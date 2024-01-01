glegorly/E+ via Getty Images

Finding value and momentum in this market is a challenge. One sector that keeps working but is expensive is Utilities. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) rallied to fresh two-year highs against the S&P 500 this week. One small-cap utility, a 3% holding in the Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV), features a solid chart, good valuation in an expensive sector, and a compelling backstory.

Utilities Breakout Vs SPX

StockCharts.com

According to Bank of America Global Research, Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN), a yield co, owns a 5GW portfolio of long-term contracted renewable and conventional generation in the US. Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) owns a 41% stake in CWEN. The firm engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate.

Earlier this year, GIP and TotalEnergies (TTE) formed a partnership whereby Total would acquire half of GIP's interest in Clearway. GIP would then receive $1.6 billion in cash and a 50% interest in a Total subsidiary that has a 51% stake in SunPower (SPWR). Clearway would then receive a right of first offer (ROFO) on Total's U.S. onshore renewable assets plus access to its power marketing group and other corporate relationships. Overall, I see this partnership as favorable for Clearway as it grows its renewable energy portfolio.

The New Jersey-based Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producer industry company within the Utilities sector trades at just 8.0 times trailing 12-month earnings and pays a dividend yield about twice that of the S&P 500 at 3.5%, according to The Wall Street Journal.

On valuation, BofA is bullish on CWEN with a target of $43 based on its ownership group and renewable assets. Earnings are seen as growing sharply this year and next before reverting in 2024. Bloomberg's consensus EPS outlook is steadier. Dividends are seen as climbing through 2024, too. The recent corporate deal makes the earnings estimates and valuation tricky, but notice how the firm's EV/EBITDA multiple is in the single digits and CWEN's free cash flow is strong.

CWEN: Valuation, Earnings, Dividend Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Looking ahead, Clearway has a dividend payable date on Thursday, September 15. Its next earnings report is unconfirmed by Wall Street Horizon for Thursday, November 3.

Clearway's Corporate Event Calendar

StockCharts.com

The Technical Take

This is one of the more basic charts I've come across lately. It's a simple upward trend channel. Since I like the fundamental thesis and valuation, I'd be a buyer of the stock on an approach to the green support line illustrated below. That comes into play in the low to mid-$30s. Traders can take profits should the stock reach the upper end of the channel, but long-term investors are well served holding tight and simply collecting CWEN's yield without getting too cute with active trades. A breakout above the red uptrend resistance line would be bullish.

CWEN: Bullish Uptrend Channel

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I like what's happening at Clearway with its recent partnership. The valuation looks good, and the stock is in an uptrend, which is quite a feat in this market. Look to buy the dip here.