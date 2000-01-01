Nonfarm payrolls

The U.S. economy has been giving off mixed signals this year, with GDP falling for two straight quarters, while demand for workers outstrips supply. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly called the labor market unusually strong in recent months, while his comments at Jackson Hole last Friday sent markets into a tailspin. Today's non-farm payrolls numbers - set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET - will be the next data point the central bank will be looking for when deciding monetary policy in September, meaning investors will be on edge for most of today's session before heading into the holiday weekend.



Bigger picture: Economists are expecting 300K jobs were added in August, down from the larger-than-expected 528K added in the previous month, while the unemployment rate is expected to stay at a 50-year low of 3.5%. A strong jobs showing means that FOMC policymakers will likely be considering another 75-basis-point rate increase later this month as they seek to tamp down demand and control inflation while the labor market is strong. The central bank has increased its federal funds rate target range by 225 bps in its past four meetings, with 75-bp hikes at each of the last two.



"If the consensus among economists is close to correct, the number of jobs added in August will be the lowest in over a year," remarked Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate. However, he points out that hiring gains have averaged 471K per month this year, which is still strong compared to pre-pandemic levels. For example, from January 2019 to January 2020, the U.S. economy only added about 170K jobs per month.



Other items: Wages will be closely watched amid fears of inflation and a wage-price spiral, with average hourly earnings expected to rise 5.3% Y/Y. Also keep an eye on the labor force participation rate, with the figure standing at 62.1% in July - a half point lower than it was before the pandemic. Sector dynamics will also be on display as investors seek more info on the strengths and weaknesses of industries like manufacturing, leisure and hospitality, and technology. (35 comments)

A new brew

Longtime Starbucks (SBUX) CEO Howard Schultz is passing over the reins again after returning as the head of the company for the third time in April. Schultz was previously CEO from 1986 to 2000, when his specialty coffee shop called Il Giornale merged with Starbucks (and eventually went public), and from 2008 to 2017, when he succeeded Jim Donald during the financial crisis. His latest stint followed the retirement of Kevin Johnson, though it was an interim position until a new CEO was found.



The new face of Starbucks: Hailing from consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF), Laxman Narasimhan will join Starbucks on October 1. The 55-year-old is credited for navigating the Lysol and Durex maker through the pandemic, and revitalizing the company following a sales slump that even led to a raise in annual guidance earlier this year. His move to Starbucks will be somewhat of a long onboarding process, with Narasimhan relocating from London to the Seattle area to work closely with Schultz, before assuming the CEO role and taking the helm in April 2023.



"Laxman is a strategic and transformational leader with deep experience in building powerful consumer brands," Schultz wrote in a letter to employees. "He is uniquely positioned to shape this work and lead the company forward with his partner-centered approach and demonstrated track record of building capabilities and driving growth in both mature and emerging markets."



Outlook: During the six-month onboarding process, Narasimhan will specifically dive into Starbucks' "Reinvention" program, which includes better pay for baristas and reimaging stores and the customer experience. Over the past year, more than 200 Starbucks stores in the U.S. have been unionized, with workers pushing for better benefits, wages and welfare. The cost of ingredients and labor is also surging along with inflation, while China's zero-COVID strategy has slowed business in one of the chain's largest overseas market. (40 comments)

Edit button

Twitter (TWTR) may be in a brawl with Elon Musk, but the platform is taking a recommendation from a poll once conducted by the billionaire. In the new test, the company is exploring giving users the ability to edit their tweets on the service.



Quote: "It's true: Edit Tweet is being tested by our team internally," the company declared, adding the feature will then be expanded first to customers on its Twitter Blue subscription service later in September. "Given that this is our most requested feature to date, we wanted to both update you on our progress and give you a heads up that, even if you’re not in a test group, everyone will still be able to see if a Tweet has been edited. We're hoping that, with the availability of Edit Tweet, Tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful."



In its current test, users will be able to edit tweets just a few times in the 30 minutes following publication. Edited tweets will feature an icon, timestamp and label to indicate it has been modified, and viewers will be able to click through to an edit history that displays past versions to prevent misinformation.



Go deeper: Twitter Blue subscriptions are currently available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It is priced regionally based on a U.S. cost of $4.99 per month, which was raised from a previous $2.99 in July. Other features included in the service involve a customizable navigation bar, bookmark folders, an undo feature, and lists of top articles. (2 comments)

Smartphone crown

Android or iPhone? While the debate still rages on, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been steadily picking up market share in recent years, even as it presses into new horizons like advertising, health, streaming content and payments. Its iPhone business still remains a staple of the company, and has been a dominant force in the smartphone market after kicking off the mobile revolution in 2007.



Snapshot: According to fresh data from Counterpoint Research, Apple has surpassed Android (GOOGL) to account for more than half of all smartphones being used in the U.S. The iPhone has even been growing at a 5% clip over the past few years, up from 35% in 2019, 40% in 2020 and 45% in 2021. Numbers are based on the "installed base" - or the amount of smartphones currently in use - compared to other metrics like shipments or purchases, which can vary greatly from quarter to quarter. Apple even refers to its "installed base" as the first lever of its "services business" and the "engine for our company."



"Operating systems are like religions - never significant changes. But over the past four years the flow has consistently been Android to iOS," wrote Jeff Fieldhack, Research Director at Counterpoint. "This is a big milestone that we could see replicated in other affluent countries across the globe."



Upcoming event: After reaching a four-and-a-half-month high during mid-August, Apple's stock has fallen 9% over the past two weeks, dragged down by general concerns over the economy and interest rates. The late-summer swoon comes ahead of the highly anticipated launch of the iPhone 14 next Wednesday, which will be the company's first in-person event since the pandemic began in March 2020. Can the new product cycle restart AAPL's upward momentum and make the tech giant a buying opportunity? (11 comments)