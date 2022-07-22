bjdlzx/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I have a Hold investment rating for Autoliv, Inc.'s (NYSE:ALV) stock. My prior update for Autoliv written on May 7, 2021, focused on ALV resuming dividend payments and the company's prospects for 2021.

In this article, I come to the conclusion that it will be hard for Autoliv's earnings to recover to pre-pandemic levels this year. There is still too much uncertainty relating to global light vehicle production growth expectations and the potential success of discussions with ALV's clients on retroactive pricing. As such, I maintain my Hold rating and Neutral view for Autoliv.

Post-Results Share Price Underperformance For ALV Despite Earnings Beat

Autoliv's shares have underperformed the broader market since the company announced a set of above-expectations financial results for the second quarter of this year on July 22, 2022.

ALV's Post-Q2 Earnings Stock Price Performance

Seeking Alpha

As indicated in the chart presented above, Autoliv's share price has declined by -5% in the past one month or so since following its Q2 2022 earnings release. In contrast, the S&P 500 has been flattish over the same period.

At first glance, ALV's stock price underperformance appears to be puzzling. Autoliv's topline and bottom line for the recent quarter came in +2% and +167% above the Wall Street analysts' consensus financial estimates, respectively. The market doesn't seem to have rewarded Autoliv for its Q2 2022 revenue and earnings beat, considering how its shares have performed recently.

However, if one delves deeper into Autoliv's financial numbers, it is clear why Autoliv's stock hasn't done well after the company reported its second-quarter results.

One key thing to note is that ALV's non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share or EPS decreased by -25% YoY from $1.25 for Q2 2021 to $0.90 in Q2 2022, notwithstanding the fact that the company's bottom line was higher than what the market expected.

Another key factor to watch is that Autoliv didn't make substantial changes to the company's full-year fiscal 2022 management guidance. The mid-point of ALV's organic revenue growth guidance stays unchanged at +14.5%. Although Autoliv raised the lower end of its FY 2022 non-GAAP adjusted operating profit margin guidance from 5.5% previously to 6.0% now, the company left the upper end of its FY 2022 operating margin guidance unchanged at 7.0%. This suggests that Autoliv's recovery to pre-COVID levels might take a longer-than-expected time, which explains its recent share price underperformance.

In the next two sections of the current article, I touch on the main issues that have a significant impact on Autoliv's revenue growth and near-term profitability.

Difference In Light Vehicle Production Expectations Affects Autoliv's Topline Growth Guidance

As I explained in the preceding section, it is a disappointment that ALV didn't raise its full-year revenue expansion guidance. This might be attributable to a difference in expectations with regards to light vehicle production numbers that can be achieved this year.

IHS Markit has predicted that worldwide light vehicle production will grow by +5.3% for full-year 2022, as highlighted in Autoliv's Q2 2022 earnings presentation slides. In comparison, ALV's +14.5% organic revenue growth guidance for fiscal 2022 is set based on assumptions of a +2%-5% (or +3.5% at the midpoint) increase in global light vehicle production units for this year.

Autoliv noted at its Q2 2022 earnings call that the availability of "semiconductors", "challenges in the logistical change around the world", the "potentially challenging energy situations" in Europe are among the main reasons why the company has incorporated lower light vehicle production estimates into its topline growth guidance.

Retroactive Pricing Is A Key Factor Influencing Future Profitability

ALV's non-GAAP adjusted operating income declined by -25% YoY from $166 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $124 million for the most recent quarter. Autoliv's Q2 2022 adjusted operating profit would have been even lower, if not for a +$30 million benefit relating to retroactive pricing as highlighted in the chart below.

Autoliv's Second-Quarter Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Profit Bridge

ALV's Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation

At the company's Q2 2022 investor briefing, Autoliv explained that it has "made progress on cost recovery through sustainable price increases with most customers" and the new prices are "retroactive to cover costs incurred in earlier periods."

The $30 million benefit relating to retroactive pricing (or what is referred to as customer cost recoveries) achieved in Q2 2022 is probably what prompted Autoliv to increase the lower end of its FY 2022 operating margin guidance by +50 basis points to 6.0% as discussed earlier.

However, it is also worth noting that ALV didn't raise the upper end of the company's operating margin guidance for this year, and there are good reasons for Autoliv's cautiousness. Autoliv's internal estimates suggest that higher raw material expenses driven by the increase in commodity prices will have a -550 basis point negative impact on ALV's full-year FY 2022 operating margin.

But ALV was unable to guide on the extent and timing of customer cost recoveries that are needed to offset such inflationary cost pressures at its recent quarterly results briefing. This is understandable, as these are all dependent on the progress and outcome of negotiations with specific clients.

Concluding Thoughts

I think it is too early to turn bullish on Autoliv, which points to a Hold rating for the stock. In my opinion, the recovery timeline for ALV has been pushed back due to tough operating conditions in the current year. My view is backed up by consensus numbers taken from S&P Capital IQ, which indicate that ALV's FY 2022 EBITDA and EBIT are expected to be still -12% and -24%, respectively, below pre-pandemic levels in 2019.