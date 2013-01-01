Jonathan Knowles

Andina Bottling Company (NYSE:AKO.A) (NYSE:AKO.B), also known as Coca-Cola Andina, is the sole bottling and distributor of Coca-Cola (KO) and other beverages in Chile's capital, half of Argentina, regions of Brazil and the whole Paraguay.

I wrote an article last December on Andina, with a buy recommendation. Since then, the stock has fallen about 6%, but it has also distributed regular dividends of $0.4 per ADR, and an extraordinary dividend of $1.16 per ADR, for a class B price ranging between $13 and $10.

In this article I reevaluate the company to find that it has kept growing, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, fueled by significant economic recovery in Brazil and Argentina. Financially it is still strong, albeit hit by inflation-linked bonds under record Chilean inflation annualized at 14%.

In terms of risks, the three main topics seem to be the political landscape in Chile, cyclicality of beverages in Latin America and renegotiation of Coca-Cola bottling agreements.

I also address specific topics not covered in the previous article like country distribution of profits and taxation of dividends for US holders.

In my opinion, the company will generate net income this year in the realm of $150 million, with the possibility of generating up to $180 million when and if inflation recedes in Chile. Currently trading at a market cap of $1.7 billion, it seems to be in the value zone. In my opinion, current prices are a limit for a buy recommendation, and the stock has seesawed around them. Market volatility may allow investors to accumulate below that point.

Competitive and operational characteristics

In the comments for my last article on Andina, some debate ensued relating to Andina's competitive position. Many readers correctly commented that comparing Andina to Coca-Cola, as I did in the article, was incorrect. Coca-Cola is the owner of powerful brands, while Andina is the owner of a mechanism for commercialization, it is only a bottler and distributor. Evaluating Andina as a bottler and distributor also helps in understanding its expansion towards other beverage lines, like alcoholic beverages in Chile and Brazil.

From a Porter's perspective, Andina is in a middle to good position in terms of competitive defense.

In terms of customers, Andina reaches quite close to end consumers, which allows it to appropriate a bigger portion of customer value and to negotiate in better terms. As of 2021, the traditional and on-premises channels, comprised of convenience stores, small supermarkets and restaurants and cafes respectively, represented between 40% of sales in Argentina to 60% of sales in Chile.

The company also benefits from the power of Coca-Cola brands, a must-have item for any store or restaurant. Even when negotiating with supermarkets or wholesale distributors, Andina has control of a key product, and therefore, can negotiate in better terms.

In terms of suppliers, the situation is different. The main supply Andina needs is the right to bottle or distribute products. In my opinion, Andina has some power, although it is not extremely powerful. The battle is between Andina's distribution structure and the brand owner's brand strength. A powerful brand, like Coca-Cola, has the upper hand in the negotiation, because the product is already sought by clients. A less powerful brand, particularly if it's trying to get into a market, actually needs Andina's distribution power to reach customers, who would otherwise not look for the product.

Of course, these less powerful brands can also negotiate with other distributors, but Andina offers significant capacity and customer relationships in the markets it serves. In my opinion, this is a great lever for Andina's operations. It can use its already existing distribution capacity, won in less beneficial agreements with powerful brands, like Coca-Cola, to gain contracts with less powerful brands.

This seems to be Andina's strategy, who has grown mostly by incorporating new products. These include Ades (a Coca-Cola juice) in all markets, Monster Energy in all markets, alcohol beverages distribution in Chile and Brazil, alcohol bottling in Brazil and dairy in Brazil. Andina's others segment (which includes water, alcohol beverages and dairy), has grown much faster than the soft drinks segment for the past decade. As of 2021, the others segment represents approximately 38% of revenue.

Andina offers no data on product segment profitability, but it says that it does not negotiate shelf price with its suppliers, providing some control on margins. Simple competitive theory makes me believe that the others segment should have higher margins than the soft drinks segment (at least in the distribution portion) because those brands are less powerful than Coca-Cola. Some of those products are owned by Coca-Cola though, like Ades and Powerade.

Andina's revenue by product segment growth base 100 (Own, based on Andina's 20-F annual reports)

Regarding employees and other supplies, Andina is not in a bad position. The bottling operations require commodities, like water or fruit juice. It does not require extreme capital investments. The distribution operation requires fuel and commoditized capital investments like trucks, warehouses, fridges or bottles. Employees are not extremely qualified, and on its yearly memory (in Spanish) the company shows very low retention issues.

We also have to consider the indirect effect of brand competition on the end products. The last few years show that Andina has dominance in both segments, close to 50% in all markets and reaching as much as 75% in soft drink in Paraguay.

In terms of markets and cyclicality. Andina owns distribution and bottling infrastructure in the metropolitan area of Chile, center and southwest of Argentina, portions of key areas in Brazil (Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais although not the complete region), and Paraguay.

These are developing regions of the world, where beverages are half discretionary, half defensive, with significant income elasticity. Particularly, decreases in disposable income migrate customers to lower-cost brands, where Andina does not participate, as part of its stated strategy of high-value products. Oppositely, increases in disposable income attract customers because the products are relatively aspirational.

An example of this is the movement in operating profit by country, shown below. Brazil's and Argentina's operating profits stagnated in line with the beginning of each country's recession in 2014 and 2017 respectively. In the case of Chile and Paraguay, their GDPs were also semi-stagnant, but they avoided recessions. This probably helped in allowing Andina to grow in these countries. The incorporation of Paraguay to Andina's market in 2013 also helps this region show higher growth.

Andina's operating profit by country base 100 2013 (Own, based on Andina's 20-F annual reports)

The combined effect of this competitive and operational landscape is a company that has kept its revenues and margins in a context where some of its markets were very recessive and the rest were stagnant. In my opinion, this represents one of the most important strengths of Andina. The previous decade is an example of an adverse context, not an optimistic context. This provides significant margin of safety.

AKO.B Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Financial strength and dividends

Another source of margin of safety is Andina's financial strength, although it could definitely improve.

The company does have debt, in the realm of CLP 1.2 trillion ~ $1.4 billion. Maturities are relatively far away, with only about $360 million maturing in 2023, the rest maturing between 2034, 2036 and 2050.

However, a big problem with Andina's debt is that it pays high positive real interest rates in CLP, because 75% of it is denominated in UF, or foment units, a form of inflation-indexed currency. If debts pay 4% in UF, that is real 4% on top of inflation, an extremely high rate, especially considering that Chile is one of the best if not the best credit market in Latin America. Inflation increases the principal, compounding the weight of interest.

Fortunately, Andina has removed some of its exposure to these high real rates, by swapping CLP for UF. Specifically, it owes 25 million UF, 15 million directly denominated, and 10 million swapped from US debt, but it has hedged 10 million. Therefore it has exposure to 15 million UF, currently about CLP 450 billion or $500 million.

Chilean inflation index (Forbes)

As of the chart above, in a normal year, Chilean inflation should range between 2% and 5%. That means about CLP 10 and 25 billion added to principal from the CLP 450 billion unhedged, plus CLP 48 billion in interest, considering an average rate of 4% for the CLP 1.2 trillion. However, in a high inflation context, the effect on the principal can be gigantic. For example, in the first two quarters of 2022, Chile has suffered 7.3% inflation, meaning CLP 36 billion additional financing costs for Andina. At an annualized rate of 15%, that could mean an annual expense of almost CLP 70 billion.

In terms of liquidity, Andina currently has about CLP 630 billion in financial assets, although these are not denominated in UF, which does not help to further hedge exposure. This represents almost 50% of the company's debt.

My opinion is that Chilean inflation will eventually come down, because it has an independent Central Bank, but this can be questioned (more on this on Chilean political risk). Andina does not mention that its debts are callable, but maybe they could be renegotiated if inflation is persistent. The fact that most of its debts mature in the next decade or as far as 2050 is concerning if inflation is consistently high.

In terms of dividends, the company is mandated by Chilean law to distribute at least 30% of net income in the form of dividends. This is both good and bad. It is good because it returns capital to shareholders, avoiding unproductive uses for it. It is bad because Chile charges 18% tax on dividends sent to foreign individuals (actually 35% but credited against 27% income tax in Chile paid by Andina, less 35% on that 27% if the investor is resident in a country without double taxation treaty with Chile, like the US). Then the investor pays extra income tax on those dividends in his/her own country. The description above is obviously not tax advice, given that I am no expert on the subject.

Risks going forward

In my opinion, there are three sources of risk for the company: the Chilean political landscape, the cyclicality of beverages in Latin America, and the renegotiation of Coca-Cola agreements this year and the next.

Chile has been undergoing significant political changes in the past three years. A country hitherto known for its market orientation and moderate politicians has now voted a not-so-moderate left for government and is about to vote on a completely different Constitution. Markets fear a Venezualization of Chile, and this in part explains the very depressed PE ratios paid for Andina in the last few years.

AKO.B PE Ratio data by YCharts

If the country votes favorably for the new Constitution, it will cement the trend towards more leftist policies, which will confirm market fears. How much of that is priced is unknown to me, this affects the PE ratio.

In terms of earnings, a more leftist Chile can affect Andina in two particular realms. First, if inflation is not controlled then the UF-denominated debt will become a huge problem, and leftist governments are definitely more inflation prone. Second is growth, but here my opinion is mixed, because in Latin America we have seen examples of both right and left-oriented countries growing and being stagnant, therefore it is difficult to draw a correlation. Of course, the example of Venezuela is terrible, but Argentina's recession was caused by a right-oriented candidate, as well as Brazil's recession.

This is a significant source of volatility, and given that the Constitution election is this Sunday, investing this week can only be considered speculative.

A second risk is the cyclicality of beverage consumption in Latin America and its income elasticity. The risk is that a new recession in some of the countries Andina operates in can bring revenues and profits down. I do not think this risk is severe, given that the previous decade was one of stagnation or recession in Andina's markets, and this only resulted in earnings being flat. I prefer to consider a negative scenario of no demand growth, plus a positive scenario of demand growth.

Finally, Andina has to renegotiate its master agreements with Coca-Cola in Chile and Argentina this year, and in Brazil the next. Coca-Cola's different trademark products, including also not soft beverages, represent almost 80% of Andina's sales. The risk is not that Andina will lose the bottling and distribution agreements, particularly given that Coca-Cola owns 7.3% of the company's capital, but rather that Coca-Cola will eat some of the company's profitability. Currently, Coca-Cola has the right to unilaterally increase prices for its supplies, therefore the risk is already there as well.

Going forward and price calculations

In 2022, Andina is showing higher dollar-denominated revenues and operating profits than it did for the past 6 to 7 years.

AKO.B Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Part of that recovery is fueled by Argentina's and Brazil's quickly growing profits because both countries sustain inflations higher than their devaluation rates against the Chilean peso. This could change quickly in the case of Argentina if the government decides to stop appreciating its currency and allow for a devaluation.

Using this year's figures, Andina could end the year with revenues in the order of CLP 2.5 to 3 trillion, which translates into about 330 billion operating income considering a stable operating margin of 12%.

As we commented, financial expenses are composed of CLP 48 billion plus CLP 14 billion principal adjustment in a low inflation context, around 3%. However, this year, with inflation probably reaching 14 or 15%, the adjustment can reach CLP 70 to 80 billion.

That leaves the company with pretax income in the realm of CLP 200 billion this year and CLP 265 billion if inflation recedes in future years. If we apply the 30% average effective tax rate seen for Andina, we find net income of CLP 140 billion this year with the possibility of reaching CLP 185 billion in the future.

AKO.B Effective Tax Rate (TTM) data by YCharts

Those translate to between $156 to $207 billion in net income. In my opinion, these are the base case scenarios, with the Latin American economies stagnant or in recession. It still leaves the opportunity of growth in these economies not considered in price. Of course, this scenario also implies that Chilean inflation returns to normal quickly, otherwise interest will also grow at a high teens compound rate.

Currently priced at $1.7 billion, Andina seems to be fairly valued, and I would not purchase at these prices, around $12 for the class B ADR. However, the stock has moved in a range between $10.5 and $12.5 for the past few months, giving the opportunity to purchase at lower prices.

Additionally, the class A ADR trades at a 25% discount over the class B ADR, but is entitled to only 10% less dividends and profits. After removing 20% Chilean tax on dividends, the class A ADR currently yields about 6.7%, and the class B ADR yields about 5.7%. The same discount translates to profits, therefore I would definitely choose class A over class B.

Finally, there is the question of PE recovery, if the markets feel that Chile is trending back towards a more moderate kind of political landscape. This of course is much more speculative and will face a significant definition this Sunday when Chileans go to vote on the new Constitution project.

In conclusion, Andina seems a strong and profitable company to position for a recovery in Latin American growth. Its downside risks exist but are moderated by past history and by a relatively strong financial position. Although it is priced as a no-growth stock, it has upside potential, both in terms of growth and in terms of PE recomposition.