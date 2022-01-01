MicroStockHub

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT), as all Bitcoin (BTC-USD) miners, has had a lot of downward pressure on its share price as economic conditions push investors to more risk-averse holdings.

As I write the price of Bitcoin continues to fall, dropping below $19,600 as investors look for a bottom.

Barring a surprising plunge in the price of Bitcoin to a $10,000 to $12,000 price range for a prolonged period of time, BTBT is positioned well for the inevitable rebound in the price of Bitcoin.

In this article, we'll look at the steps the company is taking to mitigate risk, as well as the numbers from its latest earnings report.

Latest earnings report

Mining revenue in the reporting period was $6.8 million, with Bitcoin accounting for $6.5 million, and the remaining $0.3 million attributed to Ethereum.

Non-GAAP loss from operations came in at $0.8 million, while non-GAAP net income finished the quarter at $0.1 million, or $0.00 earnings per share. Operational losses didn't include share-based compensation or depreciation of equipment and property.

For the quarter, the company earned 197.28 bitcoins and 104.29 ETH, bringing Treasury holdings of BTC to 860.57, and ETH to 313.56. The market value of BTC at the end of June 30 was $15.3 million, and ETH was $0.3 million.

As of June 30, the company owned 38,135 Bitcoin miners and 731 Ethereum miners. The approximate hash rates at the time were 2.7 EH/s for Bitcoin and 0.3 TH/s for Ethereum.

The balance sheet had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $45.6 million, and overall liquidity of $72.6 million, including cash and digital assets. The company has no debt.

With this earning report being somewhat of a wash, the company is positioned fairly strongly to endure low Bitcoin prices for a period of time, assuming prices fall to the levels mentioned earlier without a quick bounce.

Mitigating risk

By far the most important aspect of reducing risk is the company holding no debt; that removes the risk of the increase in cost of capital as interest rates are expected to rise. It also allows the company to deploy capital to acquire miners as many of its peers look for ways to raise capital by selling off some of their mining equipment at bargain prices. At the end of the quarter the company had "no outstanding miner purchase obligations."

Close to the end of the reporting period, BTBT announced it had entered into a new hosting agreement with a Canadian provider of 5 MW. Even though it was a small deal, management pointed to it to underscore the fact it is "diversifying hosting to minimize site and counterparty risk." It should also lower the weighted average cost of power.

The company also signed a 20 MW hosting agreement with Coinmint, LLC. At the time of this writing, all the capacity had been delivered to BTBT.

Fed watch

It's no secret the policy of the Federal Reserve is the catalyst behind the plummeting price of Bitcoin, cryptos in general, and other asset classes. In regard to BTBT, it's important to include the decisions of the Fed in relationship to the financial prospects of the company.

My thought at this time is there doesn't appear to be any looming surprises in the near future that should interfere further with the market, i.e., it seems to be all priced in at this time.

That said, there is a lot of politics at play with mid-term elections coming up in the U.S., and we can't be certain how the Fed may react in relationship to behind-the-scenes pressure from the White House in particular.

With that in mind, the most likely scenario would be for the Fed to be moderate in its actions in the last quarter of 2022, as any major move would be detrimental to Democrats if the result was more economic pain to Americans.

It's possible that worsening economic conditions could force the Fed's hand, in which case it may ignore political pressure and take the action it deems necessary to combat inflation.

Assuming no significant surprises from the Fed, I think the price of Bitcoin has a good chance of starting to recover in the latter part of 2022 because there will be a lot more clarity as to what its intentions are heading into 2023. That would be a positive catalyst for Bitcoin prices and miners like BTBT.

Conclusion

For what it can control, Bit Digital, Inc. has done a good job of mitigating risk and positioning itself to pick up some low-cost mining assets at bargain prices.

It's not the largest of the Bitcoin miners, but it does have the potential to offer some solid returns, especially with its share price now below $1.50 per share.

For the sector, it is a relatively low-risk play at these prices, and if it falls further, would be even more attractive to start or add to a position. The one thing to consider if prices come under further pressure is if it were to fall under $1.00 per share, it would trigger a response from Nasdaq.

But all in all, I like BTBT, and outside of the aforementioned risk of a prolonged plunge in the price of Bitcoin, the company is poised to take advantage of the rebound in the price of Bitcoin when it happens.

Last, I'm not too concerned about another huge drop in the price of Bitcoin because, based upon past dips, it rebounds back nicely. Once this correction is over, I have no doubt in my mind, over time, Bitcoin is going to break new records. BTBT shareholders will enjoy the ride.

In the meantime, there will continue to be short-term pain until there is more clarity surrounding the economic outlook and the actual actions of the Federal Reserve.