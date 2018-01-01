JHVEPhoto

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) stock price dropped by 18% in the last six months. At prices below $50 per share, Citigroup stock is undervalued and has an upside potential of more than 30%. However, higher interest rates, global inflation, and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine may keep the stock undervalued for months to come. According to SA ratings (Wall Street analysts' ratings), Citigroup stock has a low price target of $46, a medium price target of $60, and a high price target of $92. My valuation using the FCFE model shows that the stock is worth more than $65 per share. The stock is a buy.

2Q 2022 highlights

In its 2Q 2022 financial results, Citigroup reported quarterly revenues (net of interest expense) of $19.6 billion, up 2% QoQ and 11% YoY, due to higher interest rates, combined with continued momentum in the U.S. cards businesses and client activity in the Markets segment. However, despite the higher revenues in 2Q 2022 compared with the same period last year, due to higher operating expenses (driven by continued investments in Citi's transformation, higher business-led investments, and volume-related expenses) and higher cost of credit (driven by a net build in the allowance for credit losses), the company's net income dropped by 27% YoY in the second quarter of 2022. Citigroup's net allowance for credit losses (ACL) release of $2.4 billion in 2Q 2021 turned into a net ACL build of $375 million in 2Q 2022. As a result, the company reported a 2Q 2022 net income of $4.5 billion, compared with a 1Q 2022 net income of $4.3 billion and a 2Q 2021 net income of $6.2 billion. It is worth noting that due to lower tax benefits related to certain non-U.S. operations, C's effective tax rates increased from 15.7% in 2Q 2021 to 19.8% in 2Q 2022, lowering the company's net income.

Citigroup's total ACL on loans decreased from $19.2 billion (with a reserve-to-funded loans ratio of 2.88%) in 2Q 2021 to $16.0 billion (with a reserve-to-funded loans ratio of 2.44%) in 2Q 2022. The company's total non-accrual loans decreased by 31% YoY to $3 billion. C's book value per share increased by 1% QoQ and 2% YoY to $92.95. Also, the company's tangible book value per share increased by 2% QoQ and 3% YoY to $80.25. Citigroup reported 2Q 2022 ROE and ROTCE of 9.7% (up 70 bps QoQ and down 330 bps YoY) and 11.2% (up 70 bps QoQ and down 400 bps YoY), respectively. "In a challenging macro and geopolitical environment, our team delivered solid results and we are in a strong position to weather uncertain times, given our liquidity, credit quality, and reserve levels," the CEO commented. "We intend to generate significant capital for our investors, given our earnings power and the upcoming divestitures," he continued.

Citigroup performance outlook

To investigate if the management could generate profits for shareholders and to analyze the productivity of the bank's operations, the efficiency ratio is a quick comparison tool between peers. Figure 1 shows that Citigroup's efficiency ratio declined by 1375 bps to 63.37% in 2021, compared to its amount of 77.12% in 2020. However, its efficiency ratio increased back to 70.8% in TTM. Compared with Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) efficiency ratios in TTM, which are 58.3% and 60%, respectively, we can see that Citigroup has the highest while Goldman Sachs has the lowest efficiency ratio. Overall, Citigroup's efficiency ratio reflects the increase in the bank's expenses (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Citigroup's efficiency ratio vs. its peers

Author (based on SA data)

Another measurement to analyze the efficiency of the banks is operating leverage. This metric reflects the balance between revenues and expense growth. After two years of negative operating leverages in a row, Citigroup's operating leverage increased to 22.44% at the end of 2021 and dropped back to (11.3)% in TTM. Generally, based on TTM data, C, GS, and JPM have generated expenses faster than revenues. What about other years? From 2018 to 2021, Goldman Sachs had positive operating leverages, except for 2019. Also, the growth rate of JP Morgan's revenue was faster than its expenses, except for 2020. Albeit all peers provided negative operating leverage amounts in TTM, Citigroup, compared with its peers, provided a higher amount at the end of 2021 (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Citigroup's operating leverage vs. its peers

Author (based on SA data)

Valuation

Using the FCFE model, I calculate the fair value of C. I used two approaches to build my way of using the FCFE model for evaluating bank stocks. According to the first approach of using the FCFE model to evaluate bank stocks, I estimate total assets, total liabilities, Tier 1 ratio, total risk-weighted assets (RWAs), net revenues, and net income of Citigroup from 2022 to 2032. Also, according to the second approach, I calculate the FCFE of the company. Estimation of total assets growth is one of the main parts of my valuation. According to C's total assets growth rates within the last ten years, the U.S. inflation outlook, and FED's monetary policies, I estimate a total assets CAGR of 2.5% for Citigroup from 2022 to 2032. I used this growth rate to estimate C's total assets from 2022 to 2032. After projecting the stock's total assets, I calculate its RWAs from 2022 to 2032.

Table 1 shows that C's RWAs-to-total assets ratio is relatively stable. Thus, relying on this stable ratio, I estimate the RWAs of Citigroup from 2022 to 2032. Also, the revenues-to-assets ratio and income-to-revenues ratio of C were stable during the last four years (except in 2019, which reflects the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic). Using these stable ratios, I estimate the total revenues and net income of Citigroup from 2022 to 2032. Another element in my valuation is the stock's CET1 ratio. In the second quarter of 2022, Citigroup reported a Tier 1 ratio of 11.9%. The company expects its CET1 ratio to be 12% and 13% in 1Q 2023 and 3Q 2023, respectively. According to Table 1, Citigroup's Tier 1 ratio decreased from 13.5% in 2018 to 11.5% in 2020 and then increased to 12% in 2021. Thus, due to the risk management history of the company and the macroeconomic outlook, I expect Citigroup's CET1 ratio to be around 13% in the following years. My calculations show that with total assets CAGR of 2.50% from 2022 to 2032, Tier 1 ratio of 13%, and COE of 14% (I calculated the COE of Citigroup using the company's P/B value, ROE, and U.S. 10-year treasury bond yield), Citigroup stock is worth $65.53 per share. In a nutshell, the stock is opportunistic at prices below $50.

Table 1 - Valuation of Citigroup

Author (based on SA data)

Summary

My stock valuation shows that C has an upside potential of more than 30% to reach $65.53 per share. According to the macroeconomic outlook driven by the FED's monetary policies to combat inflation and the company's CET1 ratio outlook, I predict the company's net income at the end of 2022 to be $16.6 billion. Given its earnings power and the upcoming divestitures, the management can generate significant profits for shareholders in the second half of 2022. Moreover, it is worth noting that C's efficiency ratio is higher than Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan's efficiency ratios. I am bullish on C.