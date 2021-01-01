gahsoon

Thesis

The post-Q2 market reaction to Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) stock didn't surprise us. We deduced in our early July article (Buy rating) that UBER was already bottoming out, as it consolidated robustly along its June lows. Therefore, we upgraded our rating, as we were confident of the de-risked entry-level and the market's pessimism. Consequently, UBER significantly outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) toward its August highs.

Furthermore, Uber's earnings release corroborated our thesis that its margin improvement remains on track. UBER's growth premium has been predicated on the ability of its platform to drive profitable growth as it scales. However, we believe the battering over the past year is justified, as its valuations were unsustainable at those levels, despite its platform scalability.

Following the broad market pullback, UBER has retraced about 13% from its August highs. We believe it's a healthy retracement. We are also confident that UBER has staged its long-term bottom in June. Notwithstanding, UBER's current price action remains well-extended. Therefore, the entry point does not seem robust enough to add exposure at the current levels. Coupled with our assessment of a more well-balanced valuation, we surmise that the reward-to-risk profile is much less attractive than in July.

As a result, we revise our rating on UBER from Speculative Buy to Hold. We urge investors to be patient and wait for a more attractive entry level.

Expect Further Normalization In Growth

Uber gross bookings change % (Company filings)

Uber reported gross bookings of $29.08B in Q2, up 32.8% YoY but down from Q1's 35.4%. It also continues a significant moderation in its growth momentum from its peak in FY21. Management's guidance for Q3 suggests that the moderation should continue, with an increase of 27.6% growth at the midpoint of its guidance. In addition, we believe investors should continue to expect further normalization, given its $170B gross bookings target (midpoint) by FY24.

Factoring in Uber's Q3 guidance, Uber should post a TTM gross bookings of $110.89B by Q3. Therefore, its FY24 target indicates a CAGR of 20.9%, suggesting that Uber's gross bookings growth should continue to decelerate.

Uber adjusted EBITDA margins by segment % (Company filings)

Consequently, we believe it's critical for Uber to continue executing well and demonstrate its ability to scale for profitability. Uber's adjusted EBITDA margins for its mobility segment appear to have fallen in Q2 to 21.7%, down from Q1's 24.5%. It's also down from the average of the previous three quarters. However, delivery has continued to drive profitable growth for Uber, as it posted a margin of 3.7%, up markedly from Q1's 1.2%.

However, delivery's revenue growth has also normalized further, as it posted an increase of 36.9% in Q2, down from Q1's 44.3%. We believe it's consistent with the post-pandemic reopening, so it's not unexpected. Moreover, the reopening cadence should continue to help mobility's gross bookings growth to stabilize as more workers return to the office and students back to school. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is also confident about Uber's profitability profile, as he accentuated:

The EBITDA margin guidance that we gave you for Q3 shows very, very healthy margins going forward. So we consider incentives and revenue margin a tool. But right now, the trend as it relates to that tool continues to be positive. We are looking forward to Q4 in September, back to school. We're going to have a lot of demand, so we are preparing ourselves for that increase in demand. And so we are going to continue being in the marketplace to make sure that drivers come on to the platform, stay on the platform because Q4 is going to be a great quarter for us, and it's going to be a great quarter for them as well. (Uber FQ2'22 earnings call.)

Uber's Profitability Should Continue To Improve Further

Uber adjusted gross margins % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Notably, the consensus estimates (very bullish) project that Uber's adjusted gross margins should have reached their nadir in Q2 before reversing higher through FY23. As a result, it's expected to be instrumental in helping Uber to improve its operating leverage on its platform as it scales further. Therefore, it should help UBER to sustain strong buying sentiments if the company can execute accordingly.

Uber revenue change % and adjusted EBITDA margins % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Notwithstanding, we need to highlight that Uber's adjusted EBITDA margins remain on the low side, despite its market leadership. Therefore, the competitiveness in its industry should continue to keep margins accretion challenging, even though Uber's platform scale is a sustainable competitive moat.

But, with a lower margin profile and intense competition with relatively low barriers to entry, investors need to be cautious in ascribing high valuation multiples to UBER. We urge investors to be generous with their margins of safety to account for Uber's competitive and profitability risks.

Is UBER Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

UBER price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

We maintain our conviction that UBER formed its long-term bottom in June. However, the rapid surge to form its August highs is likely unsustainable, so a deeper pullback should ensue.

Our assessment also suggests that UBER's valuation seems more well-balanced at the current levels. As a result, we don't see a highly attractive entry point in the existing zones to consider adding exposure.

Accordingly, we revise our rating on UBER from Speculative Buy to Hold.