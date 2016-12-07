Be Patient Before Adding More Risk

Sep. 02, 2022 3:06 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PQLC, PQSG, PQSV, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL1 Like
Russ Koesterich, CFA profile picture
Russ Koesterich, CFA
3.44K Followers

Summary

  • Stocks have staged an unexpected and impressive rally the last few weeks. With a 17% advance from mid-June through mid-August, the S&P 500 has recouped more than half of its peak-to-trough decline.
  • While inflation may have peaked, it will take time for it to fall back into the Federal Reserve’s comfort zone.
  • In short, don’t abandon stocks but consider waiting for a better entry point before adding more.

Risk management and mitigation to reduce exposure for financial investment, projects, engineering, businesses. Concept with manager"s hand turning knob to low level. Reduction strategy.

NicoElNino

Stocks have staged an unexpected and impressive rally the last few weeks. With a 17% advance from mid-June through mid-August, the S&P 500 has recouped more than half of its peak-to-trough decline. While I think it likely that the market has put in a bottom, it's not obvious that stocks go straight up from here. Before chasing the rally, consider some of the near-term challenges that suggest being patient before adding more equity risk.

The Fed's not done

Both real and nominal interest rates have plunged since the June peak. Yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury are down more than 0.50%, with the decline coming mostly from a sharp drop in real (i.e. inflation-adjusted) rates. The drop in yields has come as investors digest softer economic data, particularly manufacturing, and some evidence that headline inflation has peaked.

Unfortunately, while inflation may have peaked, it will take time for it to fall back into the Federal Reserve's comfort zone. At the same time, parts of the economy, notably the labor market, remain resilient. All of this suggests the market may be too optimistic that the Fed will pivot and cut rates in 2023. Instead, near-term financial conditions are likely to tighten, creating a headwind for the economy and stock valuations.

Earnings likely to slow

According to Bloomberg, analyst estimates still suggest nearly 12% earnings growth this year and another 7.5% for next year. These numbers appear aggressive in the context of tighter financial conditions, a sharp slowdown in manufacturing and a more circumspect consumer. Earnings estimates probably need to come down from current levels (see Chart 1).

Earnings-growth-forecast

The cruelest month

As I've discussed in previous blogs, investors sometimes overstate the effects of seasonality on stock market returns. But there is one exception: September. Historically, September has been the month with a distinct and statistically significant seasonal bias. Unfortunately, that bias is negative. Going back to the 1920s, September has been the most negative month of the year, a distinction that has held up in recent times. To make matters worse, the negative seasonality tends to be more pronounced when momentum is decidedly negative, as it is today. Since 1987, when the market is down at least 10% during the previous 12 months, the average monthly return in September is -6%.

Be patient and add on weakness

While I'm cautious on the near term, I'm more constructive on the next 6-12 months. Valuations have reverted to a more reasonable level; lower gasoline prices provide some relief for consumers; and long-term rates and rate volatility have probably peaked. That said, near term, the rally may hit an air pocket. In short, don't abandon stocks but consider waiting for a better entry point before adding more.

This post originally appeared on the iShares Market Insights.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Russ Koesterich, CFA profile picture
Russ Koesterich, CFA
3.44K Followers
Russ Koesterich, CFA, JD, Managing Director and portfolio manager for BlackRock’s Global Allocation Fund, is a member of the Global Allocation team within BlackRock's Multi-Asset Strategies Group. He serves as a member of BlackRock's Americas Executive Committee. Mr. Koesterich's service with the firm dates back to 2005, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. He joined the BlackRock Global Allocation team in 2016 as Head of Asset Allocation and was named a portfolio manager of the Fund in 2017. Previously, he was BlackRock's Global Chief Investment Strategist and Chairman of the Investment Committee for the Model Portfolio Solutions business, and formerly served as the Global Head of Investment Strategy for scientific active equities and as senior portfolio manager in the US Market Neutral Group. Prior to joining BGI, Mr. Koesterich was the Chief North American Strategist at State Street Bank and Trust. He began his investment career at Instinet Research Partners where he occupied several positions in research, including Director of Investment Strategy for both U.S. and European research, and Equity Analyst. He is a frequent contributor to financials news media and the author of two books, including his most recent "The Ten Trillion Dollar Gamble."Mr. Koesterich earned a BA in history from Brandeis University, a JD from Boston College and an MBA from Columbia University. He is a CFA Charterholder.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.