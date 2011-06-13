Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

By The Valuentum Team

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) is a company financial pundits, investors, politicians, and regulators love to hate. However, at its core, Meta Platforms is an incredibly lucrative cash flow generating powerhouse backed up by a pristine balance sheet that operates in a market (digital advertising) that's supported by secular tailwinds (as digital advertising continues to take market share from radio, linear TV, newspaper, and other forms of advertising). We see room for ample capital appreciation upside potential at Meta Platforms going forward as the market is getting it wrong on this one, in our view.

In this article, we will cover how we assigned Meta Platforms a fair value estimate of $315 per share through our enterprise cash flow analysis process. Please note that at the low end of our fair value estimate range, we assign shares of META a fair value estimate of $236 per share (should the firm stumble and fail to achieve the key valuation assumptions laid out in our "base" case scenario). Even at the low end of our fair value estimate range, shares of Meta Platforms appear to be incredibly undervalued.

Meta Platform's Key Investment Considerations

Image Source: Valuentum

The mission of Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, is to make the world more connected. People use Facebook to stay in touch with friends and family, and the company continues to expand with Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and the metaverse. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in California. It changed its name to Meta Platforms in October 2021 and ticker to META in June 2022.

True to its namesake, Meta Platforms is building out the metaverse, a virtual landscape where users can interact, play games, and conduct a variety of other functions with each other beyond two-dimensional screens. Meta Platforms is on to something with the metaverse, as the Oculus VR app and virtual reality headsets are growing in popularity. However, this opportunity will take time and a lot of money to fully develop.

Meta Platforms' opportunities and upside potential are vast. Data privacy and security remain paramount, however, and its operating margin guidance for the years ahead may not be as strong as it could be due to increased levels of spending in areas such as product development and infrastructure, safety and security, and AR/VR. Such cost headwinds are factored into our enterprise cash flow models and valuation.

The firm's free cash flow generation (defined as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures) and balance sheet are amazing, but investors must be cognizant of the low barriers to entry in the social media space and the fickle nature of its users. Recent social and political pressures have impacted public perception, and testifying in Congress has become the norm.

Competition is heating up, especially with TikTok. Concerns over user growth in Europe and U.S. & Canada regions have cropped up, too, but its advertising business is as strong as ever. E-commerce (Shops) and payment technology could offer huge upside potential.

Meta Platforms has a dual class share structure. In this article, we are talking about Meta Platforms' publicly traded Class A common stock (one vote per share). Its Class B common stock (a supervoting share with 10 votes per share) is owned largely by Mark Zuckerberg (founder of Facebook and currently CEO and Chairman of Meta Platforms) along with other insiders. Outside investors have little say in how Meta Platforms is run, which represents a potential downside risk over the long haul.

Earnings Update

On July 27, Meta Platforms reported second quarter 2022 earnings that missed both consensus top- and bottom-line estimates. The firm's GAAP revenues dropped 1% year-over-year in the second quarter as a 15% increase in ad impressions across its family of apps was offset by a 14% decrease in its average price per ad. Meta Platforms' family daily active people and family monthly active people were both up 4% year-over-year last quarter, with Facebook daily active users up 3% and Facebook monthly active users up 1%.

Billions of users are still active across Meta Platforms’ social media networks (monthly active users across its family of apps stood at 3.65 billion last quarter) and demand for its advertising services remains strong. However, its pricing power has softened somewhat. Foreign currency headwinds (namely the strong US dollar seen of late) are playing a key role here as well. In the second quarter of this year, Meta Platforms’ GAAP operating income dropped 32% year-over-year due to its surging operating expenses in the wake of its headcount increasing by 32%.

During the first half of 2022, Meta Platforms remained a cash flow cow. It generated $13.3 billion in free cash flow and spent $14.7 billion buying back its Class A common stock during this period. The firm exited June 2022 with $40.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and current marketable securities along with another $6.5 billion in noncurrent marketable securities on hand with no debt on the books. We are very supportive of Meta Platforms’ share buyback strategy as we continue to view its stock as deeply undervalued, though we recognize that sizable near term headwinds have shaken investor confidence.

To adapt to the changing digital advertising landscape, Meta Platforms further reduced its full-year operating expense guidance during its latest earnings update. Its current operating expense guidance sits at $85.0-$87.0 billion for 2022, down from its previous forecast of $87.0-$92.0 billion which in turn was down significantly from the preliminary forecast Meta Platforms’ put out in October 2021 that called for $91.0-$97.0 billion in operating expenses this year. However, its current guidance is still far above the $71.2 billion Meta Platforms spent on its operating expenses in 2021.

Management is cognizant of the headwinds Meta Platforms is facing and had this to say during the firm's latest earnings call:

Turning now to the expense outlook. We expect 2022 total expenses to be in the range of $85 billion to $88 billion, lowered from our prior outlook of $87 billion to $92 billion. We've reduced our hiring and overall expense growth plan this year to account for the more challenging operating environment while continuing to direct resources towards our company priorities. We expect 2022 capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases to be in the range of $30 billion to $34 billion, narrowed from our prior range of $29 billion to $34 billion.

We appreciate that Meta Platforms is scaling back the pace of its operating expense growth, though we will caution that its capital expenditures are expected to grow materially this year versus 2021 levels (when the firm spent $18.6 billion on its capital expenditures). The sharp increase in its capital expenditures will weigh on its near term free cash flow generating abilities, though Meta Platforms' free cash flow should swell higher over the long haul as secular tailwinds support its revenue growth outlook.

Meta Platform's Economic Profit Analysis

The best measure of a firm's ability to create value for shareholders is expressed by comparing its return on invested capital ['ROIC'] with its weighted average cost of capital ['WACC']. The gap or difference between ROIC and WACC is called the firm's economic profit spread. Meta Platforms' 3-year historical return on invested capital (without goodwill) is 88.4%, which is above the estimate of its cost of capital of 8.9%.

In the chart down below, we show the probable path of ROIC in the years ahead based on the estimated volatility of key drivers behind the measure. The solid grey line reflects the most likely outcome, in our opinion, and represents the scenario that results in our fair value estimate. Meta Platforms has historically been a stellar generator of shareholder value, and even in the face of myriad headwinds, we expect that will continue being the case over the coming years.

Image Source: Valuentum

Meta Platform's Cash Flow Valuation Analysis

Image Source: Valuentum

Our discounted cash flow process values each firm on the basis of the present value of all future free cash flows, net of balance sheet considerations. We think Meta Platforms is worth $315 per share with a fair value range of $236.00 - $394.00, well above where shares of META are trading at as of this writing. However, we will concede that given the various headwinds Meta Platforms is currently contending with, shares of META are likely worth closer to the lower end of our fair value estimate range.

The near-term operating forecasts used in our enterprise cash flow model, including revenue and earnings, do not differ much from consensus estimates or management guidance. Our model reflects a compound annual revenue growth rate of 8.1% during the next five years, a pace that is lower than the firm's 3-year historical compound annual growth rate of 28.3%. Our model reflects a 5-year projected average operating margin of 29.9%, which is below Meta Platforms' trailing 3-year average. Beyond Year 5, we assume free cash flow will grow at an annual rate of 7.4% for the next 15 years and 3% in perpetuity. For Meta Platforms, we use a 8.9% weighted average cost of capital to discount future free cash flows.

Image Source: Valuentum Image Source: Valuentum

Meta Platform's Margin of Safety Analysis

Image Source: Valuentum

Although we estimate the firm's fair value at about $315 per share, every company has a range of probable fair values that's created by the uncertainty of key valuation drivers (like future revenue or earnings, for example). After all, if the future were known with certainty, we wouldn't see much volatility in the markets as stocks would trade precisely at their known fair values.

In the graphic up above, we show this probable range of fair values for Meta Platforms. We think the firm is attractive below $236 per share (the green line), but quite expensive above $394 per share (the red line). The prices that fall along the yellow line, which includes our fair value estimate, represent a reasonable valuation for the firm, in our opinion.

Concluding Thoughts

Meta Platforms is dealing with a sea of controversies and negative headlines, though at its core, the firm remains a financial powerhouse that operates in an incredibly attractive market. Competitive threats are growing, but that has not stopped Meta Platforms' from growing its active user base. We view Meta Platforms' capital appreciation upside quite favorably.

This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.