Scott Olson

Introduction

CBOE Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) is known for being the largest options exchange and 3rd largest US stock exchange. CBOE was the 1st market for options trading starting in 1973. But the business also owns financial institutions around the globe. The company is a very stable and slow-growth company that is trading around fair value.

Financial History

CBOE Revenue (SEC.gov) CBOE Operating & Net Income (SEC.gov) CBOE Revenue By Segment (SEC.gov)

Over the past five years, CBOE has seen a general growth trend in revenue with some variance in the results on a per-year basis. The company primarily makes money from transactions, and therefore volume in any given year's market cycle can push revenue any which way. But overall, CBOE has seen a general growth trend at a CAGR of 9.41% per year. Some of this growth has been powered by acquisitions, and in just the last two years the company has bought BIDS, Chi-X, ErisX, and NEO. Operating and net income have seen the same trend as revenue, with both producing an overall growth trend to the tune of 16.72% and 5.7% per year. The operating margin has increased from 2017's 16% to now being around 19-23%. Looking at a segment breakdown shows the powerhouses of the business are Options and North American Equities as to be expected. Options has grown at a rate of 11.23% per year, and North American Equities has increased by 7.92% per year. What can also be seen is that Europe & Asia Pacific has become a larger percentage of total revenue in 2021 due to growth in the segment. Overall, CBOE is a stable slow growth company that will have small variances in any given year. The business is a fundamental market institution and is low risk.

At The Midyear

At the midyear point of 2022, CBOE has seen 8% revenue growth, with Options and Europe & Asia Pacific providing gains of 18% and 32%, respectively. But operating and net income saw significant declines of 99% and 131% for the half year. This is due to operating expenses increasing by 161% from a goodwill impairment charge of $460.1 million from the purchase of ErisX. This purchase was to build out the new Digital segment but was quickly written off. Not the best sign for this new segment but is likely to be a one-time charge. Looking at adjusted operating income shows CBOE would have posted $556 million for a growth rate of 15% from last year. Adjusted net income was $362 million for a growth rate of 49%. At first glance, it seems CBOE performed poorly this year so far, but on deeper investigation, the operation of the business is fine and growing.

Balance Sheet

CBOE also has a very stable balance sheet, with high liquidity and low leverage. The business has a current ratio of 1.21x, meaning it can pay off all current obligations and have liquid assets left over. CBOE also has a debt-to-equity of just 1.22x, showing the company is only slightly leveraged. Altogether, this balance sheet is pristine.

Valuation

As of writing, CBOE trades around the $120 price level. At this level, the business trades at a P/E of 24.4x using 2021's EPS of $4.92. The company is also priced at 3.9x book value per share. CBOE offers a dividend yield of 1.69% to boot. Overall, this is about as fair a value as you can get for a stable, consistent, slow-growth industry staple.

Conclusion

CBOE is an industry fixture in the financial markets and surely won't be going anywhere soon. The company is showing a slow growth pattern due to key acquisitions, thus making it a great long-term position. The business is around fair value and could be cost averaged into overtime for a portfolio cornerstone.