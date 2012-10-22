NicoElNino

2022 hasn’t been kind to investors, and the hopes of having a recovery in the back half of 2022 look bleaker each day. We’re now in September, and the Nasdaq has reentered a bear market while the S&P 500 is on the cusp of reentering a bear market. Investors have been hanging on to any piece of economic data that can offer some insights as to when the markets may turn, and Jackson Hole, which wasn’t popular unless you were in finance, has become the Superbowl of economics recently. Everyone has an opinion on what is occurring, but ultimately investors care about where the markets are, where they have been, and where they are going. Income investors care about generating reoccurring income from their investments while protecting their asset base. The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) has certainly lived up to its name in 2022. SPHD has provided monthly income, has mitigated downside risk, and charges a low expense ratio to its investors. If you’re looking for monthly income, an above-average dividend, and low volatility, SPHD is an ETF worth considering.

SPHD has delivered low volatility throughout a volatile market

The markets have been extremely volatile in 2022, rapidly declining to levels nobody would have foreseen back in January. Even though the S&P snapped its losing streak on Thursday, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) has declined by -17.02% in 2022, while the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) has declined by -25.46%. Investors looking for income without elevated levels of risk have accomplished that goal with SPHD. YTD SPHD has declined by -2.95%, and throughout the entire year, it stayed well above SPY and QQQ from a depreciation standpoint.

Going back one year to a period when the markets were still appreciating, SPHD has stayed relatively flat, as it declined by -0.43% while SPY has fell -12.26%, and the QQQ is still in bear market territory at a -21.33% decline. From the low volatility aspect of the fund, it’s accomplishing this task in spades.

So how does SPHD compare to other dividend ETFs? Seeking Alpha has the following dividend funds as SPHD’s peer group:

ETF Series Solutions AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV)

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV)

Innovator S&P 500 Diversified Power Buffer ETF (BUFF)

ETF Series Solutions CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG)

Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR)

From a risk mitigation perspective, SPHD is interesting as the entire peer group, including SPHD, has a depreciation range from -2.95% - -10.73% YTD. SPHD sits at the top of the range, as it declined by -2.95% YTD. Going back a full year, the range tightens to -0.43% - -8.13%, and SPHD has also declined the lowest. Looking at SPHD from a volatility standpoint, regardless if you’re comparing it against the major indices or its peer group of other high-dividend funds, this is a fund that has protected downside risk quite well.

Looking at SPHD from an income perspective

The 2nd component of SPHD is generating income since it’s a high dividend fund. SPHD closed at $44.06 and has paid a dividend of $1.66 over the TTM, placing its yield at 3.77%. Investing in an index fund such as SPY will generate 1.52%, so at more than average the dividend yield of the S&P, SPHD can certainly be considered a high dividend fund.

SPHD has paid a monthly dividend since November of 2012 and hasn’t missed a month. Its dividend has gradually appreciated, and while there were some dips, its monthly dividend hasn’t declined under $0.10 per share since July of 2017 and is now steadily above $0.14.

Looking at the peer group, SPHD is at the top of the range with a 4.27% average annual yield. SPHD also has a 2.17% CAGR over the previous 5 years. YTD, SPHD has paid $1.14 in dividends, and in 2021 paid $1.56 per share. Since its inception, SPHD has paid $14.34 in monthly dividends.

As an income investment, SPHD has solidified a positive track record. Shares of SPHD traded at $25.05 on 10/22/12. Since then, its share value has appreciated by 75.89% while paying 57.23% of its share price in monthly dividends. SPHD recovered from the COVID crash with the rest of the market and has mitigated downside risk in the recent bear market. Having the name of a High Dividend, Low Volatility fund, SPHD is living up to the expectations.

About The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF

SPHD tracks the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index as its underlying index. This index is designed to measure the performance of the 50 least volatile high-yielding constituents of the S&P 500 Index in the past year. 75 securities in the S&P 500 Index with the highest dividend yields over the past 12 months are selected then the 50 securities with the lowest realized volatility over the past 12 months make it into the underlying index. SPHD allocates at least 90% of its total assets to the 50 securities within the index. SPHD operates as an index fund and is not actively managed. The remaining 10% of its assets can be used for convertible securities, structured notes, futures contracts, options, and options on futures contracts.

Invesco charges a 0.3% management fee which is not expensive compared to some of its peers. SPHD has a 49.71% portfolio weight geared toward large caps and 47.64% of its assets allocated toward mid-caps. Only 2.66% of its asset base is invested in small caps. SPHD is able to generate larger than average yields as Utilities are its largest sector at 19.19%, then real estate at 18.86%. Within SPHD, you will find many well-known dividend-focused companies such as Altria Group (MO), Kinder Morgan (KMI), and AT&T (T).

Conclusion

SPHD is interesting, and investors who have used it as a vehicle for income haven’t been that impacted by declining indices in 2022. Since its inception in the fall of 2012, SPHD has generated moderate appreciation while delivering 57.23% of its initial share price in dividends. SPHD has established a track record that can be relied upon regarding monthly income and low volatility. SPHD has certainly caught my eye from an income perspective. With how 2022 has gone, I am not sure if anyone would complain with a -2.95% YTD decline while generating a yield of 3.77%. SPHD is a solid fund that is now going on my watchlist. If you’re invested in SPHD, I would hold it and let it generate monthly income, as there is no reason to exit that I can see. I could see SPHD becoming a new edition to my Dividend Harvesting Portfolio series on Seeking Alpha if the yield exceeds 4%.