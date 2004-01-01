e.l.f. Beauty: Beauty Pays

Sep. 02, 2022 5:06 PM ETELF
Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.02K Followers

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 8 new highs and up 11.95% in the last month.
  • Wall Street analysts' price target consensus 38.67.

Young African woman shopping in zero waste store

JulPo/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the beauty products company e.l.f. Beauty (ELF). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 5/27 the stock gained 46.96%.

ELF Beauty

ELF vs Daily Moving Averages

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 36.96+ Weighted Alpha
  • 22.83% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 8 new highs and up 11.95% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 62.25%
  • Technical support level at 37.58
  • Recently traded at 38.28 with 50 day moving average of 34.34

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $2.02 billion
  • P/E 59.58
  • Revenue expected to increase 16.70% this year and another 8.10% next year
  • Earnings estimated increase 6.00% this year, an additional 9.00% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 7.15% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 5 strong buy, 2 buy, and 4 hold opinions on the stock
  • Analysts price targets average of 38.67
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 21 to 1 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 5 to 1 for the same result
  • 4,900 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Hold 3.00
Wall Street Buy 4.00
Quant Hold 3.47

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation F D- F
Growth B+ B C+
Profitability B C+ C+
Momentum A+ B- C-
Revisions A C+ A

Quant Ranking

Sector

Consumer Staples

Industry

Personal Products

Ranked Overall

910 out of 4666

Ranked in Sector

26 out of 187

Ranked in Industry

3 out of 28

Quant ratings beat the market »

This article was written by

Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.02K Followers
Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ELF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.