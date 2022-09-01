Octavio Jones

Introduction & Purpose

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) reported earnings on Sep. 1, 2022 that exceeded analysts' expectations. The company's revenue increased significantly from the prior year and the company again upgraded its guidance for the remainder of the year. My recent article on LULU showcased my bullish view, and this quarter reinforces my initial opinion. While the macro environment may be challenged as rates rise, LULU remains well-positioned to outperform its peers in large-cap retail apparel. I reiterate my "Buy" rating with a $375 price target over an 18-month timeline.

Q2 Review

LULU announced quarterly earnings on Sep.1, 2022 that investors cheered, evidenced by a sharp upward move after hours. Total revenue jumped to $1.87Bn, an increase of 29%, while comparable sales increased 23%, and same-store sales growth increased 16%, ahead of year-over-year estimates. The company reported a 56.5% gross margin, which was down 160 basis points from the prior year period. The company noted that 130 of the 160-basis point drop was due to air freight cost increases, with just a fraction of the margin drop attributed to discounting. Inventory jumped 85% this quarter, which is worrisome. However, the company reaffirmed that its inventory position can support its expected revenue growth in the third quarter and that in the past, they likely left demand on the table; given their track record, I will take management at its word. LULU emphasized that the inventory mix was still favorable and would fit with the fall season, which makes me confident that the company will continue to succeed.

LULU Q2 Infographic

Direct-to-consumer e-commerce revenue represented a 42% share of net revenue, a modest bump from the 41% share recorded for Q2 2021, but positive nonetheless. The company now sports an astonishing 53% three-year compounded annual growth rate in online sales. As LULU expands its online sales and improves its customer base, I foresee margin strength continuing into the near future. Revenue expansion occurred in both North America and International, with both regions now sporting 25%+ compounded annual growth rates over the past three years. Diluted earnings per share totaled $2.26, well ahead of the street expectations of $1.87, while operational income hit $401.2MM. These strong results proved that LULU's brand strength could withstand a dip in macroeconomic consumer sentiment and a slower retail spend environment. LULU ended the quarter with $499MM in cash, and almost $400MM available via an outstanding credit revolver. CAPEX jumped to $144.7MM, as the company increased spend on their new distribution center, and also used capital for 21 global net new locations, relocations, renovations, and technology enhancements. Calvin McDonald, CEO, highlighted in the conference call that LULU opened storefronts in Spain in the quarter, their first meaningful expansion within Europe in three years. Meghan Frank, CFO, also mentioned that SG&A expenses had dropped almost 200 basis points as a percentage of revenue. Their growth approach continues to be grounded in prudently managing expenses, while also continuing to strategically invest in long-term development opportunities. SG&A costs totaled $662MM (35.4% of net revenue) versus 37.3% of net revenue in the prior year period.

The company also provided a robust guidance forecast that was impressive. Q3 revenue is expected to rise 23-24%, while margins will likely dip just 50-70 basis points given an improved supply chain. Full year 2022 revenue is now anticipated to be $7.87Bn to $7.94Bn, an increase from the prior range forecast of ~$250MM. LULU also upgraded their total storefront forecast by the end of the year, to 75 net new stores compared to the prior estimate of 70. In the Q&A session, executives highlighted the previously outlined Power of Three strategy. They were pleased to note growth had been balanced between men's (27% growth) and women's (24% growth) apparel and that they had taken market share from competitors in the quarter. Per NPD Market Research, LULU increased its share 1.4% in the quarter. The super-charged growth shown by the brand is now clearly spreading across countries and customer segments, which bodes well for future success.

Model Shows More Upside

I anticipate continued positive momentum for LULU, and investors seem to agree, as the stock price jumped over 9% after hours. The company's cash position is stable and CAPEX spending seems controlled. The model forecasts a WACC of ~6.2%, with minor updates to the debt rate, the market premium and the 10-year paper. Given their strong quarterly performance, I don't anticipate the cost of debt rising to 6% should they attempt to add leverage in this environment.

Author WACC

I forecast the continuing value above $40B, given a 26% revenue increase this year, in the low range of their new forecast, before reducing four future years to a blended 11% growth rate due to brand concentration and headwinds on international growth efforts. I project a continuing growth rate of ~4% & WACC of ~7.75%, given their ability to adapt in ever-changing environments. The model now projects revenue of $12.6Bn in 2026, just above their Power of Three revenue target of $12.5Bn. I see now COGS jumping this year to 44% from my previous forecast of 43% and remaining elevated as air freight costs continue due to the ongoing global supply chain crunch. I see SG&A staying flat at about 35% of revenue, as the company increases store counts and global advertising to achieve high growth. I hold all other key ratios mostly equal as a percentage of revenue from 2021 figures, as their old figures are distorted year-over-year with such exponential growth. As operating profit almost doubles in five years, a $379 share price can be supported with reasonable fundamentals and a 2023 EV/EBITDA of 25.5. The company also announced an updated diluted share count of 128MM shares, which is accounted for in the per share price forecast.

Author Revenue Forecast Author EV Forecast

Conclusion

Q2 results reinforced that LULU continues to be the leader in global large cap apparel. While the valuation remains a bit stretched, the current opportunity to buy has value. The company will need to hit on their Power of Three strategy to sustain a much higher multiple than their peers - though they have the foundation and track record to achieve success. LULU is worth a Buy and I forecast a $375 share price within 18 months.