Recently, I have started considering a long-distance road trip. I was looking for a powerful EV vehicle that could drive me over 500 miles, as I didn't want to have to search for a charging station during the ride. Given today's infrastructure, it would have been akin to getting stuck in the middle of the desert without water…not the best start to summer vacation. After a quick search, I found such a car: the Lucid Dream Edition, one of the best EV vehicles ever produced. Its design, driving range, and acceleration capabilities are outstanding. Unfortunately, the vehicle would have been impossible to purchase. A salesperson in the Munich outlet told me that I would need to wait for at least a year before I could enjoy spending over €222,000 on the Dream. It's quite a premium compared with $169,000 in the US. Apparently, Lucid has still not heard about dollar-euro parity. This conversation left me distraught after the thought that I would not be able to take my car trip. Having digested the grief, I pulled myself together and decided to look into the Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) stock. My wife was delighted when instead of relaxing in the sun, I locked myself in a dark room, turned on the air conditioning, and prepared the bucket of coffee to achieve my goal: understand if the manufacturer of such beautiful cars is worth investing in.

At first, Lucid planned to produce 20,000 vehicles in 2022, but due to prevailing supply-chain issues and logistics challenges, it had to revise its initial roll-out plan primarily to about 13,000 and now to 6,000-7,000. Having compared an anticipated full-year revenue with the market consensus, I see that the market still doesn't believe in Lucid's ability to deliver on its production goals. Management's long-term goals simply do not sound realistic either to me. If Lucid reaches its targeted production capacity, its factories will stay empty because there is no demand for so many cars. The company will have to abandon its plans. In my opinion, exceedingly high valuation multiples, along with a revision of the business forecast, signal a further share price decrease.

The market does not believe Lucid

Last year Lucid started manufacturing a luxury car model called the Air Dream Edition. Looking at the model's engineering beauty, you understand why it costs so much. Its range and charging speed are leagues above its peers; It could take you from New York to Cleveland or Munich to Paris without any additional charges. The car received a strong acceptance among the general public, with a pre-order of over 37,000 vehicles. Saudi Arabia alone placed an order for 100,000 units over the next ten years.

This year, Lucid has started manufacturing three additional models in a more affordable price range and one more expensive car. Initially, Lucid expected to reach 20,000 vehicles over 2022, but then the projection was decreased to the 6,000-7,000 range during the Q2 earnings call. As you probably know from my previous articles, I like analyzing figures. When I saw this production update, I couldn't help but wonder how much revenue it would bring to Lucid. My estimates, seen in the chart below, result in $941 million, while the market analysts expect only $765 million. To estimate the full-year revenue, I took initial prices, as the recent price increase will affect deliveries beyond this year. As for capacity, the outlook midpoint - 6500 was chosen for our projections. Given that roll-out launches are expected later this year, I assumed that only a limited revenue share would come from new models.

Lucid's accounts. Prepared by author

Such a gap between the consensus estimates and the company's outlook means that the market doesn't believe that Lucid's management will be able to meet its target of 6,500 vehicles. Currently, it is almost impossible to precisely estimate vehicle roll-out because, in Q1, Lucid produced only slightly above 500 vehicles, and Q2 results appeared to equal 675 vehicles.

Although Lucid managed to increase continuously monthly production over Q1, the company showed a completely different dynamics in Q2. Management even stopped issuing weekly roll-out calling it "misleading". I believe that means that Lucid no longer had substantial weekly manufacturing improvements, and some weeks should have been frustrating. The primary reason lies in logistics issues that are driven by global supply-chain struggles. To alleviate the problem, Lucid has started developing in-house logistics. Although this approach will drag on profits, it helps to secure the supplies the company is getting for production. The other serious cause is the production itself and the output quality. Peter Rawlinson, the company's CEO, touched on this issue, claiming that Lucid does not deliver cars until they are sure that vehicles meet all the quality expectations.

But in Q2, we also made a significant number of vehicles that we did not factory gate, instead electing to hold them back in order to ensure that these cars met the highest standard of quality. Remember, quality must take a priority over volume as a luxury brand

Thus, the company tries to communicate that they do their best to achieve quality excellence. But the quality suffers when the production line is not properly calibrated. It is quite a typical issue for new factories, therefore the manufacturing ramp-up takes usually so long. Despite that Lucid's problems stand out among its peers. For example, its competitor Rivian (RIVN) managed to increase its output in Q2-22 despite production ramp-up.

Long-term outlook written by the Brothers Grimm

In spite of recent setbacks, Lucid remains optimistic about its long-term business and production plans. At the Q1 earnings call, Sherry House, CFO of Lucid Motors, provided the following statement on Lucid's vehicle production plans:

And if you look at our current manufacturing plans, we expect a capacity of 500,000 vehicles annually as we crossed the mid-decade mark. So, to break it down, we are going from 34,000 capacity in Arizona to 90,000 with our Phase 2 expansion. If we complete the ample on Phase 2 expansion, we will move directly into Phase 3. And we believe that can get us to about 350,000 annual vehicle capacity in Arizona. Then you add the 150,000 vehicle capacity from Saudi Arabia. And that gets you to about 500,000 by just after mid-decade.

Now, after the Q2 results earnings call, it became known that the company confirmed this target and is still aspiring to achieve 500,000 capacity.

Lucid plans to expand production capacity to 500,000 vehicles by "just after mid-decade," implying 2026. Meanwhile, in the original SPAC presentation, Lucid expected to deliver 250,000 cars by 2026, only half of the recently announced capacity. Will Lucid be able to accelerate its roll-out timeline and reach its full potential by 2026? Looking at its recent track record, scarce raw materials, and semiconductor issues, I doubt it. Hence, I believe Lucid will not be able to reach its production frontier and will either cut its expansion plans or will keep production facilities empty. Moreover, I am confident that Lucid's 250,000 target is a stretch because the company will not be able to sell that many vehicles, even if it manages to produce them. Let me show you why there is no sufficient market capacity for them.

McKinsey. Prepared by author

Following the recent McKinsey study, 1.4 million cars were sold globally in the 80,000-149,000 price range in 2021. Note that Tesla S was omitted because its price was below $80,000 in 2021. Should McKinsey's estimate of around 30% EV share by 2026 hold, there will be 420,000 EV vehicles globally, or 300,000 EV vehicles excluding China. Although initially, Lucid was planning to build the factory in China, there have been no recent discussions about it, with no mentions or references from the company, as seen in CFO Sherry House's comment above. I will therefore exclude China from the analysis and consider 300,000 EV vehicles as the addressable market. If Lucid delivers its initial sales target of 250,000 with 75,000 premium sedans, 134,000 SUVs, and 42,000 other future models, it will correspond to an 83% market share. In my opinion, such a high estimate makes the initial plan completely unrealistic. To better understand what sales levels are achievable, I would like to analyze the sales range of each vehicle category.

Lucid's SPAC presentation

Premium Sedans

Lucid is firmly positioned in the premium sedan sector and enjoys its technological leadership. Meanwhile, other established auto manufacturers are not sitting idle and are keen to accelerate their EV transition. To estimate Lucid's highest possible sales range, I will consider sales by the established combustion engine premium brands. Out of the peers shown in the chart, I find Audi and Porsche the most suitable peers due to their premium niche positioning and comparable pricing. They sold about 24,000 A8s and 30,000 Porsche Panameras in 2021, respectively. Despite an extremely high brand awareness, Mercedes sold only about 16,000 Maybachs due to their high price and exclusive positioning. Although sales of the BMW 7/8 series are above 60,000, they include significantly cheaper models and are, therefore, not ideal peers. With this in mind, I estimate Lucid to have a demand for around 20,000 premium sedans.

OEMs' websites. Prepared by author

SUVs and Other

SUVs are expected to become the primary revenue pillar of Lucid, although not a single model has been presented yet, and the launch was postponed from 2023 to 2024. Based on my analysis, the SUV model can be priced within the $100,000-140,000 range. In this price range, we see that 40,000 Mercedes G-Class and 55,000 BMW X7 were sold worldwide. Given that the Lucid SUV's characteristics and development timeline are still unclear, I estimate the maximum sales range at 40,000.

OEMs' websites. Prepared by author

For the future models, we don't have any specifics, but I would expect them in the pick-up realm. If future model sales reach 30,000, the total sales result in 90,000 vehicles. It would correspond to a 30% market share of the premium EV segment. Given the tough competition from established global players like Tesla's significant market share and emerging Chinese players, I think it is already an optimistic estimate. The average price of 100K would result in $9 billion in revenue in 2026.

A few words on corporate governance

Lucid is a stock with an atypical ownership structure. Although it went public via the SPAC acquisition, its CEO, Peter Rawlinson, has a very low ownership share and no controlling rights. The largest shareholder is the Public Investment Fund, a Saudi Arabian investment fund that aims to diversify the economy of Saudi Arabia and decrease its dependence on oil. The fund invested $1.5 billion in Lucid, which allowed the company to build its first manufacturing facilities. Currently, the value of the Fund's stake is about $16 billion.

On the one hand, it is highly beneficial for Lucid to have the backup of such an institutional investor. As recent development has shown, Saudi Arabia is keen to boost demand for Lucid's models. Plus, it may lend a hand if an urgent equity raise is needed. According to the management, existing funds may run out in 2023.

That being said, such an ownership structure has severe drawbacks for minority investors, as the Public Investment Fund is focused on economic diversification and not profit maximization. Its huge return on the early pre-market investment makes it tolerant of share price setbacks, which will burn retail investors' pockets. Additionally, its development goals may foster Lucid to expand production facilities and global presence instead of developing a profitable business model. Such a strategy is not what markets tend to appreciate in a high-interest environment.

Valuation

To value Lucid, I will benchmark it against another listed EV start-up, Rivian. These companies have many similarities- they both present high-quality products to the public and strive to get a leading position in the rapidly growing EV niche segments. Rivian's larger cash position is offset by a dominant shareholder behind Lucid that would be ready to support the company in dire straits.

Rivian, however, has a larger addressable market because it is positioned in a less premium segment and expects to reach $24 billion in sales with a break-even EBITDA by 2026. As I showed in the previous section, I estimate Lucid's 2026 sales at $9 billion. It is difficult to evaluate the profitability path, but I believe that an aggressive expansion will not allow Lucid to reach high gross margins. Should EBITDA achieve a break-even level by 2026, it would be a huge success.

In my article "Sell Rivian If You Still Haven't," I show why Rivian is overvalued at its 1.1x Price /2026 Sales multiple. Based on Lucid's projections, I've come to a 2.9 x Price/2026 Sales multiple that is three times higher than by Rivian-a very Strong Sell for me. Recent news about a potential raise of up to $8 billion would stress Lucid's valuation even further as will lead to a share dilution and even a higher P/S multiple.

Seeking Alpha. Prepared by author

Bulls say

Bulls see huge potential in Lucid due to its unique product and first-mover advantage in the premium EV segment. It would allow the company to capture the leading position in the market niche and achieve solid revenue growth leveraging increasing EV penetration. A firm order backlog and recent interest from Saudi Arabia will help Lucid increase its global presence. Current manufacturing issues are driven by supply-chain issues and will abate as soon as the semiconductor supply normalizes. Recent share price development of semiconductor producers signals that normalization may have already started.

Conclusion

Based on my analysis, I believe Lucid is a strong candidate for short-selling. I don't see how the management can deliver on its long-term expansion plans, given demand constraints and manufacturing issues. Despite a recent share price setback, I believe the sell-off will be continued.