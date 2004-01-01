JulPo/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the beauty products company e.l.f. Beauty (ELF). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 5/27 the stock gained 46.96%.

ELF vs Daily Moving Averages

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals but increasing

36.96+ Weighted Alpha

22.83% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

8 new highs and up 11.95% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 62.25%

Technical support level at 37.58

Recently traded at 38.28 with 50 day moving average of 34.34

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $2.02 billion

P/E 59.58

Revenue expected to increase 16.70% this year and another 8.10% next year

Earnings estimated increase 6.00% this year, an additional 9.00% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 7.15% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 5 strong buy, 2 buy, and 4 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts price targets average of 38.67

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 21 to 1 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 5 to 1 for the same result

4,900 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Consumer Staples

Industry

Personal Products

Ranked Overall

910 out of 4666

Ranked in Sector

26 out of 187

Ranked in Industry

3 out of 28

Quant ratings beat the market »