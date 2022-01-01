Pgiam

Thesis

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) is a leading E&P player with a leading dividend yield (15% NTM yield) in the market and just went ex-dividend today (September 2). Therefore, the selling pressure this week is not unexpected, as PXD is down 8% from its August highs at writing.

Management is also committed to increasing its base dividend consistently over time and through the commodity cycles. In addition, Pioneer is also confident of delivering a 5% annualized dividend yield at $60 WTI crude (CL1:COM) prices, which should undergird its valuation.

Coupled with its zero oil hedges to underpin its revenue generation, it underscores management's confidence in an elevated oil pricing environment moving forward.

We surmise that Pioneer's robust dividend yield framework should help support investors' total return, despite potential volatility in its market cap. Therefore, investors are encouraged to model dividend returns as part of their valuation framework in assessing whether PXD can outperform at the current levels.

While we remain cautious over a sustained growth in oil prices moving forward, we concur that it should remain elevated. Our concerns relate to decelerating revenue and profitability growth that could hamper PXD's buying upside. However, investors mainly in for the dividend yields can consider it a hedge against the volatility seen in its market cap.

We are confident that PXD should see robust buying support at its recent support level ($200), which also formed its July lows. It's also in line with Pioneer's average $213 share repurchase price level in July, as it bought back $250M of its shares. Our analysis also suggests that level to proffer investors a more considerable margin of safety, modeling for WTI crude to fall further to $60.

Therefore, we rate PXD as a Hold for now and encourage investors to wait patiently for a deeper pullback before adding to their positions.

Investors Need To Factor In Slowing Growth

WTI crude price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

WTI crude has continued to come under pressure in Q3 as it continues to hobble around its near-term support ($85). However, we are confident that the current level should continue to hold in the near term as the market grapples with recessionary themes, counteracted by the tight supply/demand dynamics. Therefore, it should help provide a floor in the near term for WTI crude, undergirding Pioneer's Q3 reporting.

Pioneer average realized price (Total per BOE) change % (Company filings)

Notwithstanding, we gleaned that the growth in Pioneer's average realized price based on its total per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) has continued to moderate. As seen above, Pioneer posted an increase of 69.4% YoY in Q2, up from Q1's 60%.

But, considering the weakness in WTI crude in Q3 so far, we believe it's reasonable to deduce that Q3's metrics should moderate further. Truist also highlighted in a recent note: "Its Q3 is shaping up to be the first quarter in the past eleven with sequentially lower oil prices that could result in lower sequential free cash flows."

Pioneer oil sales change % (Company filings)

Furthermore, the company's growth in oil revenue has continued to moderate in Q2, as it posted an increase of 64.1% YoY. Therefore, we deduce that tougher comps should add further pressure as headwinds, given the lower oil prices seen in Q3. As a result, investors need to factor in a slower rate of growth, despite an elevated oil price environment.

Pioneer revenue change % and adjusted EBITDA change % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Even the bullish Street consensus is modeling Pioneer's growth cadence to moderate further through FY23. Consequently, we remind investors that these could be headwinds that could hamper the buying sentiments in Pioneer as the market parses its ability to replicate its growth momentum.

But, Pioneer's Strong Dividend Policy Should Support Its Valuation

Notably, the company remains committed to sustaining its dividends through the cycle, with robust capital allocation policies for its variable dividends. In addition, investors should note that the company is confident in maintaining an annualized dividend yield of 5% at a WTI crude oil price of $60. Therefore, we are satisfied that it should help limit the downside in PXD's total return framework, even if its market cap underperforms.

As a result, we believe it's helpful to model at what price levels we would consider PXD attractive for investors to add more positions.

Stock PXD Entry Level $200 Hurdle rate [CAGR] %, including a dividend yield of 5% 11% Projection through CQ4'26 Required free cash flow [FCF] yield % in CQ4'26 8.5% Assumed TTM FCF margin in CQ4'26 21% Implied TTM revenue by CQ4'26 $23.87B Click to enlarge

PXD reverse cash flow valuation model. Data source: S&P Cap IQ, author

We assumed a conservative assumption of $60 WTI crude in our model. Our entry level of $200 is based on the support level seen at PXD's July lows. Also, it appears that management is confident of that level, as it averaged $213 in its July repurchase of $250M worth of its shares. CEO Scott Sheffield articulated:

We do run our net asset value on the company. We like to get a great return when we go into the market and buy a lot of the stock like we did. And if for some reason, we see big dips, whether it's in oil or something else affecting the marketplace, then we'll be more aggressive like we have. (Pioneer FQ2'22 earnings call)

Hence, we are confident the $200 should find robust buying support, as Pioneer should be able to meet our TTM revenue target implied in our model, coupled with management's confidence.

Is PXD Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

We rate PXD as a Hold for now. Given the current support zone seen in WTI crude, we believe Pioneer's Q3 should see a further moderation in growth. Therefore, we expect the market to adjust to its expectations accordingly, coupled with the selling momentum after its ex-dividend date.

But, we urge investors to parse the price action carefully, as the $200 level could be an interesting level to consider adding exposure.