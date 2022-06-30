Galeanu Mihai

Thesis

We believe that Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) is a great investment for income-oriented investors who are looking for monthly dividends from a company with stable financials. The current dividend yield of Gladstone Capital is very attractive, and we believe that the company's diversified portfolio with substantial protection from interest rate risk will allow this company to navigate well through the uncertain economic times. Our thesis centers around the stability and predictability of this income stream, and we believe that investors should only buy this stock for income rather than capital appreciation.

Company Overview

Gladstone Capital is a Business Development Company (BDC) that provides loans to middle market U.S.-based companies with an annual EBITDA range of $3 million to $5 million. As of June 30, 2022, the company manages a portfolio valued $586 million, and has positions across 49 companies in 14 different industries. Year-to-date, Gladstone Capital has had a total return of -8.83%, with the S&P 500 (SPY) declining -14.59% and the Financial Sector ETF (XLF) declining -16.18%. The company has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0675 USD for September, and trades at an annualized dividend yield of 8.12%.

GLAD Year to Date Total Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Stable Monthly Dividends

Gladstone Capital has had a long history of paying monthly dividends, dating back as far as late 2003. From 2010, the company consistently paid out a monthly dividend of $0.07 per share for an annual dividend of $0.84 per share until 2020. In March of 2020, the company cut the monthly dividend from $0.07 per share to $0.065 as a result of the pandemic. During the March of 2022, the company raised the monthly dividend to $0.0675 from $0.065 per share. We believe that the recent dividend hike shows that management is once again aiming to bring the dividend to back to its historical levels. Nevertheless, the track record of stable dividend payments on a monthly payment is impressive. Though we would like to see the dividend payments rise, we believe that based on the risk profile, the steady monthly income stream can be beneficial for investors looking for a stable and predictable income.

Diversified Portfolio

Gladstone Capital has a well diversified portfolio that provides protection against interest rate risk and other non-systematic risk that would impact certain industries. The company's portfolio is well-diversified across 14 industries, with the largest sector (Diversified/Conglomerate Service) making up only a quarter of the portfolio. Management also reports that 93% of the loan portfolio is subject to floating rates and pegged to the LIBOR. This loan term structure will allow the company to benefit from higher interest income as rates continue to rise. Furthermore, the company's portfolio is made up predominantly of secured tranche in the debt structure, with the first lien debt making up 73.9% of the portfolio value, while the second lien debt makes up 14.3%. In the event of major economic difficulties, we believe that the company's portfolio will be well-protected from material NAV deterioration.

Gladstone Capital Earnings Presentation

Risk to Thesis

For a financial firm lending capital to middle market companies in the United States, we believe that the major risk to our income-focused thesis is a greater-than-expected depth of the recession, which may put out many middle market companies out of business. If portfolio companies are to go bankrupt, Gladstone would see the value of its assets fall, and lose interest income. We have already seen a slightly decline in interest income QoQ though we have seen the fair value of the portfolio rise in the same time frame. Nevertheless, in a deep recession, we believe the financial services company's ability to remain liquid is the most important factor. Thankfully, Gladstone has a solid capital base, with $11 million in cash and an access to $70 million in line of credit. Given that the portfolio value if $586 million, the access to liquidity makes up ~15% of the portfolio value which we believe provides substantial cushion to offset any material decline in the portfolio.

Conclusion

Gladstone Capital is an investment worth looking at for income-focused investors. We believe that the company's dividend policy can provide predictable yields during uncertain economic times. Our thesis centers around the predictability and stability of the dividend, and we believe that the company's diversified portfolio with floating rate loans and high concentration of secured debt will protect the company's NAV and interest income streams.