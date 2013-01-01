Shares of synthetic DNA leader Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) have increased by nearly 300% since IPO was priced at $14 in 2018. On the other hand, valuation has been cut in half since the start of 2022.
I've run into a number of these "picks and shovels"-type ideas that generally are highly appealing to me, as they allow us to escape or at least lessen the degree of binary risk typically inherent in biotech or life science companies.
The fiscal Q3 report (period ending June 30) caught my attention here, as the company was able to top estimates and also provided guidance for full year revenues ahead of the prior outlook. Couple that with a close relationship to an emerging theme I'm a fan of (synthetic biology) and other bullish remarks from management on the recent call (antibody platform now up to 53 partners with 67 programs completed), and there's sufficient optimism here meriting a deep dive on my part.
When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what's going on. In the weekly chart above, it's hard to believe that shares hit a high of $200 at the peak of the bubble in biotech (likely driven in part by the link to shareholder ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Cathie Wood). From there, share price bounced around in the $100 to $140 range for much of 2021 until it took the next leg lower to present levels. Presently, a bottom appears to have been established at $30 and my initial take is that long term investors looking to gain exposure would be well-served to do so here.
Founded in 2013 with headquarters in California, Twist currently sports enterprise value of ~$1.8 billion and Q2 cash position of $527M, providing them operational runway for about two years.
Management's presentation at UBS Genomics and MedTech Innovations Summit was a great help for helping me understand an industry I was quite unfamiliar with:
Figure 2: Twist is the infrastructure powering the biodiscovery ecosystem (Source: corporate presentation)
Figure 3: Revenue growth by business segment (Source: corporate presentation)
Figure 4: 5-year line of sight with some pretty sizeable end markets (Source: corporate presentation)
Figure 5: Roadmap for DNA data storage (Source: corporate presentation)
Figure 6: Pipeline of functional monoclonal antibodies (Source: corporate presentation)
Let's move on to recent news and how it's affected the story.
On January 25th, Twist announced new collaboration with Artisan Bio to engineer next generation cell therapies. Specifically, they will discover 5 novel antibodies against undisclosed targets provided by Artisan. Twist will receive upfront technology access and project fees for each program, success-based clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as royalties on product sales.
On February 1st, the company announced collaboration with Abcam (ABCM) in which the latter will use a proprietary Twist VHH phage library for antibody discovery, development and commercialization for diagnostic and research applications. I've made a mental note to check out Abcam at some point in the future and add it to my article queue, as the stock is trading at lows even as its global expansion efforts continue extend the company's antibody and digital leadership.
Moving on, on March 9th Twist announced an agreement with Kriya Therapeutics around antibodies delivered using adeno-associated viral (AAV) gene therapy in therapeutic oncology applications.
From there, a more material development took place on April 5th with signing of a new agreement with partner Gingko Bioworks to expand the depth and breadth of the collaboration between two of the leading organizations in the synthetic biology ecosystem. The four-year agreement includes an increased commitment by Ginkgo to purchase products from Twist, with the option to access significantly more synthesis capacity to meet Ginkgo’s anticipated growth. Such a large DNA supply agreement has the scale to impact multiple industries and it's clear that much of Twist's future rests on the shoulders of its key partner in the synthetic bio space.
On April 7th, Twist signed an agreement with cell therapy company MediSix Therapeutics to discover novel antibodies against five undisclosed targets. Deal terms seem typical, characterized by upfront payment and eligibility to receive milestone payments plus royalties on net sales (focused on downstream economics).
Another big-name deal took place on May 9th, as Twist announced research collaboration and exclusive option license agreement with Astellas Pharma. The goal here is to jointly conduct research activities to identify and optimize proprietary Twist antagonist antibodies, targeting an undisclosed checkpoint inhibitor pathway in the tumor microenvironment (TME), as potential therapeutic development candidates. Astellas will have the exclusive option to license any development candidates generated as part of the collaboration, while Twist receives typical mix of upfront payment, milestones and royalties.
Skipping forward to August 2nd, Twist shared a new white paper from Furthur Market Research highlighting the increasing need for new enterprise storage technologies that can be deployed more cost effectively at massive scale with minimal power consumption (DNA data storage fits this definition). Demand growth rates exceeding 25% annually would exceed available supply of enterprise-grade media, necessitating novel options to be introduced and adopted. Two scenarios posed are 35% annual growth rate pointing to 7.9 million petabytes zone of potential insufficiency during 2030, while projected 45% annual growth rate would make that number exceed 25 million petabytes (triple). Twist CEO stated that DNA storage offers the unique combination of ultra-high-density, reasonable cost, and sustainability to address the $7B or more of unmet storage demand projected in coming years.
Also on August 2nd, Twist announced that partner Biotia received expanded Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for its SARS-CoV-2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Assay for the qualitative detection, identification and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 lineages and identification of specific genomic mutations. The Assay was developed in 2020 and has the ability to analyze the entire RNA viral sequence, and to determine the presence or absence of the virus. CEO notes that they continue to "believe this assay will be critical to monitor the sequence evolution of SARS-CoV-2" as the disease transitions to being endemic.
For the second quarter of 2022 (fiscal third quarter), the company reported cash and equivalents of $527M as compared to net loss of $60M (up 50%). SG&A rose significantly to nearly $54M, while research & development expenses nearly doubled to ~$37M. I estimate that the company has about 2 years of cash on hand, so I would expect another secondary offering by 1H 2023.
Revenues rose from $35M to $56M, while cost of revenues rose to $31M. Total orders rose from $39M to nearly $60M.
For full year 2022, management has increased revenue guidance to $203M. SynBio revenue (including Gingko) is expected to be $80M (up from $71M - $73M). NGS revenue is estimated to be $97M (up from $94M -$96M). Biopharma revenue is expected to come in at the low end of expectations ($26M). Meanwhile, gross margin is expected to be 40%.
As for prior offerings, $250M secondary in February was closed at price point of $55/share (representing nearly 40% upside from current levels).
As for competition, one could argue it is getting even more heated and DNA synthesis becoming more and more of a commodity. Some companies they are competing with in core SynBio space include peers that are far better capitalized with resources necessary to "out-muscle" smaller players (think GenScript, DNA Script, GENEWIZ, Integrated DNA Technologies which is owned by Danaher (DHR), GeneArt which is owned by Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation which is owned by Charles River Laboratories (CRL), Promega Corporation, OriGene Technologies and others. In NGS, they are competing with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina (the giant that comes to my mind instantly), Agilent (A), and Roche NimbleGen, to name a few.
As for institutional investors of note, ARK Investment Management continues to own an 11.14% stake in the company (not much of a green flag these days given Cathie Wood's dismal performance and constant cycle of expressing confidence in key holdings followed by selling them out at lows when they disappoint). Generalist investor BlackRock owns an 8.7% stake.
As for insiders, founder William Banyai owns over 250,000 shares. Steady stream of insider sales over the past couple years is potentially a negative indicator (I would like to see more conviction from management as well as more skin in the game).
As for relevant leadership experience, Chief Commercial Officer Patrick Finn served prior as VP Sales and Marketing for Enzymatics (acquired by Qiagen).
Moving on to executive compensation, cash portion of salaries appears in the expected range ($350k to $600k). Likewise, I don't see stock and options awards as being excessive.
Figure 7: Executive compensation table (Source: proxy filing)
The important thing is to avoid companies where the management team is clearly in it for self-enrichment instead of creating value for shareholders, and looking at compensation is one of several indicators in that regard.
To conclude, I do appreciate how this management team is consistently executing in a difficult environment, particularly with core business segments of SynBio and NGS. Increasing full year revenue guidance was a bullish signal and again per commentary on the prior call there is a clear path forward in coming years to break-even EBITDA for certain segments and improving margins. Conversely, inflationary pressures are a cause for concern as is the commoditization of certain areas like DNA synthesis (to my eyes at least).
As seen with my recent article on partner Gingko Bioworks (DNA), I have a hard time with companies where aggressive assumptions are made regarding total addressable market in 5 or 10 years timeframes, as well as business models relying on downstream economics while realizing very little of the deal value upfront. Speaking of Gingko, the collaboration could be a double-edged sword in that the close integration of the two companies' efforts provides a nice tailwind in SynBio but also poses concentration risk for Twist should anything go awry.
For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, TWST is a Buy at current levels and especially on subsequent dips. However, I caution that it's only appropriate for patient investors with long term time frame.
From a Core Biotech perspective (emphasis on next 3 to 5 years), much like with Gingko Bioworks I confess my lack of familiarity with this space and am not as comfortable with relying on a business model where there's not much visibility in terms of downstream economics and when they will be realized.
Risks include additional dilution by the first half of 2023, further slowdown in the biopharma services segment of the portfolio and potential inability to hit recently raised revenue forecast (unlikely as management has been quite consistent in their execution). Fierce competition in several areas in which they operate is my chief concern, including SynBio and DNA storage. Increased commoditization of said field could result in lower margins and decreased longer term upside potential.
