courtneyk

A Quick Take On ForgeRock

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) went public in September 2021, raising approximately $275 million in gross proceeds from an IPO that was priced at $25.00 per share.

The firm provides digital identity as a service software for organizations globally.

For the near term, I'm on Hold for FORG due to its ongoing transition to SaaS, slowing sales cycles, foreign exchange challenges and increasing operating losses.

ForgeRock Overview

San Francisco, California-based ForgeRock was founded to develop a digital identity management platform for various identity types and cloud deployments.

Management is headed by President and CEO, Francis Rosch, who has been with the firm since June 2018 and was previously EVP at Symantec.

The company's primary offerings by identity type include:

Consumer

Workforce

IoT & Services

The firm pursues client relationships with medium and large enterprises via its direct sales and marketing efforts.

FORG's platform can support over 200 million access transactions per hour, securing thousands of applications across types, operating environments and deployments, whether in public, private, hybrid cloud or on-premises infrastructures.

ForgeRock's Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global identity as a service (IDaaS) market was an estimated $3.34 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $16 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecasted very strong CAGR of 22.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing number of regulatory mandates and growing complexity of environments with multiple stakeholders and user types using their own devices (BYOD).

Also, an increasing number of employees working remotely is putting further demand on services that safely and efficiently secure this type of access.

Below is a chart showing the historical and projected future U.S. IDaaS market size:

U.S. Identity As A Service Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

CA Technologies

Okta

SailPoint

IBM

Oracle

CyberArk

Ping Identity

OneLogin

Auth0

Centrify

Homegrown, in-house solutions

ForgeRock's Recent Financial Performance

Total revenue by quarter has grown slightly over the past 5 quarters:

5 Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit by quarter has plateaued in recent quarters as well:

5 Quarter Gross Profit (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have been trending higher in recent reporting periods:

5 Quarter Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Operating losses by quarter have worsened markedly in recent quarters, as the chart shows below:

5 Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained negative over the past five quarters:

5 Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in above charts is GAAP)

In the past 12 months, FORG's stock price has fallen 60.4% vs. the U.S. S&P 500 Index's drop of around 11.5%, as the chart below indicates:

52 Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation And Other Metrics For ForgeRock

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value/Sales 6.21 Revenue Growth Rate 19.6% Net Income Margin -35.4% GAAP EBITDA % -29.8% Market Capitalization $1,460,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,170,000,000 Operating Cash Flow -$32,190,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$1.05 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Ping Identity (PING); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Ping Identity ForgeRock Variance Enterprise Value/Sales 8.17 6.21 -24.0% Revenue Growth Rate 13.8% 19.6% 42.8% Net Income Margin -34.3% -35.4% 3.3% Operating Cash Flow -$5,990,000 -$32,190,000 437.4% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

A full comparison of the two companies' performance metrics may be viewed here.

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

FORG's most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was negative (10.2%) as of Q2 2022, so the firm needs significant improvement in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 - GAAP Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 19.6% GAAP EBITDA % -29.8% Total -10.2% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Commentary On ForgeRock

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q2 2022's results, management highlighted the company's revenue growth but also noted the lengthening sales cycles for the larger deals in its pipeline.

This slowdown meant FORG produced ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) of $1.4 million below the bottom end of its previous guidance.

Also, the company saw a greater foreign exchange impact as the US dollar rose against the British Pound and the Euro.

Management expects the macroeconomic environment to produce greater IT budget scrutiny, likely hampering the company's revenue growth trajectory.

Notably, 83% of the company's revenue is from customers managing their own systems, 17% from SaaS. However, management has a goal of increasing its SaaS mix from 17% to around 25% by the end of 2022.

As to its financial results, total revenue rose by 8.4% while the average SaaS ARR from new customers in Q2 was greater than $350,000, indicating a strong skew to large-size customer adoption of its SaaS platform.

The company's net dollar retention rate was 112%, indicating reasonably solid product/market fit and good sales and marketing efficiency.

Gross margin was 82% while sales and marketing expenses rose against revenue and R&D costs also rose.

Consequently, operating losses worsened markedly, as the chart above indicates.

For the balance sheet, the company ended the quarter with $347 million in cash, equivalents and marketable securities while free cash flow was a negative ($20.7 million).

Looking ahead, management lowered its guidance to reflect stronger foreign exchange headwinds and longer sales cycles.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing FORG at an EV/Sales multiple of around 6.2x.

The SaaS Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 7.7x at July 31, 2022, as the chart shows here:

SaaS Capital Index (SaaS Capital)

So, although the company is not primarily a SaaS firm, by comparison, FORG is currently valued by the market at a discount to the broader SaaS Capital Index, at least as of July 31, 2022.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is a likely macroeconomic slowdown or recession, which is already slowing sales cycles and reducing its revenue growth trajectory.

ForgeRock is seeking to make a turn toward a cloud-centric approach and appears to be making some progress in that regard.

However, its legacy business may continue to slow its growth rates while the subscription revenue model also represents a slower revenue recognition ramp while expenses remain high.

While the firm looks to have ample resources to fund its transition, it could take a significant amount of time to convert the bulk of its operations to a subscription model.

Also, FORG's increasing operating losses are a concern and likely drag on its stock price.

For the near term, then, I'm on Hold for FORG due to its ongoing transition to SaaS, slowing sales cycles, foreign exchange challenges and increasing operating losses.