scaliger/iStock via Getty Images

While the crypto market is already a very risky asset class in the world of financial investments, the further down you go on CoinMarketCap's token rankings the more likely you are to find outright scams and other coins that won't make it out of this bear cycle. After all, there are now nearly 21,000 tokens listed on CMC; they can't all be winners. In fact, very few coins that exist today will have staying power down the line. As investors in this space, we have to look for tokens that solve a problem, are scalable, or that have unique partnerships that can help facilitate adoption; great coins hit all three of these needs. I think Flow (FLOW-USD) could be one of those coins.

What is Flow?

Flow is a blockchain that aims to provide security and scalability at the base layer. While other smart contract chains, like Ethereum (ETH-USD), have well known scalability issues that necessitate secondary layers, Flow claims to be able to achieve scale and cost improvements at the base layer through the network's "four node architecture." The team behind Flow is Dapper Labs; the same company that launched CryptoKitties several years ago. According to Crunchbase, Dapper Labs has raised over $600 million over 6 rounds from over 100 investors that include a16z, Coatue, and Google Ventures (GOOG) (GOOGL).

Tokenomics & Distribution

One of the most important parts of any blockchain network is the tokenomics of the coin backing it. According to Flow, the FLOW token is designed for as many as five different utilities:

Computation services

Medium of exchange

Data storage

Collateral

Governance

While Flow is a proof-of-stake network, the developers recognize the drawbacks of highly inflationary token structures. Like Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Flow has an inflation rate that is supposed to decline over time. In the white paper, the Flow team acknowledges inflationary tokens that only provide value through staking rewards can be problematic:

Unfortunately, as in all economies, monetary inflation has a cost: the newly-created supply of tokens acts as a tax on holding or day-to-day usage by diluting all token holders. This is why Flow has a cap on monetary inflation. In fact, inflation on Flow will go down as network fees increase.

The current supply is 1.4 billion tokens. Of which, a little over 1 billion are circulating. The token distribution looks like this:

Flow

While in my view this distribution is a bit centralized with 58% of the supply going to Dapper Labs, backers, and the development team, last year Dapper Labs accounted for less than 1/3 of the nodes operating on the chain. This would indicate a higher level of decentralization has been achieved since launch.

NFTs & Digital Collectibles

Flow is designed specifically to serve the NFT/digital collectible market. While non fungible tokens can often be perceived as speculative manias orchestrated to fleece retail investors, there is no denying the market for these assets has started to hit a critical mass and one of the collections on Flow is a key reason for that mainstream adoption. My general view on NFTs is that they're here to stay and you can read my deep dive on the space from mid-August. Flow already has a successful track record in the digital collectible space and is currently the 4th largest blockchain by all-time NFT sales volume with just under $1.1 billion.

Rank Chain Sales Volume Buyers Transactions Sellers 1 Ethereum $29,603,024,851 1,607,598 14,116,075 1,057,194 2 Ronin $4,085,987,919 1,782,961 17,334,970 1,325,759 3 Solana $2,567,270,590 694,575 10,845,260 764,841 4 Flow $1,098,213,859 461,520 23,027,218 452,491 5 Polygon $789,932,764 429,304 1,709,792 220,170 Click to enlarge

Source: CryptoSlam.io

While the digital collectible category is exciting, it can be difficult to sustain the popularity of any single project. The overwhelming majority of Flow's sales volume has come from the NBA Top Shot collection - which is the 7th ranked NFT collection by lifetime sales volume at $1.03 billion and the most transacted collection ever with 21.6 million total transactions according to CryptoSlam. NFL All Day, another Dapper Labs-led NFT collection on Flow, has largely failed to live up to its NBA predecessor; accounting for just $41 million in lifetime NFT sales volume.

Ticketmaster

While the core usage of the Flow blockchain to this point has been through NBA Top Shot sales, this week Dapper Labs and Ticketmaster formally announced a partnership for digital collectible minting on Flow:

Ticketmaster today announced an entirely new way for event organizers to enhance their fans' experiences through digital collectible NFTs. Event organizers who sell live events tickets on Ticketmaster now have the ability to issue NFTs before, during and after live events. To date, the offering is already seeing significant traction, with Ticketmaster minting more than 5 million NFTs for event organizers on the Flow blockchain.

While this is still just a collectible utility of the ticket as an NFT rather than making the NFT the actual ticket required for event entry, it does potentially open the door for such a usage down the line. Event ticketing has long been speculated as a potential real world application for public blockchain technology and this news seems to validate that thesis. Ticketmaster is a massive component of the live event industry that includes sports, concerts, and family festivals. Turning event tickets into NFTs potentially solves a secondary sale problem for event organizers and sports franchises. In the past, secondary sellers have captured the full profit when ticket prices rise beyond face value. With blockchain ticketing, the original minter of the ticket can capture a royalty on secondary sales; resulting in more revenue for the issuer.

Risks

So far, Flow has been a bit of a one-trick pony as the blockchain for NBA Top Shot buyers and sellers. There is no guarantee that NFTs will ever reach the sales peak that they did during the mania of 2021. Compared to other layer 1 blockchains, Flow is fairly new entrant to the market and is competing with much bigger peers like Ethereum, Solana (SOL-USD), and Avalanche (AVAX-USD).

Summary

Those risks aside, I think Flow is quickly becoming a really interesting blockchain to consider for a long term crypto portfolio. The level of financial backing and partnerships that Dapper Labs now claims is impressive. While I don't currently hold FLOW at this time, it's on my watch list and I'll certainly entertain a long position when the macro environment suggest risk-on is appropriate.