krblokhin

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is an omnichannel retailer that operates a chain of 955 retail stores and an eCommerce platform focused on household products. Rising debt and the threat of imminent bankruptcy led to an increase in short interest that pushed BBBY into meme stock notoriety. Short interest had broken and stayed over the 40% level the last three reporting periods and led to frequent and sometimes daily wide fluctuations in share price, but currently the market cap is under $1 billion. With bankruptcy out of the way, BBBY's price floor rises, while the upside is way higher on any news or even rumors regarding further financial assistance or the disposition of its BABY subsidiary.

August 31 [Readers may skip if familiar with the Investor Presentation]:

BBBY came out on Wednesday with a strategic and business update to drive growth and profitability and improve its balance sheet and cash flows.

At the end of May 2022, the company had 769 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 135 buybuy BABY stores, as well as 51 stores in 6 states under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values focusing on health, beauty and consumables business. The company has identified and began the process of closing approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores and concurrently reducing their force by approximately 20% across corporate and supply chains. BBBY is also discontinuing 3 of the 9 owned brands and will feature 20pp more of the national brands customers prefer buying.

While still searching for a permanent Chief Executive Officer (or CEO), BBBY has eliminated the roles of Chief Operating Officer (John Hartmann) and Chief Stores Officer (Gregg Melnick). Hartmann had been COO and also President of BABY since May 18, 2020, having been recruited after Mark Tritton was appointed President and CEO on November 4, 2019. Tritton and Hartmann were the main executives in charge of daily operations for the past couple of years, and the failure to turn around the company's fortunes for whatever reason ultimately rested on their shoulders.

The responsibilities of overseeing merchandising, planning and allocation, brand marketing and stores now fall on two newly created leadership roles. Mara Sirhal, General Manager for Harmon and promoted in Q1 to Chief Merchandising Officer for the Bed Bath & Beyond banner, has been appointed Executive Vice President and brand president for Bed Bath & Beyond. Meanwhile, Patty Wu has been promoted to the counterpart position on the buybuy Baby side, up from SVP and general manager. Both report to Sue Gove, Director & Interim CEO. All are industry veterans, yet it remains to be seen if they can better execute the plan.

In addition to the strategic update, the company is now looking at finalizing more than $500 million of new financing, including a $130 million expansion of its asset-backed loan (or ABL) maturing in August 2026, and a $375 million first-in-last-out (or FILO) facility maturing in August 2027. BBBY also proposed an at-the-market offering for up to 12 million shares of common stock for general corporate purposes, including repaying its debt, future stock repurchases, and financing acquisitions. Common stock outstanding if this offering had occurred immediately would be 91,779,205 shares, or 13% dilution. If sold at the proposed max price of $9.88 per share and after subtracting Jefferies' 3% commission, BBBY would net $115 million.

Much significance was attached to Wednesday's events, ostensibly made "in response to certain media inquiries" regarding the sale by Ryan Cohen, GameStop (GME) CEO and a 10% owner, of his entire BBBY position. If not for the necessity to announce leadership changes and the secondary, everything else could've been postponed until the Q3 earnings report at the end of the month. Any expectations on the merger/acquisition of BABY were premature. Cohen would not have made the rookie mistake of selling outside the insider open trading window, which at most publicly traded companies typically begins 2-3 trading days after the previous quarter's earnings release and ends 2-3 weeks prior to the end of the next fiscal quarter, which in this case was August 28. By the same reason, he wouldn't have sold if he knew any such material nonpublic information on BABY.

Outlook:

BBBY gave Q2 sales guidance of $1.45 billion compared to the consensus estimate of $1.5 billion. It expects a Q2 comparable sales decline of 20% and sees a cash burn of $325 million. This combined with their current financing and $139 million at the end of Q1 leaves them with $319 million.

Accordingly, analysts made overnight adjustments to Q2 from $-1.59 to $-1.79 EPS. However, the company's expected net loss, even factoring in $125 million in restructuring and transformation initiative expenses, impairments charges, and income taxes, still calculates to $-2.5 EPS (=(325-125)/79), pointing to another earnings miss, whatever that's worth.

Moving on to Q3, an improvement to only 10% decline from 2021's $1.98 billion would indicate sales of $1.79 billion and $411 million gross profit on 23% margin. Selling, general and administrative expenses cut by $250 million from FY 2021's $2.69 billion could mean $610 million in Q3 and a net loss around $200 million. Similar adjustments as in Q2 comes to $-0.81 EPS, which would handily beat the current Street estimate of $-1.42 EPS. If BBBY receives no additional financing besides the secondary, cash would go to $234 million. Even a worse-case scenario of continuing 20% decline would result in $1.59 billion revenue, $-1.31 EPS (still beat estimates), and $189 million in cash. Thus, the company may not feel the need to raise funds until late Q4.

Takeaways: