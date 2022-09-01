Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

My investment rating for Weibo Corporation's (NASDAQ:WB) [9898:HK] shares is a Hold.

Earlier, I wrote an initiation article for WB on September 6, 2021, which touched on the potential regulatory headwinds and corporate actions for the company. I perform a review of Weibo's recently announced Q2 2022 financial results with this latest update.

WB's net profit for Q2 2022 exceeded the sell-side's expectations, but this didn't impress investors as the earnings beat was mainly driven by cost-cutting. Instead, investors are worried about Weibo's future revenue growth outlook, and this is why WB's stock price dropped after releasing second-quarter results. I don't expect a swift topline recovery for Weibo in the short term considering the economic environment in China, and this explains my decision to retain a Hold rating for WB.

Weibo's Above-Expectations Earnings Weren't Viewed Favorably By The Market

Weibo revealed the company's financial performance for the second quarter of 2022 in an earnings press release issued on September 1, 2022 before trading hours.

WB's top line contracted by -7% QoQ and -22% YoY to $450 million in Q2 2022 which was in line with market expectations. However, it is noteworthy that Weibo delivered a substantial bottom line beat in the most recent quarter, even though its second-quarter non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to shareholders fell by -40% YoY and -17% QoQ. The company's actual Q2 2022 non-GAAP net profit of $110 million turned out to be +11% better than the sell-side analysts' consensus earnings projection of $99 million, according to S&P Capital IQ data.

Nevertheless, investors were clearly unimpressed with Weibo's Q2 2022 earnings beat. WB's share price corrected by -5% from $20.69 as of August 31, 2022 to $19.68 as of September 1, 2022 following its recent quarterly earnings announcement. In the subsequent sections of the article, I offer potential reasons which could have contributed to Weibo's poor stock price performance post-results release.

Earnings Beat Driven By Lower Expenses

Weibo's above-expectations Q2 2022 net income wasn't a high-quality earnings beat, led by revenue growth. Instead, it was aggressive cost optimization that boosted WB's second quarter net profit.

As highlighted earlier in this article, revenue for Weibo dropped by -22% YoY in this recent quarter. Even after excluding the effects of foreign exchange, WB's adjusted revenue would still have fallen by a significant -19% in Q2 2022 on a YoY basis.

Specifically, the underperformance of specific industry verticals which contributed to WB's lower revenue for the second quarter warrants more attention. Weibo mentioned at the company's Q2 2022 investor briefing on September 1, 2022 that "weak consumption sentiment" was negative for "discretionary consumption categories, such as apparel and cosmetics" and highlighted that "regulatory challenges" hurt "e-commerce platform" companies.

Given that China has chosen to stick to a zero-COVID policy for now, challenging economic conditions could continue to be a drag on Chinese companies operating in industries like cosmetics and apparel. Separately, Chinese e-commerce platform operators are likely to face continued regulatory pressures, with new anti-trust regulations in the country being effected since the beginning of August.

Considering the sharp decline in its revenue, Weibo relied on cost optimization to deliver better-than-expected earnings for the recent quarter. WB's sales and marketing expenses decreased by -25% YoY from $154 million in Q2 2021 to $116 million for Q2 2022. In other words, sales and marketing costs have dropped to a larger extent as compared to its headline revenue contraction (-22%) in the recent quarter. Weibo credited the lower sales and marketing costs to "disciplined channel investments and reduced off-line activities" at its second-quarter results call.

Lackluster Outlook

The outlook for Weibo in the very near term is lackluster.

Based on consensus financial projections sourced from S&P Capital IQ, WB is still forecasted to deliver negative revenue growth on a YoY basis in the third quarter of 2022, or specifically -12%. The analysts also predict that Weibo's Q3 2022 earnings will decrease by -39% YoY, which is roughly on par with WB's -40% YoY bottom line contraction in Q2 2022.

In relation to topline expansion, I mentioned in the previous section that the cosmetics and e-commerce industry verticals in China could witness lower advertising spend as a result of economic weakness and regulatory headwinds, respectively.

To make things worse, the Weibo social media platform, which is the equivalent of Twitter (TWTR) in China, might not be an advertising medium that companies turn to in tough times like these. WB noted at the company's Q2 2022 earnings briefing that advertisers in underperforming industries are "spending more budget on their promotions and also some other marketing activities to reduce their inventory," and acknowledged that this "area of marketing" isn't "our strong suit." The Weibo social media platform has traditionally been more focused on helping advertisers increase awareness of new product launches or emerging brands.

Although I have a positive view of Weibo's expense management efforts, this is insufficient to offset the effects of negative operating leverage in full. As such, WB's expected revenue decline for Q3 2022 should still lead to a substantial fall in the company's bottom line for the quarter as indicated by the consensus numbers.

Closing Thoughts

Weibo's shares are rated as a Hold. It is not a big surprise that WB's shares didn't perform well after reporting better than expected earnings for Q2 2022. This is because Weibo's future revenue growth prospects are uninspiring considering weak advertising demand, and its earnings will be hurt by the negative impact of operating leverage going forward. But WB's cost management actions and initiatives should enable the company to sustain a certain level of profitability in a tough operating environment. I have a Neutral view of WB, after considering both its top line and bottom line outlook.