We have previously laid out our buy thesis on Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) here. We remain bullish on the name and have an optimistic view on both the current steps management has taken to combine the two companies as well as the planned steps that are still in the works. While we are no film or entertainment critic, we have been pleasantly surprised by not only the rollout of "House of the Dragon" (a prequel to 'Game of Thrones') but also the marketing and specials being offered to grow the HBO streaming service. There will be some other talked about shows from rivals, especially Amazon's (AMZN) "The Rings of Power," but over the next year, it would certainly appear that the HBO streaming service will be offering customers the best bang for their buck. When all content from the combined Warner Bros. Discovery is under one roof, the value is going to be tremendous.

Our core holdings in this name are currently underwater, however, we have nibbled here and there on big selloffs to lower our cost basis and continue building upon what we believe will be a core holding in portfolios for the next few years. We have also begun to utilize some trading in the name, which we structure in a manner so as to be win-win...even if the original outcome appears unfavorable.

Today we are rolling our puts in Warner Brothers Discovery to maintain our exposure to potentially purchase shares (have them put to us) at $13/share (Note: we were facing expiration of contracts with strike prices of $13/share and $13.50/share). Originally that may not have been the play (as we wanted to minimize exposure), but with the volatility we are seeing today, it makes sense to make this a rolling trade rather than a risk reduction trade.

Why This Type Of Trade?

In bear markets, we have little interest in leveraging up before we see signs of green shoots for the overall economy. And to be quite honest, we do not see a whole lot to be excited about right now as the U.S. Fed appears to be succeeding in their game plan for demand destruction via higher interest rates. So, if there is potentially further pain to come, we certainly want to remain liquid and long, and there are two ways with Warner Brothers Discovery that one can generate the cash flows to make that happen. There is not a dividend paid by the company, so that is off the table, but investors are able to sell a portion of their upside away to someone else, or essentially insure someone else's downside exposure by offering to purchase those shares at a specified price on a specific date.

Since we are believers in the fact that this stock could very well double on decent news around any one quarter, we have little interest in selling away our upside. With that being said, we also do not have full overweight positions in the name across all of our portfolios. So a portion of that exposure we have been using to generate cash flows via the options market by selling puts at price points we find as attractive entry points and collecting decent option premiums.

So What Are We Doing Today?

Earlier today we were gifted the opportunity to remove all of our put exposure to Warner Brothers Discovery that had an exercise date of today. We figured with this market that an up day was probably a good day to make sure that we took advantage of what the market was giving us and not take on any additional shares after what has been a pretty horrible week for the market.

However, after the market whipsawed further, we saw an opportunity to roll this trade, streamline our potential purchase prices and pocket some additional options premiums.

WBD data by YCharts

We think that the $13/share level currently offers investors a nice entry point for long-term positions and also serves as a level of comfort as the lows for the stock have gyrated around that level. That support could always break, especially in this market, but the truth is that we like accumulating shares at this area, and if we can potentially increase the total number of shares we are able to purchase by selling puts (by using the options premiums to buy additional shares), then we view that as a positive.

After repurchasing the puts that were expiring today, and yes some were in the money at $13.50/share, we have moved down to the $13/share strike price and extended out to the October 14, 2022 contract. This netted us $0.92/share, or $92 per contract which comes out to an upfront cash flow of roughly 7.07% per contract ($1,300 is required per put contract written, which generates $92 per contract in options premiums).

Final Thoughts

In today's volatile markets, using the options market to pick and choose where and when you purchase shares gives you optionality with building your portfolios. We like the ability to "double dip" with our cash holdings by having those funds sweep into a money market fund but also being able to utilize our buying power through margin to write these puts. While the risk may be that we get shares put to us after a big pullback, the good news is that we have liquidity (via the cash) to actually make the purchases. Investors can bank the options premiums and build up their cash or use that cash to buy shares on dips. For those writing multiple contracts like us, the premiums can quickly add up to meaningful amounts.

This is a strategy that has worked for us during numerous pullbacks and various bear markets. The key is to not bite off more than one can chew and not write contracts for all of the exposure that you want at one time in order to continue to dollar cost average down on your portfolio holdings. It is structured as a win-win because you are getting paid for something you were already going to do, so the options premium is truly a bonus.