The stock market is a complex place where pundits see the general market as overvalued, yet Citigroup (NYSE:C) trades far below tangible book value while generating billions in annual profits. The odd part of the bank stock trading back towards the yearly lows in this sell off is the tailwinds higher interest rates provide to the sector. My investment thesis remains ultra bullish on the large bank stock trading at a deep discount.

No Credit Problems

The biggest fear facing the financial sector is higher credit losses. The market hates negative trends despite the fact that the current negative trend is only a normalization of the pre-covid delinquency rates.

Citigroup reported July credit card net charge-off rates were slightly higher than June, but the numbers were actually below 2021 levels. Citibank only has 0.79% of a $24 billion card portfolio over 30 days delinquent. The overall credit card metrics trended towards higher delinquent accounts, but the rates were more normal with pre-covid numbers.

With consumers still heavily employed and obtaining large pay raises, the consumer debt loads aren't a problem. The U.S. economy might face a recession as consumers spend less and businesses cut back on new orders, but people aren't likely to start missing debt payments at an alarming rate.

For the Q2'22 earnings report, Citigroup took a $1.3 billion provision for credit losses while the actual charge offs were only $850 million leading to an allowance for credit losses build of $450 million. Again, the credit fears evidenced by the stock trading below $50 is beyond the reality of low credit risk.

Rate Tailwinds

Without any logical reason for materially higher credit costs, the bank stock is absurdly cheap. The bank forecast another $1.8 billion in net interest income in the 2H of the year on top of the $2.0 billion boost in the last quarter.

The economy slowing and weak stock market will reduce loan demand and capital market transactions. Citigroup faces lower transaction based revenue in the current economic slowdown, but when the economy improves and banking returns to normal levels Citigroup will see a massive boost to overall revenues.

The large financial generated $12.0 billion NII during Q2'22, up from $10.9 billion to start the year in Q1 and $10.8 billion in Q4'21. The Fed hiked rates by 225 basis points from March through the July rate hike providing the impetus for the higher interest income.

Along with expected additional rate hikes in the 2H of the year, Citigroup guided to another $1.8 billion boost to NII in the 2H of the year over 2H'21. In essence, the company guided to quarterly NII in the range of The $12.0 billion reported for Q2.

Now the amount doesn't appear to actually factor in the 75 bps rate hike in July and the potential for more hikes of up to 100 basis points the rest of the year. Under the scenario discussed by management on the Q2'22 earnings call, a 100 basis point hike in rates provides another $2.5 billion boost to annual NII, but the amount requires rate hikes outside the U.S. as well:

...if we were to look at an assumption for 100 basis points parallel shift in rates, cross-currencies, we think that would generate roughly a $2.5 billion increase in NII. Now, for us, that's going to skew towards non-U.S. dollars. About 80% of that would be non-U.S. dollar, about 20% U.S. dollar. And that shift is in part because we've seen already a significant increase in the U.S. We've seen some increase in non-U.S. but nowhere near the magnitude that we've seen in the U.S.

Citigroup has been cheap for a long time, but the recent discount is just ridiculous. The bank stock trades at only 0.6x TBV of $80 while other large banks trade at least double the ratio of Citigroup. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) remains the cream of the crop at 1.7x TBV while Bank of America (BAC) and Wells Fargo (WFC) aren't far behind trading around 1.5x TBV.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is Citigroup is back in the bargain bin. The large bank has a massive tailwind from higher NII via the rate hikes while credit costs remain under control.

Investors should use the ongoing weakness in the sector as an opportunity to load up for the long term.