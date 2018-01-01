AlexeyPetrov

Thesis

Ametek is a globally diversified manufacturer of high-tech industrial products with more than 50% of sales originating outside of the US. The company is a proven serial acquirer with sound capital allocation and long-term-oriented management. I believe that the company is of high quality, but shares aren't cheap.

Diversified revenue

Ametek has two main segments:

Electronic Instruments Group ('EIG') accounts for the majority of the revenue with $3.8b in FY 21. In the latest quarter the segment grow by 10% and operating income grew by 17%. 30% of EIG is from the Aerospace and power instrumentation segment, 70% is Process and analytics instruments.

Electromechanical Group ('EMG') generated $1.8b in FY 21. In the last latest quarter, the segment grew 7% and operating income grew 11%. 28% of EMG is in the Aerospace segment, with Automation and Engineered solutions accounting for 72%.

Both segments are highly profitable at a 25% operating margin and globally diversified with 50% of revenues in the US and 25% each in Europe and Asia.

Highly optimized lean business

Ametek has seen a massive increase in margins over the last decade growing EBITDA margins from 21 to 29% and Net income margins from 9 to 18%, while only increasing gross margins slightly from 32 to 34%.

Ametek spends around 5.5% of revenue on R&D and another 2% on capital expenditures, making the company a capital-light company. Operating efficiency is a core value for Ametek, valuing efficiency frameworks like Six Sigma and Kaizen.

Ametek Margins (Koyfin)

Ametek Growth Model

Ametek developed its Growth model to showcase its strategy. The model is divided into six parts, starting with operational excellence, which we already talked about. New product development is an important part as well: Ametek has a Vitality Index of 26% (new products as a percentage of sales), which is pretty impressive given the 5.5% of sales the company invests into R&D. We already talked about their diversification in different segments and regions, which is the third part. The fourth part is cash flow generation and Ametek generates a lot of it. In 2021 the company managed a 106% cash flow conversion and it has a track record of high FCF per share growth over the years. The last 2 parts are a disciplined capital deployment and strategic acquisitions, which I will talk about in the next segment.

Ametek growth model (Ametek IR)

Disciplined Capital Deployment

A disciplined capital deployment is a core part of Ametek's growth model and over the last decade, the company deployed over $10 billion, with the vast majority (74%) flowing into strategic acquisitions. I'll go into more depth about these acquisitions and the buybacks the company does to see if they really are opportunistic. The company also has a lot of liquidity and isn't highly leveraged with current liquidity of $350 million and a 1.3x net debt/EBITDA.

Ametek Capital deployment (Ametek IR)

Acquisition strategy

Ametek aims to acquire businesses in niches where the company already operates or in adjacent niches. This allows for synergies between the existing team and the product base the company has and is a type of acquisition with a much lower risk level. Ametek sources deals with the following five evaluation criteria:

Technically differentiated products and solutions

Operational synergies

Year 3 ROIC 10%+, IRR 15%, Year 1 EPS accretive

Attractive end market dynamics

Strong management teams and solid culture fit

For highly acquisitive businesses it's important to have a sound framework and Ametek's is very reasonable. You want to acquire products that have a differentiating factor to stand out in the market and with strong management that can be implemented into the organization. M&A has a bad name because especially culture fit often is ignored in deals and many deals are largely designed around top-line growth. Ametek's focus on high ROIC businesses and a high hurdle rate of 15% are also good to see. Furthermore, the company aims to buy companies that are EPS accretive after one year already. This means the company doesn't really aim for companies with a long turnaround story, but rather great businesses that are already at high operating efficiency.

Are buybacks really opportunistic?

Buybacks are a great tool to create shareholder value, but also to destroy it if done incorrectly. Ametek claims to be opportunistic about its buybacks and we can see that they are nuanced about it. Especially the big buyback in the market downturn at the end of 2018 is noticeable in this chart. The company also recently started to buy back shares again, with the company declining in price alongside the market. They aren't really too aggressive buying back stock, decreasing the share count by roughly 10% in 10 years, but that's fine to me. Buybacks are a tool that should only be used if you can't reinvest the money better at a higher possible return. Ametek should prioritize internal reinvestment if it can spend large amounts of money. Overall, the company showcases that it actually delivers on its claims of disciplined capital deployment.

Ametek Buybacks (Koyfin)

Risks

Every investment comes with a risk and Ametek is no exception. Some risks I'd keep in mind:

Due to the niche nature of the business, the EMG segment has some supplier concentration. This isn't critical, but could worst case grind some parts of the business to a full halt.

Ametek manufactures in 17 different countries and has 50% of sales internationally. This brings individual country risks into the equation and can lead to more volatility in the results of those segments.

Ametek has a high cost of capital of 10.21% according to gurufocus, while only having a 10.81% ROIC. As a rule of thumb, you want ROIC to be at least 2% higher than the cost of capital. Ametek needs to lower its cost of capital or increase profitability over the long term.

Valuation

To value Ametek I will take a look at an inverse DCF analysis, where we take the current FCF of the company and calculate how much growth the market prices in for a 10% annual return over the next 10 years. At a trailing FCF of $904 million and an estimated 1% annual buyback yield, we get a result of 11-13% FCF growth priced into the stock. According to Seeking Alpha consensus estimates, EPS is expected to grow 13.86%, 6.97% and 11.03% in the next 3 years. I use EPS estimates for a rough proxy for FCF, and the estimates are a little below what's priced into the stock. I'd love the expected FCF growth to be around 10%, which would be around $100 per share.

Ametek Inverse DCF (Authors model)

Conclusion

Ametek is a well-run company with a broad portfolio of products and a sound capital allocation framework. Shares are currently a little too expensive for me, but I'd be looking to open up a position, if we drop down to $100 per share, assuming fundamentals aren't deteriorating.