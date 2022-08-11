Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) reported its Q2 2022 financial results on August 11, 2022, beating expected revenue while missing EPS estimates.
The company provides transportation management software and data for a variety of applications for public and private customers.
Until the firm can make a meaningful move toward operating breakeven while igniting organic revenue growth, I'm on Hold for REKR.
Columbia, Maryland-based Rekor Systems was founded to provide software and related services to cities seeking to improve their transportation infrastructure.
The firm is headed by President and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Berman, who has been with the firm since March 2016 and was previously Chairman and CEO at Cinium Financial Services Corporation, and Chairman and CEO of Empire Resorts.
The company's primary offerings include:
Roadway monitoring and response
Real-time traffic analytics
Public safety and compliance
Live and archival traffic view
The firm acquires customers in the public and private sectors via its direct sales and marketing outreach and is seeking to focus its efforts on subscription software and data accounts.
According to a 2022 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for transportation management system software and data was an estimated $9.2 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $31.4 billion by 2030.
This represents a forecast strong CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2030.
The main drivers for this expected growth are growth in ecommerce and retail industries, increasing usage of advanced transportation systems and a desire to reduce costs.
Also, below is a chart showing the historical and projected future U.S. transportation management systems market:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
3GTMS
Cerasis
IBM
Kuebix
Manhattan Associates
JDA Software Group
MercuryGate International
BluJay Solutions (E2open)
Descartes Systems
Infor
Trimble Transportation
Total revenue by quarter has varied markedly in recent quarters, as the chart shows below:
Gross profit by quarter has followed a similar trajectory to total revenue, in some respects:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have remained in excess of total revenue:
Operating losses by quarter have worsened materially in recent quarters:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have also remained substantially negative, as the chart shows here:
(All data in above charts is GAAP)
In the past 12 months, REKR's stock price has fallen 88.6% vs. the U.S. S&P 500 Index's drop of around 11.3%, as the chart below indicates:
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure (TTM)
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value/Sales
|
5.49
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
2.2%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$70,680,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$75,510,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-$34,010,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$0.99
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q2 2022's results, management highlighted its revenue model transition from a 'point-in-time revenue to recurring revenue' model, focused on software and data services sold on a subscription basis.
The firm said that in the year since beginning its transition, it has 'reached a point where the growth in our recurring revenue has essentially compensated for the decline in point-in-time revenues.'
The company recently completed its acquisition of Southern Traffic Solutions (STS) for total potential consideration of $14.5 million. STS provides traffic engineering and data collection expertise, with a significant footprint in the Southeast U.S.
The STS deal is expected to add $15 million in revenue for fiscal 2022, 50% of which is recurring, and $3 million of EBITDA.
As to its financial results, total revenue was essentially flat year-over-year while gross profit dropped materially.
Operating losses worsened significantly due to its Waycare acquisition and additional headcount.
Management did not disclose the company's net dollar retention rate, an important metric providing visibility into its product/market fit and sales and marketing efficiency.
For the balance sheet, the company ended the quarter with $14 million in cash and equivalents and long-term debt of $2.4 million.
In the trailing twelve months, the firm has used free cash of $42 million.
Looking ahead, management intends to 'consolidate operations, concentrate on near-term profitability and steadily reduce headcount growth.'
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing REKR at an EV/Sales multiple of around 5.5x.
The SaaS Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 7.7x at July 31, 2022, as the chart shows here:
So, by comparison, REKR is currently valued by the market at a discount to the broader SaaS Capital Index, at least as of July 31, 2022.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is an increasingly likely macroeconomic slowdown or recession, which may slow sales cycles and reduce its revenue growth trajectory.
Rekor is turning toward a cloud-centric approach and appears to be making good progress in that regard.
However, its legacy business may continue to slow its growth rates while the subscription revenue model also represents a slower organic revenue recognition ramp while expenses remain high.
REKR is at a critical point in its trajectory, and management will need to show significant revenue growth while rationalizing expenses.
Until the firm can make a meaningful move toward operating breakeven while igniting organic revenue growth, I'm on Hold for REKR.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions.
Comments (2)