guvendemir

Introduction

I'm writing this article for two reasons. The first reason is that my inbox is overflowing with people telling me that they like Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) so much better than the defense companies I discussed in recent weeks. Reason two is because the stock is currently weakening, offering investors a fantastic valuation, which comes with a very good yield and stellar fundamentals. As Raytheon is one of my (all-time) favorite investments, I decided to increase my investment (by adding 8% more shares) to capitalize on this opportunity. After all, we're getting more than a good yield. We get an increasingly healthy business thanks to the commercial rebound, strong defense demand thanks to rapidly rising global defense spending, as well as a company that is improving its operations to generate record-breaking free cash flow in the years ahead.

In this article, I will walk you through my thoughts and explain why RTX offers opportunities for both income-oriented and dividend growth investors like myself.

So, let's get to it!

Market Weakness

As I have often replied to people in various comment sections in the past few weeks, I totally agree that Raytheon is a fantastic dividend stock. I made the company a core holding in my portfolio in 2020 when I started to shift more or less all of my money into dividend stocks.

As the overview below shows, I'm extremely overweight industrials. The decision was never to go overweight industrials. It just happened because I like a lot of companies in that sector. More than half of the exposure in that sector is defense exposure as I like the value these companies bring to the table. And as most readers know by now, I cannot stop talking about it as the mix of dividend growth, low volatility, and low competition is excellent for long-term wealth generation.

Author

That said, I wasn't planning on buying more RTX until I looked at the chart the other day. The (automatically generated) technical analysis paints an ugly picture. The stock has broken through support after falling more than 17% from its 2022 highs above $105.

TrendSpider (RTX Chart)

Whenever I spot an ugly technical picture of a stock I like, I dig deeper as nothing beats buying great stocks during times of weakness.

In this case, the current steep decline started last week when Jerome Powell gave a speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he made it crystal clear that the Fed is committed to fighting inflation.

A chart I like to use is the one below comparing the Federal funds rate to consumer price inflation. When inflation is (very) high, the only thing that has helped in the past is bringing the Fed funds rate to levels above consumer price inflation. For example, in the 1970s, the Fed hikes rates to more than 10% - causing two recessions that both temporarily brought down inflation.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank

For now, the consensus is that rates peak at 4.00%. However, this number may need to be higher if inflation doesn't come down substantially. Hence, while current economic growth is already weakening, the Fed is unlikely to rescue the economy. If anything, central bankers are likely "glad" that demand is weakening as it reduces the need to aggressively hike rates.

Needless to say, this uncertainty is currently punishing stocks.

While I cannot make the case that the market is bottoming, I'm buying quality yield when I see it. Especially because I have a very long time horizon.

That's where Raytheon comes in.

Raytheon's Attractive Dividends & Buybacks

Raytheon isn't a high-yield stock. If we use the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) as a benchmark, a high yield starts at 3.1%. The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) is yielding 1.9%.

Raytheon has a higher yield than the "average" dividend growth stock and very satisfying dividend growth.

RTX shares pay a $0.55 quarterly dividend. That's $2.20 per year. Using the current stock price, we get a dividend yield of 2.50%.

That dividend yield is exactly in the middle of dividend growth and high yield, using the two ETFs mentioned above as benchmarks.

The problem is that RTX does not have a long dividend history. As most know by now, the current Raytheon Technologies company is the result of a merger of equals between United Technologies and Raytheon, completed on April 3, 2020. This merger came with the spinoff of Otis (OTIS) and Carrier Global Corp. (CARR). In other words, we're dealing with an entirely new company.

Yet, even though I cannot show you fancy charts and tables of the company's dividend history, there's plenty of stuff to work with here. Starting with the company's short history of dividend hikes:

April 2022: 7.8%

April 2021: 7.4%

These numbers aren't something to write home about - I think. Yet, there is a reason why I like RTX's dividend growth.

First of all, it's important to mention that we are still in a difficult situation for commercial aerospace companies. RTX is the only aerospace and defense company in my portfolio with commercial aerospace exposure - it's one of the reasons why I bought it.

Free cash flow (used to distribute dividends and repurchase shares) is not expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2023 when FCF is expected to breach the $7.0 billion mark.

TIKR.com

However, even the expected FCF result of $5.9 billion in 2022 implies an FCF yield of 4.5%, implying that the 2.5% dividend yield is safe as well that there's upside for hikes as well as buybacks.

After all, the company's net debt is expected to end the year at $24.5 billion. That's 2.0x EBITDA.

As buybacks are more attractive when it comes to taxes and a way more flexible tool to distribute cash to shareholders, Raytheon has used buybacks to reward investors on top of its regular dividend. In 2Q22, the company repurchased shares worth $1.0 billion, pushing buybacks to $1.8 billion on a year-to-date basis. The goal is to repurchase $2.5 billion worth of shares this year, which is 1.9% of the current market cap, bringing total shareholder returns to 4.4% including the current dividend. That's not too bad.

Moreover, since the merger in 2020, the company has returned $11 billion to shareholders. The goal is to return $20 billion before the end of 2024, which is 15% of the current market cap.

Based on these numbers, it's interesting that the company's capital priorities show that shareholder returns are more important than debt reduction. That's only possible because debt is at sustainable levels.

Raytheon Technologies 2021 Investor Presentation

The presentation slide above is from the company's 2021 investor presentation. I'm bringing this up because of the company's 2025 outlook, which was revealed back then.

Raytheon Technologies 2021 Investor Presentation

The 2025 outlook includes 6-7% annual compounding sales growth (starting in 2020) as well as more than $10 billion in FCF. That would imply an FCF yield of 7.7%, which would unlock much higher shareholder distributions.

And to answer the one question you may have right now, these goals are still up-to-date. According to CEO Greg Hayes during the 2Q22 earnings call:

And I think most importantly, we remain confident in our ability to hit the 2025 targets that we set in May of last year at our investor meeting. There is a lot to do. There is always more to do.

Based on these numbers, I expect Raytheon's dividend growth to accelerate towards 8-9% on a long-term basis with higher growth in the years after 2023 due to growth across all of the company's business segments, which I want to discuss now.

Tailwinds Across The Board

As aforementioned, the unique thing about Raytheon is that it brings the best of two worlds: commercial and defense exposure.

In 2021, 48% of total sales were government sales.

In this case, government sales are mainly coming from the United Technologies part of the business as legacy Raytheon includes Raytheon Intelligence & Space as well as Raytheon Missiles & Defense. While Intelligence & Space is increasingly looking to sell commercial applications and technologies, these are mainly government segments.

Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney are United Technologies segments, which are extremely well-diversified. Collins sells everything related to aerospace. From commercial toilets to astronaut spacesuits. Pratt & Whitney is home to the F-35 engine, the F-135 as well as a wide range of high-tech engines like its advanced geared turbofan engine used in a lot of narrow-body airplanes.

As I wrote in my last article:

Between 2020 and 2025, average annual sales growth is expected to be 9% to 10%. Operating profit growth is expected to be no less than 44% per year. Again, please note that this is based on a very low basis of just $400 million in adjusted operating profit in 2020. In 2020, the global revenue-passenger miles were 1.8 trillion. That's down from 5.4 trillion in 2019. It is likely that 2024 will see a new high at 5.7 trillion. 2025 is estimated to be 6.1 trillion. In other words, the five years after 2020 could see 30% annual growth but an overall improvement of just 13%. So, please keep that in mind when these expected growth rates seem "too high".

Personally, I have to say that RTX offers the single-best opportunity for commercial aerospace dividends. On top of that, it comes with defense exposure, which I'm a fan of as most know by now.

With that said, tailwinds are building. Commercial sales are finally picking up as the company's FY2022 outlook shows.

Raytheon Technologies 2Q22 Earnings Presentation

In 2Q22, organic sales growth in the Collins segment was up 11% with commercial aftermarket sales soaring 25%. Commercial OEM sales were up 14%. Defense sales were down 6%.

Pratt & Whitney saw 17% organic sales growth with 26% commercial aftermarket sales growth, 22% commercial OEM sales, and even 5% growth in defense markets.

Intelligence & Space as well as Missiles & Defense saw 1% and 10% organic growth contractions, respectively. This is the result of ongoing supply chain constraints and the timing of certain projects. These supply issues also caused the company to adjust the outlook for Missiles & Defense as the table above shows. While Intelligence & Space has a book-to-bill ratio of 0.92 (meaning it produces faster than orders come in), Missiles & Defense is sitting on a 1.30 book-to-bill ratio, which is very impressive.

Now, onto some comments. The company sees a stronger commercial recovery in its Collins segment:

At Collins, we continue to expect full-year sales to be up low double-digits versus the prior year, where we now see a little stronger commercial aftermarket recovery that's partially offset by supply chain-induced pressures on military sales.

The same goes for Pratt & Whitney, which also benefits from strong global defense spending as I discussed in this Lockheed Martin (LMT) article.

According to Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes:

Most of our NATO allies have reaffirmed their commitment to spending at least 2% of GDP on national defense with many countries announcing even higher spending targets over the last several months. For example, Poland has requested accelerated delivery of Patriot missile systems batteries and both Germany and Finland have selected the F-35.

Moreover, the defense budget in the US is much higher than anyone could have anticipated prior to the war in Ukraine. According to Greg Hayes:

The House Arm Services Committee has proposed a $37 billion increase to the administration's request, that's a 9% increase over fiscal '22, excluding the supplementals. On the Senate side, the Senate Arm Services Committee went even higher proposing a $45 billion mark, resulting in a DoD budget increase of 10% over fiscal '22, bringing the fiscal year '23 budget to over $815 billion. It's a lot different than what we expected two years ago.

This brings me to the valuation.

RTX Stock Valuation

Raytheon is trading at 11.5x 2023E EBITDA of $14.1 billion. That's based on a $162.9 billion enterprise value consisting of the company's $130.0 billion market cap, $23.8 billion in 2023E net debt, as well as $7.54 billion in pension-related liabilities, and $1.6 billion in minority interest.

This valuation is more than fair and it opens up new opportunities to either add exposure to existing positions or initiate a position.

TIKR.com

With that said, I don't know if the market bottoms at these levels. More downside is not unlikely as the Fed is aggressively hiking into economic weakness.

However, when it comes to long-term investing, I buy quality stocks when I see an opportunity. Right now, I really like the valuation and the business environment of RTX. Hence, I expanded my position by roughly 8% as I added at an average price of $87.94, to be precise.

My average entry price is now $66.16.

Takeaway

I bought more Raytheon shares. While I cannot predict if the market is bottoming at current levels, this American defense contractor/commercial aviation giant is offering a ton of value. The company is yielding 2.50%, it has decent dividend growth, which I believe is set to accelerate, and management is willing to distribute most of its free cash flow via the aforementioned dividends and buybacks.

The balance sheet is healthy and the company is benefiting from higher operating efficiencies and rebounding commercial aviation as well as accelerating global defense spending. It looks extremely likely that the company is going to achieve its 2025 goals, which would mean a wave of free cash flow for shareholders in the years ahead - and beyond.

Moreover, RTX is one of the few high-quality stocks that make sense for dividend growth investors like myself as well as income-oriented investors given the decent yield and high (expected) dividend growth rate.

So, long story short, if you're looking for a place to put your hard-earned money, look no further.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!