Thesis

Mohnish Pabrai is an investor who openly admits that his investment style is copied from Buffett and others. He is a managing partner of the Pabrai Investment Funds (a copy of Buffett Partnerships). He was a 2007 attendee of the charity lunch with Warren Buffett.

While in my mind, he pushed Buffettism beyond Buffett himself, partly due to personal style and partly due to practicability. Unlike Buffett, his portfolio sizes are “only” in the billions or hundreds of millions range. As a result, he can pick stocks from a much larger pool and a few stocks would be enough to deploy all his capital. And his portfolio often consists of a few (like about 5) positions. I highly recommend his book, The Dhandho Investor, which provides an insightful yet entertaining treatment of the key cornerstones of Buffettism: value-driven, few bets, big bets, and infrequent bets.

And this leads us to the main topic of today: Micron (NASDAQ:MU). As you can see from the first chart below, speaking of fewer bets and bigger bets, his current portfolio effectively consists of basically one position only: more than $100M worth of MU. And if you look at his trading activities in the past few quarters, as you can see from the second chart below, you will see that he has basically terminated all his other positions recently but only kept (and even added to) his MU position.

It would behoove us to ask why. What is it that he sees in MU to make such a concentrated and convicted bet on such a notoriously cyclical business? And it is the goal of this article to attempt to re-engineer Pabrai’s thinking. And the thesis is to argue that the answers are twofold: deep-value and highly asymmetric risk/reward profile. It is an archetypal Pabrai bet that he promoted in his book: heads I win big and tails I do not lose much.

With this, let’s dive in.

Look for stocks with P/E near 1x

Warren Buffett is famous for his value-driven approach. And readers familiar with my writings know a good rule of thumb I learned from Buffett is the so-called 10x EBT rule, i.e., ~10x pretax earnings is a good price to pay for a quality business.

Pabrai pushed value to a whole new level. A cornerstone of his thinking is to look for stocks with a P/E ratio of 1x. Not 10x, but 1x. Of course, in today’s market, stocks with decent quality but still trading at 1x have become extinct after a long bull run.

But if you search a bit deeper and look for hidden assets and earnings, you can still find stocks that trade at low-single-digit adjusted and/or future P/Es. And MU is such an example. MU currently trades at a 6.5x P/E as you can see from the chart below. It is extremely low already both in absolute and relative terms, but nowhere near 1x. However, when corrected for the cash position on its balance sheet, the P/E is substantially lowered (by about 20%) to 5.3x, a bit closer to 1x.

And next, we will see that when the stock emerges out of the current contracting cycle, its future P/E will be even closer to 1x.

Cyclicality and asset turnover

It is no secret that MU operates in a notoriously cyclical business, and it is currently going through a contracting phase of the cycle. Details of its cyclicality can be found in our previous articles. Here I just use the following fixed asset turnover rate to illustrate the cyclical nature.

As seen, MU’s asset turnover has been going through a series of sine waves over the past decade. It rose to a peak of around 0.53 in early 2014, declined to a bottom of 0.24 in 2016, and then rose to another peak of around 0.36 in early 2018. And you can see the cycle repeats itself again from there to the present. In both cases, the half-cycle (i.e., the duration from peak to trough) has been above 2 years.

All signs (including historical patterns shown here and also fundamental reasons as detailed in our previous articles) signal that MU is currently at the beginning of a contracting phase. Its earnings are projected to decline (from EPS of $8.36 in 2022 to $5.57 in 2023 according to SA consensus estimates). However, once it emerges out of the cycle, its earnings are expected to grow substantially. SA consensus estimates projects EPS of $9.7 by 2025 and Value Line projects EPS close to $20 somewhere between 2025 and 2027.

Based on these projections, the P/E adjusted for cash (assuming its current cash position) would be in the range of 4.5x to 2.2x, getting really close to the 1x Pabrai dream.

Financial Strength and Altman Z-score

Of course, in order for investors to see the light at the other end of the tunnel, the business has to be able to make it to the other end of the tunnel. As a cyclical business, MU has clearly mastered the art of managing the cycles. You can already see from the asset turnover rates above that although the 2-year half-cycle persists, the magnitude of the gyration has subdued dramatically over the years.

Another reassuring sign is that its financial position is at its strongest. Good wisdom in managing the cycle is to be at your peak financial strength when the downturn approaches. As seen, MU’s current Altman Z-score is 8.24. To put it under some context, as a general rule of thumb, for manufacturing businesses, a score above 3 indicates solid financial positioning (and close to zero signals nonnegligible bankruptcy risks). MU’s current score is not only far above 3, but also near a peak level of its own track record in a decade.

Projected returns for MU

Now onto return projections. As already mentioned, MU is severely undervalued both compared to the overall market and its own historical records. The discount is about 45% in terms of P/E multiple from its historical averages. Its FWD P/E is only about 6.9x and the historical average is around 12.5x. In terms of cash flow, its FWD price to CFO (cash from operations) is only 3.6x and the historical average is around 5.5x, a discount of 34%.

With the compressed valuation, a healthy projected return can be expected even assuming conservative growth rates. SA consensus estimates 5.3% growth in the next few years. A bit conservative in my view. Its return on capital employed (“ROCE”) is about 30~40%. A 10% reinvestment rate can lead to a 3% to 4% real growth organically. Adding an inflation factor of say 2.5% can easily lead to a growth rate of about 5.5% to 6.5%. And these estimates have not considered the impact of the CHIPS Act yet, which could serve to boost its effective reinvestment rates and lower its tax expenses.

But even under a conservative growth rate of 5% as shown below, for the next 3~5 years, the total return is projected to be in a range of 83% (the low-end projection) to about 122% (the high-end projection), translating into an annual return of 16.3% to 22.0%. A highly asymmetric opportunity in my view and the A-grade financial strength (as reflected in the peak Altman Z-score above) provides further support.

Final thoughts and risks

To reiterate, the thesis is to argue that MU represents an archetypal value bet under its current conditions. It illustrates Buffettism at its extreme as practiced by Pabrai: few bets, large bets, and infrequent bets. The stock’s hidden P/E could be really close to 1x when it emerges from the current contraction cycle. And total return could be more than 120% in a few years, a good example of the investment philosophy Pabrai promoted in his book: heads I win big and tails I do not lose much.

Finally, risks. Again, the business is highly cyclical (and earnings consistency is B+ only as shown above). Investors do need a stronger nerve to tolerate the price volatility during the cycle. As shown in one of the charts above, MU’s valuation in terms of P/E fluctuated by almost 15x during the past cycle, from 2.4x to 35x! As another sign of its current stage in the cycle, it probably overexpanded in the past few years. Its number of employees increased by more than 11k over the past 3 years. Its total headcount was below 32k around 2017 and now is 43k a more than 33% expansion. In other words, one in three of its employees was added over the 3 years. Such rapid hiring may have created some overcapacity that needs some time to be digested.