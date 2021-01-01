Robert Way

Investment Thesis

It has been an incredible few years for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), with the company benefitting from huge tailwinds throughout the Covid-19 lockdowns as people across the globe ditched office attire for comfortable athleisure products. Over this period, Lululemon's brand became increasingly valuable - in fact, according to the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2021 Report, Lululemon has grown into the 4th most valuable global brand in the apparel category.

Kantar

I detailed my investment thesis and analysis on Lululemon in a previous article, and will summarize my thesis as follows: brand power is key in apparel, and Lululemon has successfully built a strong brand over the past few years. This has enabled it to benefit from superior margins & pricing power, all whilst the company continues to innovate with its new products. This should continue to enhance the brand value, which will be paramount for Lululemon's long-term success.

Whilst 2020 and 2021 were standout years for Lululemon, the current environment in 2022 is completely different. The world is reopening & people are having to dig out their office clothes, economies are facing substantial inflation that hasn't been seen in over 40 years, and many of Lululemon's core markets have plunged into a recession. If the pandemic years set Lululemon up for success, then 2022 is setting the business up for failure.

The company pleasantly surprised investors in Q1'23, with a beat & raise in an environment that was working against Lululemon - the big question is, could the company repeat this success in Q2? Let's take a look.

Lululemon Q2 Earnings Overview

Starting from the top, and Lululemon grew its revenue by 29% YoY to achieve $1.87B, comfortably beating analysts' estimates of $1.77B & coming in ahead of management's $1.750-$1.775B revenue guidance.

Investing.com / Lululemon / Excel

The company also gave strong guidance for Q3'23 of $1.780-$1.805B, once again coming in ahead of analysts' estimates of $1.73B. The revenue guidance story gets even better when we look ahead to the full year, as Lululemon once again raised its FY23 estimates by ~$243m at the midpoint. The new guidance of $7.87-$7.94B once again came in ahead of analysts' estimates of $7.69B.

Seeking Alpha / Lululemon / Excel

Moving to the bottom line and this was equally impressive. Q2'23 EPS of $2.20 smashed analysts' expectations of $1.86 whilst also exceeding management's guidance of $1.89-$1.94.

Investing.com / Lululemon / Excel

Lululemon once again gave guidance for Q3'23 that was ahead of analysts' estimates when it came to EPS, with management guiding for $1.90-$1.95 vs analysts' expectations of $1.78. To top it all off, Lululemon went and raised its full year EPS guidance once again to $9.75-$9.90, coming in ahead of analysts' estimates of $9.44.

Seeking Alpha / Lululemon / Excel

I've done quite a few post-earnings articles over the past couple of months, and very few companies have seen green across the board - so congratulations to Lululemon on joining this exclusive club!

These results completely bust the myth that Lululemon is just another "stay-at-home stock," and the ability for this consumer discretionary company to comfortably exceed expectations across the board in a recessionary environment speaks to the quality of this business & the Lululemon brand.

Business Highlights

There are several highlights across this report, but the one that I'd like to focus on initially is the growth in E-commerce revenue. In the quarter, Lululemon's E-commerce revenue made up ~42% of its total revenue, but most impressive was the fact that it saw growth of 32% YoY on an FX-neutral basis. I invest in several e-commerce companies, and my portfolio can assure you that this was a difficult quarter for those in e-commerce, which makes Lululemon's 32% growth even more admirable.

It's also worth highlighting that Lululemon managed to achieve this growth without any discounts to its products; this is a company flexing its pricing power muscles, as CEO Calvin McDonald alluded to in the Q2'23 earnings call:

Given the current macro backdrop, we have been looking closely at our guest data and metrics to identify any shifts in spending patterns, behaviors or habits. And to date, I'm pleased to show that we are not seeing any meaningful variation in cohort behavior or the metrics we track in this area of the business. New guest acquisition remains strong with transactions by first-time guests increasing over 20% in quarter two. Transactions by existing guests increased in the high teens. Traffic across channels remains robust with store traffic up over 30% and e-commerce traffic increasing over 40%. And importantly, we are not creating this traffic through markdowns or price promotions. Lululemon remains predominantly a full-price business, and we have not changed our promotional cadence or markdown strategy and we have no plans to do so. While we haven't seen anything on our internal dashboards to suggest any changes, we continue to monitor our guest behavior closely, and we remain agile in how we plan the business.

It cannot be overstated enough how fantastic this performance is by Lululemon given the company's market & the current macroeconomic environment. The company continues to increase the number of people going through its doors (whether physical or digital) and continues to grow sales rapidly without making any price cuts. The consumer's discretionary spending may be lower than it was a year ago, but more and more people are choosing to spend the money they have with Lululemon.

On pricing power, Lululemon did modestly increase its prices throughout the year. Thankfully, CFO Meghan Frank spoke to the impact on sales (emphasis added):

We've taken modest increases -- or we were taking throughout the year of modest increases on approximately 10% of the assortment. We haven't, to date, experienced any price resistance.

It's always nice to see an economic moat such as brand & pricing power so clearly; this has helped Lululemon cope with a difficult environment over the first half of the year, and if it can thrive in an environment like this, just imagine what can happen when the economy recovers.

LULU Stock Valuation

As with all high-growth, disruptive companies, valuation is tough. I believe that my approach will give me an idea about whether Lululemon is insanely overvalued or undervalued, but valuation is the final thing I look at - the quality of the business itself is far more important in the long run.

Lululemon / Excel

I have changed my valuation approach slightly since my previous article, in order to better demonstrate the differences in the bull and bear case scenarios.

My base case scenario is similar to the valuation in my previous article; however, I have increased the expected revenue growth rates. I had previously assumed that Lululemon would struggle this year and that FY23 revenue would come in at the low end of management's Q1'23 guidance - I'm pleased to say that the opposite has happened! As a result, my base case scenario now presents a 'growthier' story, as this is what Lululemon has delivered.

The bull case scenario assumes that Lululemon beats the top end of its full year guidance, and achieves a revenue CAGR of 23% through to 2027, which is certainly not out of the question given the large market opportunity and Lululemon's current quality of execution. I have also assumed further margin expansion thanks to the scale that it will achieve, and an appropriate EV/EBIT multiple for its growth prospects. By contrast, the bear case scenario assumes that Lululemon will falter in the latter half of this year, and growth will continue to fall through to 2027.

Put all this together, and I can see Lululemon shares achieving a CAGR through to 2027 of 7%, 18%, and 30% in my respective bear, base, and bull case scenarios. As such, I believe shares are currently attractively priced given the quality of this business.

Investment Thesis: Strengthening

Lululemon's ability to pull off a stellar quarter in the most challenging of environments speaks volume to this company's quality. I would certainly not bet against Lululemon reaching the same levels of Nike (NKE) over the next decade, and its continual ability to launch new, innovative products & expand its reach across verticals will pay off over time.

I personally bought Lululemon shares for the first time earlier this week, and couldn't have asked for a better first earnings report as a shareholder. Given all this, I'm unsurprisingly going to reiterate my previous 'Buy' rating on Lululemon.