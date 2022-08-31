The U.S. stock market had a mixed record for dividends in August 2022. Month-over-month, dividend increases were up, and dividend cuts were down. But year-over-year, the opposite story is true, pointing to downward development for the stock market.
The following chart shows the monthly increases and decreases for dividends reported by Standard & Poor's for each month from January 2004 through August 2022.
Here's August 2022's dividend metadata:
Here's what we know of the firms that announced dividend cuts during August 2022 from our sampling of dividend declarations:
In terms of affected industries, the list widely dispersed, though financial services accounts for 4 of the 11 firms in our sample. Two of these firms pay variable dividends, however, so that's not necessarily anything out of the ordinary. What we find surprising is the lack of monthly dividend payers from the oil and gas sector, where we would have anticipated more of these firms cutting their dividends as oil prices have fallen from their highs in recent months.
Standard & Poor's. S&P Market Attributes Web File. [Excel Spreadsheet]. Accessed 1 September 2022.
MarketBeat. Recent Dividend Cuts. [Online Database]. Accessed 31 August 2022.
Seeking Alpha. Dividend-Stocks News. [Online Database]. Accessed 31 August 2022.
Wall Street Journal. Dividend Declarations. [Online Database]. Accessed 1 September 2022.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Comments