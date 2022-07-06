ronniechua

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is a significant oil producer in the Permian Basin. The stock has become popular among many investors due to its recent dividend increase, which gives it a forward yield of ~10%. The company's cash flow has risen dramatically from nearly negative levels to long-term highs over the past two years as energy prices have risen. Despite immense valuation growth, the stock trades at a relatively low forward "P/E" of 7.4X, implying strong variable dividend returns in the future.

PXD's price is currently ~5-6% below its cyclical peak set in June, though it is over 15% above its July low. The price of oil declined over recent months as immense SPR flows have increased supply dramatically. More recently, there has been increased speculation regarding renewed Iranian oil supply. However, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve is now at its lowest since 1985, and sales are expected to end in November. Considering there has been no substantial increase in oil production and no substantial decline in economic demand, I believe oil prices will likely rise as we near the end of the year.

In my opinion, PXD is an exciting choice investors may consider as a way to benefit from this catalyst. The company has a dominant position in the market and aims to grow its dividend dramatically if oil prices rise. Pioneer also boasts over 20 years of inventory and a relatively low per-barrel production cost of ~$45-$55. While the stock has its risks, it is unique among peers and may benefit more than its sector if oil prices continue higher.

Impending Bullish Catalysts for Crude Oil

Crude oil prices rose dramatically over the past two years as global production faltered during lockdowns while demand recovered rapidly. Even today, global oil production is well below 2019 levels, and with Europe facing a variety of woes, surging U.S. exports are causing domestic inventory levels to shrink. While oil is much cheaper than it was three months ago, I believe this is mainly due to the temporary impact of Strategic Petroleum Reserve withdrawals which are set to end soon.

The price of crude oil has been closely inversely correlated to the total U.S. commercial oil inventory, or "U.S. crude oil stocks excluding SPR." During spring, when oil and gas prices were surging, the Biden administration made efforts to accelerate the SPR release significantly, ending the decline in U.S. commercial oil inventory. This action also unwound the extreme backwardation in oil futures (higher spot prices than long-term futures - a sign of acute shortage). While the oil market is not currently in an acute shortage, it is in a long-term deficit as total U.S. crude oil inventories have declined at an accelerated pace since May. See below:

US Crude Oil Stocks data by YCharts

Once the SPR withdrawal ends in November, there will likely be a rapid decline in commercial crude oil storage levels, bringing the market back into an acute shortage. The only way for this not to occur would be for U.S. domestic production to surge, demand to decline, or exports to slow. All of these seem highly improbable. See below:

US Crude Oil Production data by YCharts

U.S. crude oil production levels are currently well below 2020 peak levels and have not risen over the past year. In my view, despite high margins, oil producers are unlikely to grow production as most face significant labor and materials shortages that make drilling more costly. Additionally, as with Pioneer, most "high growth" shale producers are switching the focus away from CapEx toward dividends, particularly as many of the best oil patches of the 2010s boom are becoming tapped out.

Despite the significant domestic shortage, the U.S. has firmly become a net exporter of both crude oil and petroleum products in 2022. This factor is driven by Europe's conflict with Russia, which vastly increased Europe's demand for U.S. oil. In the short/immediate future, I believe this factor will continue to benefit domestic oil prices and exacerbate the shortage; however, assuming peace is inevitable, I expect Russia-E.U. trade will eventually return.

Tying into the Russian situation is the Iran nuclear deal and the potential for more legal exports of crude oil from Iran. It is unclear if an agreement between the U.S. and Iran will be reached. As with Russia, Iran sells oil at a discount through the black market, so it is unclear how a deal would impact the global supply situation, though it may cause U.S. exports to decline. Additionally, this factor may be offset by the potential for significant declines in Iraqi production due to growing unrest in that country. Even more, while it is not guaranteed, OPEC's leaders are also warming to cutting supply due to recent price declines.

Overall, I believe multiple critical catalysts for higher crude oil prices greatly benefit Pioneer Resources. The chief among these is the end of SPR withdrawals in November which will rapidly take one million barrels per day off the commercial market. In my view, it is a good time to invest in oil producers as the market has seemingly not yet realized the potential oil price shock this catalyst may cause.

Around half of PXD's revenue comes from other products such as natural gas and NGLs. The overall economic situation regarding NGLs and natural gas is similar to that of oil, as domestic supply is stunted while demand is near peak levels. This market also faces growing export demand from the E.U., though natural gas is much more challenging to ship than crude, so there is a massive price difference between E.U. and U.S. natural gas prices. Natural gas is currently near its highest price since the 2000s. Though I am not as bullish on gas or NGLs as I am on crude oil, there is reason to believe U.S. natural gas prices will rise materially higher.

Pioneer Resource's Dividend Potential

Pioneer differs from much of its peer group by its effort to raise its dividend at a more aggressive pace. The company's base dividend is $4.4 per share annually, but it plans to pay 75% of its free cash flow (after the base dividend) as a variable dividend, with the remainder going to share repurchases. Its base dividend yield is only around 1.7% today, but with oil prices as high as they are, its total forward yield will be about 10%. The company also supplied a dividend outlook based on the price of crude oil:

Pioneer Natural Resources Dividend vs. WTI Oil Price (Pioneer Natural Resources Investor Presentation 2Q 2022)

At today's oil price of ~$90, PXD's annual dividend is likely to be around $24, giving it a yield of ~10%. This payout is a relatively high return compared to most other oil producers, with 1-4% yields. Unlike many of its peers, PXD made it through the oil price depression without taking on excessive debt. This factor has allowed the company to return cash at a higher rate while many of its peers use profits to reduce debt.

In my view, oil may quickly rise to $140 or even higher over the next year, given the chronic shortage and coming end to SPR supplies. This factor may cause PXD's annual dividend to rise to $45 per share, giving it a yield of 18.4% based on its current share price. Of course, if domestic oil production fails to normalize, the Ukraine conflict is extended, or the Middle East sees renewed unrest, I would not be surprised to see oil rise even higher due to its highly inelastic demand structure.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I am bullish on PXD and believe the stock will likely rise by year-end as its dividend outlook grows with higher crude oil prices. My view is predicated on an expectation that crude oil will increase in value due to an impending decline in U.S. commercial inventories. If oil does not rise, PXD is still relatively cheap and has a high dividend yield but has few clear endogenous bullish catalysts besides its high dividend (such as new production growth, cost declines, etc.).

The chief risk to PXD is a decline in the price of oil or other products. This could occur if domestic output grows unexpectedly or SPR withdrawals are somehow extended. An end to the Ukraine conflict or more excellent stability in Middle Eastern production (Lybia, Iran, Syria, etc.) could also fix much of the supply gap. Lastly, a decline in demand due to the slowing economy has yet to occur (as seen in products supplied data). I believe none of these are likely, but all are possible and should be considered risk factors by potential investors in PXD. Some of PXD's "risk factors" may also be bullish for other stocks, making the stock a partial hedge; this can be seen in the rapid decline in crude oil's correlation to the S&P 500.