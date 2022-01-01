simonkr

As one of the world's few fully integrated lithium producers, Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) is in a position where it can take full advantage of the boom in lithium demand. The company is making wise decisions in allocating its capital, continuing to develop both of its upstream and midstream capacity and these decisions are paying off; this was evidenced by the terms of its recent deal with General Motors Company (GM). The stock is an excellent long-term buy for anyone wishing to get greater lithium exposure.

Company Backgrounder

Livent currently sources all of its lithium from Argentinian brine, where it also converts its concentrate to both carbonate and chloride. And while the chloride and a portion of the carbonate are eventually destined to become polymers and alloys, what really interests us here is the company's capacity to supply the battery market; after all, that's where the money is.

And for that task, the company is well equipped. In addition to its carbonate capacity in Argentina, Livent currently also has installations in the U.S. and China capable of producing 10k and 15k metric tons of battery grade lithium hydroxide, respectively. This gives it the ability to supply battery manufacturers with whichever they require, whether that be carbonate or hydroxide, and has resulted in the Energy Storage sector becoming the company's largest customer.

Investor Presentation

Livent is in a strong position, it operates in a seller's market and has a well-diversified midstream and downstream supply chain. And given all of this, as well as the runup in lithium prices over the last year, it was unsurprising that Livent posted record numbers in Q2.

Quarterly Results and Revised Guidance

Revenue for the quarter that ended June 30th came in at $219 million, over 50% higher than last year's $144 million, while Adjusted EBITDA hit $95 million, which is almost 80% higher than the $53 million it made in the corresponding period last year. These increases were completely due to higher realized LCE prices, as the company delivered slightly lower total volumes because of logistical issues related to China's COVID lockdowns.

Livent expects 2022 total volume sales to be flat over last year as no meaningful capacity expansion is expected to be available until 2023. But management expects prices to remain elevated as Gilberto Antoniazzi, Livent's CFO, said during the company's Q2 call that, "we expect these market conditions to remain through at least the rest of 2022 and most likely into the first half of 2023." So, for that reason management increased full year revenue guidance to between $800-$860 million from the prior $755-$835 million range, while also increasing Adjusted EBITDA to between $325-$375 million from $290-$350.

Investor Presentation

And while all of this is very good, it was expected and had to a certain extent already been priced into the stock. What really interests me about Livent's results, though, is not the past but rather the future. Basically, how much cash is the company generating and where's that money going? And the answers to those questions are very encouraging.

CAPEX and the Expansion Plan

The company's Cash From Operations ("CFO") was $61 million in Q2 and management expects that number to be within the $280-$340 million range this year. That's good news because the company already has plans to spend all of it on a host of new projects destined to come online over the coming years.

Investor Presentation

Central among those is the Nemaska project, which is located in Quebec, Canada. The 50-50 joint venture between Livent and the state-owned corporation Investissement Quebec will become a fully integrated producer of battery-grade lithium hydroxide. It'll have a 34k metric ton nameplate capacity and its first production is anticipated for the second half of 2025.

Investor Presentation

What's really interesting about this project is that it's a spodumene hard rock mine whereas Livent is a brine producer. Management's decision to both grow and diversify its upstream production reveals a lot about the company's ambitions and long-term strategy. By pairing its abundant refining capacity with a well-diversified upstream, both geographically and in terms of production, the company is setting itself up to be a force to be reckoned with come mid-decade.

However, the company isn't neglecting its Argentinian operations either. In fact, it's also in the process of growing its business there as well. As can be seen in the slide below, Livent is in the process of implementing a multi-stage development plan focused on expanding its Argentinian capacity, with the first 10k metric tons of that additional carbonate scheduled to come online in Q1 of next year.

Investor Presentation

But that's not all, in addition to its Quebec and Argentine projects, the company is also planning to bulk up its midstream by adding 5k and 15k metric tons of hydroxide processing capacity to its Bessemer City, NC and Chinese locations before the end of next year.

So, given these ambitious growth plans and all of this added capacity currently in the works, you would think that Livent would really have to get out there and beat the bushes to find new customers. But that's not the case at all.

The GM Deal

Paul Graves, Livent's CEO, laid out the company's downstream strategy during its Q2 earnings call when he said, "we want to be a meaningful supplier to a core set of long-term strategic customers and their battery supply chains." He went on to add that the company was looking for, "longer-dated agreements with firmer commitments." And judging by the terms of its recent agreement with GM, Livent is having no problems in finding takers.

While most lithium miners will chase down every lead in efforts to sign potential offtake partners, hoping to get an Expression of Interest or a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU"); Livent didn't need to do any of that. Rather, it locked-down GM to a six-year contract that will see hydroxide deliveries beginning in 2025. But in exchange for that, GM agreed to pay Livent an advance of $198 million in 2022. The upfront payment is free financing to build up Livent's capacity; essentially, the agreement allows Livent to use GM's balance sheet.

Takeaway

When I said earlier that Livent is setting itself up to be a force to be reckoned with come mid-decade; it seems that the day may arrive sooner rather than later. The company is taking all the right steps to solidify its position as one of the world's top-shelf senior lithium producers and as a consequence, its share price and market cap should continue to grow in the years to come.

Risk

The main threats to this thesis come from execution risk and the macro environment. The company has an ambitious buildout schedule for its projects and that brings with it the possibility of a lot going wrong. Also, lithium prices are riding high now, but swings in inflation and interest rates can have a large negative impact on the prices of carbonate and hydroxide.