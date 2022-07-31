ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) went public in September 2021, raising approximately $275 million in gross proceeds from an IPO that was priced at $25.00 per share.
The firm provides digital identity as a service software for organizations globally.
For the near term, I'm on Hold for FORG due to its ongoing transition to SaaS, slowing sales cycles, foreign exchange challenges and increasing operating losses.
San Francisco, California-based ForgeRock was founded to develop a digital identity management platform for various identity types and cloud deployments.
Management is headed by President and CEO, Francis Rosch, who has been with the firm since June 2018 and was previously EVP at Symantec.
The company's primary offerings by identity type include:
Consumer
Workforce
IoT & Services
The firm pursues client relationships with medium and large enterprises via its direct sales and marketing efforts.
FORG's platform can support over 200 million access transactions per hour, securing thousands of applications across types, operating environments and deployments, whether in public, private, hybrid cloud or on-premises infrastructures.
According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global identity as a service (IDaaS) market was an estimated $3.34 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $16 billion by 2027.
This represents a forecasted very strong CAGR of 22.0% from 2020 to 2027.
The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing number of regulatory mandates and growing complexity of environments with multiple stakeholders and user types using their own devices (BYOD).
Also, an increasing number of employees working remotely is putting further demand on services that safely and efficiently secure this type of access.
Below is a chart showing the historical and projected future U.S. IDaaS market size:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
CA Technologies
Okta
SailPoint
IBM
Oracle
CyberArk
Ping Identity
OneLogin
Auth0
Centrify
Homegrown, in-house solutions
Total revenue by quarter has grown slightly over the past 5 quarters:
Gross profit by quarter has plateaued in recent quarters as well:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have been trending higher in recent reporting periods:
Operating losses by quarter have worsened markedly in recent quarters, as the chart shows below:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained negative over the past five quarters:
(All data in above charts is GAAP)
In the past 12 months, FORG's stock price has fallen 60.4% vs. the U.S. S&P 500 Index's drop of around 11.5%, as the chart below indicates:
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value/Sales
|
6.21
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
19.6%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-35.4%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
-29.8%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$1,460,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$1,170,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-$32,190,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$1.05
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Ping Identity (PING); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Ping Identity
|
ForgeRock
|
Variance
|
Enterprise Value/Sales
|
8.17
|
6.21
|
-24.0%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
13.8%
|
19.6%
|
42.8%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-34.3%
|
-35.4%
|
3.3%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-$5,990,000
|
-$32,190,000
|
437.4%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
A full comparison of the two companies' performance metrics may be viewed here.
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.
FORG's most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was negative (10.2%) as of Q2 2022, so the firm needs significant improvement in this regard, per the table below:
|
Rule of 40 - GAAP
|
Calculation
|
Recent Rev. Growth %
|
19.6%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
-29.8%
|
Total
|
-10.2%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q2 2022's results, management highlighted the company's revenue growth but also noted the lengthening sales cycles for the larger deals in its pipeline.
This slowdown meant FORG produced ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) of $1.4 million below the bottom end of its previous guidance.
Also, the company saw a greater foreign exchange impact as the US dollar rose against the British Pound and the Euro.
Management expects the macroeconomic environment to produce greater IT budget scrutiny, likely hampering the company's revenue growth trajectory.
Notably, 83% of the company's revenue is from customers managing their own systems, 17% from SaaS. However, management has a goal of increasing its SaaS mix from 17% to around 25% by the end of 2022.
As to its financial results, total revenue rose by 8.4% while the average SaaS ARR from new customers in Q2 was greater than $350,000, indicating a strong skew to large-size customer adoption of its SaaS platform.
The company's net dollar retention rate was 112%, indicating reasonably solid product/market fit and good sales and marketing efficiency.
Gross margin was 82% while sales and marketing expenses rose against revenue and R&D costs also rose.
Consequently, operating losses worsened markedly, as the chart above indicates.
For the balance sheet, the company ended the quarter with $347 million in cash, equivalents and marketable securities while free cash flow was a negative ($20.7 million).
Looking ahead, management lowered its guidance to reflect stronger foreign exchange headwinds and longer sales cycles.
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing FORG at an EV/Sales multiple of around 6.2x.
The SaaS Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 7.7x at July 31, 2022, as the chart shows here:
So, although the company is not primarily a SaaS firm, by comparison, FORG is currently valued by the market at a discount to the broader SaaS Capital Index, at least as of July 31, 2022.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is a likely macroeconomic slowdown or recession, which is already slowing sales cycles and reducing its revenue growth trajectory.
ForgeRock is seeking to make a turn toward a cloud-centric approach and appears to be making some progress in that regard.
However, its legacy business may continue to slow its growth rates while the subscription revenue model also represents a slower revenue recognition ramp while expenses remain high.
While the firm looks to have ample resources to fund its transition, it could take a significant amount of time to convert the bulk of its operations to a subscription model.
Also, FORG's increasing operating losses are a concern and likely drag on its stock price.
For the near term, then, I'm on Hold for FORG due to its ongoing transition to SaaS, slowing sales cycles, foreign exchange challenges and increasing operating losses.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions.
Comments