(Note: This article was in the newsletter on July 15, 2022, and has been updated as needed.)

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) buys established production usually from a buyer that is not optimal for the industry. That means a lot of distressed (or bankrupt) buying opportunities or a purchase of sub-optimal production that can be "bolt-on" with existing acreage or otherwise combined with existing operations for cost savings. Often the seller is sub-optimal because the lease size is sub-optimal and therefore high cost. This type of strategy often leads to considerable location savings for shareholders as well as lower depreciation.

Location savings is often not as obvious to shareholders because land is not depreciated. Instead, incremental well drilling and completion costs are spread over estimated reserves that can be produced by the well drilled. Investors rarely see the results of companies that paid as high as $3 million per well location because of how accounting deals with land.

The only time location costs are considered is in the lower of cost or market calculation when total costs are considered as well as any other asset costs (particularly at market bottoms when there is a tendency to "clear the decks"). Those large write-offs that often occur at industry bottoms often come with little detail about exactly what costs or asset values are adjusted. Therefore, the effects of high purchase prices usually show up as lower return on equity calculations over time. Mr. Market rarely picks that up because a large impairment often is followed by good profitability that the market cares more about.

This company often picks up mismanaged properties that may result in an impairment charge due to a history of suboptimal management. However, the ability to improve costs along with lower depreciation numbers and the often bargain purchase price should result in above average profitability because location cost and depreciation are often very low using this strategy.

Crescent Energy Company Second Quarter 2022, Operational Summary Per BOE (Crescent Energy Company Second Quarter 2022, Earnings Press Release)

Operating expenses are clearly not as low as some companies I follow that regularly drill to offset the costs of higher production. Those higher costs are usually due to a lack of drilling activity. Without new or lower-cost production to lower the average cost, these type properties feature older high-cost production with a lower value to potential buyers. That paid lower value shows up as noted below in depreciation. It offsets the higher operating costs.

That may change as this company picks up properties with opportunities to drill new wells. However, those costs are definitely reasonable for established production that has a lower decline rate.

The key here is that depreciation appears to be on the low side. I follow companies with depreciation rates as high as $20 BOE. So, acquiring properties from buyers in a suboptimal situation appears to have a tangible advantage.

There is a caveat in that the higher production costs may lead to some shut-in production during downturns. But management appears to have accounted for this by keeping the debt ratios low. Production will continue with any well as long as the net proceeds exceed the cost to produce the product (no matter what the accounting report shows because accounting includes allocated costs under GAAP). That makes the cash flow statement extremely important when using this kind of strategy.

Note that general and administration expenses will run on the high side due to the acquisition strategy. Those expenses should be offset by the good deals management set out to obtain in the growth-through-acquisition strategy. The indications of a good strategy would be the ability to pay off the purchase price fast. Some companies sell off parts of an acquisition to recover the purchase price will still retaining some of the acquisition to grow. You have to do your own due diligence and come up with your own definition of a bargain to measure the progress.

Crescent Energy Map Of Operating Locations And Basins (Crescent Energy First Quarter 2022, Management Conference Call Slides)

At this point, the company has attained a size that should maximize a lot of operational efficiencies. The ability to turn a profit on the purchases is now focused upon management. All of the key managers come from KKR. So, it is very likely that this company will be built to sell to a suitable buyer at the right price when the time comes. In the meantime, there is a management goal and incentive to get the price of the stock legitimately higher so that optimal selling price is easier to obtain.

Crescent Energy Map Of Operating Locations And Basins (Crescent Energy Second Quarter 2022, Conference Call Slides)

The two maps do overlap and yet the update provides some important information as well. The reinvestment rate, for example is an important investment consideration. Probably the biggest item to note is that KKR is known for using leverage. But that strategy clearly crashed in the 2015-2020 while taking a number of notable names with it. This time around financial leverage is not how management intends to show large gains. Instead, it comes from a combination of purchasing bargains combined with operational leverage. While KKR is not known for that, they can pull that strategy off as well as anyone else.

One of the reasons that capital allocations for maintaining production is relatively low is that the strategy of purchasing established production bypasses the first year of high unconventional production declines. Most years, after the beginning production, have relatively low declines. Therefore, it does not take a lot of capital to replace the production decline. Reworks that have fast paybacks may alone do the job (if not then a couple of new wells combined with reworks will do the job).

In contrast unconventional producers that grow often have to replace that first-year production loss. Therefore, maintenance capital is at least partly a function of how much first year production needs to be replaced.

The company was recently listed on the NYSE. The listing came after the merger with Contango (MCF). In the eyes of the market this is a new company. The market has a tendency to "restart the clock" every time an acquisition is made. But both John Goff, Chairman of The Board, and KKR have ample experience building and selling companies. Rarely do shareholders have the opportunity to invest alongside this kind of experience in public.

The low debt ratio is another safety measure that one does not associate with KKR. KKR has a reputation for leveraged buyouts. But KKR does not get involved unless there is a chance to make a lot of money. The big profits account for the risk level KKR often takes. Here, neither that financial risk nor the operational risk level appears to be that high because of management experience and the low debt ratios. Yet you can bet both the board and management have an aggressive profit goal.

This company is likely to be an investment that even conservative investors can buy and hold until management decides to sell the company. The chances of a loss of principal are fairly low at the current time. But the upside appears to be decent. KKR often has a goal to triple their money (or investment) in five years. That is a 25% compounded rate of return. They may or may not make that goal. But there is plenty of room to miss a goal like that while still offering investors a decent return. As such, an investment like this, with the kind of quality management KKR would put into any of their holdings makes this a consideration for a wide variety of investors.

Any KKR holding will have as its goal appreciation. As such, this may not be suitable for income investors. The rapid growth of the company (and probably the dividend as a result) may make the dividend appeal to a certain type of income investor though.