cstar55

Thesis

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has recovered remarkably from its July lows as the energy crisis in Europe worsened. Despite the surge in Henry Hub natural gas prices to their June and July highs, CF Industries highlighted that its lower-cost production base in the US continues to afford it a critical cost advantage against its European peers. Coupled with the significant shutdown of Europe's fertilizer production capacity, it helped CF surge rapidly toward its August highs.

However, we urge investors not to chase the rally, despite the recent pullback, which culminated with significant insider sales after it re-tested its April 2022 highs. We surmise a further rally is unsustainable from its current levels, even though underlying demand/supply dynamics continue to favor elevated prices. We urge investors to assess whether the market's forward discounting mechanism has reflected its near- and medium-term upside. Investors also need to consider much tougher comps moving ahead, which should add further pressure against CF's buying upside.

Furthermore, CF could form a validated double-top bull trap (indicating the market denied further buying upside decisively) by the end of this week's trading. Therefore, we deduce that investors need to expect further downside volatility moving ahead as the market digests its recent rapid surge.

Accordingly, we reiterate our sell rating and urge investors to cut exposure and rotate.

Much Tougher Comps Ahead For CF Industries

CF Industries has been benefiting from elevated nitrogen prices, given the current tight supply dynamics. In addition, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, coupled with the current energy crisis in Europe, has kept average selling prices (ASPs) high.

Furthermore, the company has benefited from its lower-cost production base, as 70% of Europe's fertilizer capacity has been curtailed, given unsustainable natural gas prices. As a result, management remains confident of leveraging its cost advantages moving ahead, which should continue to sustain its growth cadence and profitability profile in the near to medium term. Management accentuated:

And the European issue, which is a gas spread and a cost spread. On a cost basis for a producer in that region is ammonia, $2,000. Well, for a low-cost producer, that we are in North America at today's almost $8 gas, it's significantly lower, as in the range of probably $250 to $300, for us to produce that ton of ammonia. A number of European producers are shutting down, and they're having to import ammonia to run their upgrades, to make their industrial products to nitric acid or sell it as ammonia, and then the finished products for fertilizer, ammonium nitrate or calcium ammonium nitrate. And so as this plays out over the year, with different gas limitations globally, you're seeing a very tight nitrogen market, specifically today, ammonia, but in the future, the finished products. (Jefferies Global Industrial Conference 2022)

CF Industries ASPs per nutrient ton change % (Company filings) CF Industries ASPs per nutrient ton change % (Part B) (Company filings)

As a result, we are not surprised that the current macro and supply chain dynamics have kept CF Industries' average selling prices (ASPs) at elevated levels through FQ2.

Notwithstanding, we also gleaned that its growth rates have slowed from FQ1 through FQ2 across its critical revenue segments. For instance, ammonia's ASPs growth has decelerated to 143% in Q2, down from Q1's 192% surge. While still elevated, given easier comps against FY21's metrics, we urge investors to consider our thesis that such growth rates are unlikely to be sustained.

CF Industries adjusted EBITDA margins % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Even the bullish consensus estimates indicate the massive operating leverage gains seen from FY21 should moderate markedly moving ahead. Despite that, the company's underlying adjusted EBITDA margins are projected to remain robust, reflecting the current supply dynamics.

CF Industries revenue change % and adjusted EBITDA change % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Accordingly, its revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth rates should moderate markedly through FY23, with peak growth seen in Q1, as discussed earlier. Therefore, we believe investors need to consider the headwinds from the substantial deceleration in its growth that could impact the buying momentum in CF.

Is CF Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

CF price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

CF's price chart indicates an ominous potential double-top bull trap price action after the rapid surge from its July lows, suggesting investors heed extreme caution. Moreover, this week's price action indicates that the price structure could be validated if the pullback from its August highs is maintained. Therefore, we postulate that CF is primed for a steeper fall moving ahead, as astute investors take profit.

Furthermore, we believe the significant insider selling this week is timely, leveraging the unsustainable rapid surge to cash in on the extreme optimism.

Despite the pullback, we are confident it's still not too late for investors to cut exposure and rotate.

As such, we reiterate our Sell rating on CF.