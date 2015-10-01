jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

What I expect from an investment in Verizon

The moment an investor decides to allocate his or her financial resources to a company like Verizon (NYSE:VZ), it will most likely be primarily because of the high dividend that will be issued each quarter. Verizon is typically a defensive investment, as its low volatility and predictable cash flows do not allow for significant price speculation. As of today, its price per share is about 33% off from the all-time high, a rather marked collapse for a company with a beta of 0.31.

In the current condition my expectations for an investment in Verizon are to earn a dividend of 6% per year as well as a probable capital gain over the next few years. The return on this investment should therefore be positive, which is not easy to achieve in a bearish market due to a problematic macroeconomic scenario. Personally, I am very concerned about the economic and financial condition of the world's major economies; therefore, I tend to favor defensive companies over more speculative ones at this stage. Verizon at $41.80 per share can potentially be a good investment according to my expectations and now I will explain why.

Dividend yield never been so high in the past 12 years

As anticipated earlier, one of Verizon's strengths is the issuance of a very high dividend.

TIKR Terminal

As can be seen from this graph calculated from the highs of 2010, the average dividend yield over the past 12 years has been 4.70%, which is significantly lower than the current 6.12%: it has been 12 years since this company's dividend yield has been this high. Also, I think it is important to point out that the dividend yield in 2010 was very high because the entire stock market came from a huge decline due to the great financial crisis. The dividend yield of 7% obtained in those years I think can be considered as the bottom of Verizon at the end of a recession. As of today, we are at 6.12%, not that far from the "ceiling" of 7%.

Personally, I consider dividend yield analysis very important for companies that have been issuing a reliable dividend for years, because it can be considered as a valuation tool. Since Verizon has been issuing an increasing dividend for 17 years, by relating in a graph the relationship between the price per share and the dividend yield, we can see roughly when the stock in the past has been undervalued and when it has been overvalued.

TIKR Terminal

As expected the two values show a mirror trend; however, it is interesting to note that whenever the dividend yield exceeds 5% then there was over the following months a sharp rise in the price per share. In particular, the higher the dividend yield was, the faster the rise.

On October 1, 2015, the dividend yield was 5.12% with a price per share of $42.96. After 5 months, on April 4, 2016, the price per share rose to $54.42.

On July 11, 2017, the dividend yield was 5.36% with a price per share of $42.89. After about 2 months, on September 25, 2017, the price per share had already reached $49.90

On November 15, 2017, the dividend yield was 5.27% with a price per share of $44.22. After about 2 months, on January 26, 2018, the price per share had already risen to $54.72.

On March 23, 2018, the dividend yield was 5.04% with a price per share of $46.29. After about a month, the price per share had already risen to $51.57, and after 8 months it even reached $60.62 per share.

On May 2, 2022, the dividend yield reached 5.51% with a price per share of $46.23. After about a month, the price was already back to $51.65.

On August 31, 2022, the dividend yield reached 6.12% with a price per share of $41.81. We cannot know future trends based on past trends; however, if history repeats itself we could expect a marked rise in the price in the coming months.

In conclusion, I would like to make one final point. As solid as this company is, from 2012 to the present, Verizon's price has remained virtually unchanged; therefore, it has not been a good investment if we consider the performance of the past 10 years. However, whenever this company has touched a price of about $41.50 per share, there has always been a subsequent sharp rise. In light of this, based on the returns of the last decade, I venture to enunciate 3 main considerations:

It is not worth buying Verizon when it has a dividend yield of less than 5%, or when the price per share reaches $50 dollars.

It is wise to buy Verizon when it touches the technical support of $41.50 per share, or when the dividend yield is above 5%.

It never pays to buy Verizon at $60 per share.

Currently, Verizon's price per share is $41.80, while the dividend yield is 6.12%. Based on the analysis of the dividend yield and price ratio, this would seem to be a good time to buy this company, as the divergence between the two values in question has never been larger.

Of course, this is not a certainty, and Verizon could also fall further. In that case the dividend yield would increase even more. Personally, even if that were to happen, I do not consider it a big problem, because I would have the opportunity to get an even higher dividend yield.

Why Verizon can't get above $60 per share

The $60 per share wall is a resistance that first came up in the early 2000s, during the speculative bubble in technology stocks. The reason for this 20-year resistance I believe is mainly attributable to the fair value of this company: Verizon does not deserve to be trading at more than $60 per share. To demonstrate the above, I will use of a discounted cash flow to extrapolate an indicative fair value. This model will be constructed as follows:

The WACC considered will be 6.50%, an arbitrary value decided by me. Since Verizon has a very low beta and a very indebted financial structure financed with very low interest rates, the resulting WACC arithmetically would be too low and misleading. A WACC of 6.50% I think manages to better reflect the risk level of this investment.

The growth rate of free cash flow will only be 2% per year. After all, Verizon is a defensive company with very low and predictable growth rates, so it would not make sense in my opinion to consider higher growth.

TIKR Terminal

According to these assumptions, the fair value of this company is $61.72 per share; thus, the $60 wall is fully justified. In any case, currently the price per share is $41.80, so currently Verizon seems undervalued. Overall, therefore, by investing in Verizon at this price I expect a double gain:

The first related to capital gain since the stock is undervalued based on my expectations.

The second related to the dividend yield of 6.12%.

Dividend sustainability

The fact that a company issues a high dividend does not necessarily mean that the dividend is sustainable. In the case of Verizon, however, I believe the dividend is safe because the free cash flow is still considerably higher. There is a sufficient margin of safety to continue issuing it in the coming years without cutting it.

TIKR Terminal

Looking at data through fiscal year 2021, the payout ratio was just over 50%, so this is a rather large differential. However, an important point can be made from this graph.

From 2012 to 2021 the dividend issued doubled but free cash flow increased by only 26%. This difference in growth leads me to doubt the company's ability to grow the dividend so quickly in the future as well. I do not think it is reasonable to expect a dividend issue of $20.80 billion in 2031. It is likely, therefore, that dividend growth will decline in the future.

Several considerations regarding the latest quarterly report

Looking at the latest quarterly report, Verizon's results were not exciting, as there was a general worsening compared to Q2 2021. Specifically:

EPS of $1.24 versus $1.40 in the previous year.

Revenues of $33.8 billion remained flat compared to last year.

Net income of $5.30 billion, down 10.7% from last year.

According to the company, this worsening is due to the general complexity of the current macroeconomic environment, something that is affecting most companies. In any case, despite the recent disappointing results, Verizon's management has taken a rather positive view from a long-term perspective, not giving too much weight to momentary difficulties. Here are first the words of CEO Hans Vestberg, and then CFO Matt Ellis:

With our network-as-a-service foundation, our new consumer mobility plans, and recent pricing actions, we are being deliberate in our decisions to improve our profitable growth opportunities today and into the future. Although recent performance did not meet our expectations, we remain confident in our long-term strategy. We believe that our assets position us well to generate long-term shareholder value.

But why is management so positive? I believe it is mainly due to total wireless service revenue of $18.4 billion, up 9.10% year-on-year. For a slow-growth company like Verizon this is definitely a very good result, albeit relative to only one specific segment. While revenues are increasing in this segment, however, it should be noted that the market share of wireless subscriptions in the U.S. is declining. In Q1 2012 Verizon had a market share of 34%, AT&T (T) 32%, and T-Mobile (TMUS) 10%. In Q1 2022 the situation has changed dramatically, as Verizon has a 31.50% share, AT&T 43.30%, and T-Mobile 24.10%. What changed was not so much Verizon's market share, but the major improvement that competitors had. I think Verizon's management needs to focus mainly on this figure and try to make maneuvers to increase market share, because it has been years since competitors have been doing better. Customers may have increased numerically from 10 years ago, but that is not enough.

Conclusion

Verizon is a leading telecommunications company, which makes it a very defensive investment. This industry has significant barriers to entry as it requires large investments each year to maintain infrastructure; therefore, I consider it very unlikely that the Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile triad will be dismantled in the next few decades. The main downside of this industry is that it is quite saturated and with very low growth margins, but at the same time it has the advantage of providing steady and predictable cash flows from its millions of subscribers. Verizon is currently quite undervalued relative to its historical values and future cash flows, in fact:

The price has reached a very strong support at $41.80. In the past it has always meant a rally in the following months.

Verizon's fair value is around $60 per share; thus, the company is undervalued.

By investing at this price my expectation is to gain both through obtaining a capital gain and through the sustainable dividend of 6.12%. Of course, no one can predict the future, but if my assumptions are correct this would be a good investment, especially considering the current market trend.