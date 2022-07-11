sapfirr/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis and Background

It is almost a cliché in investment circles that a bear thesis always sounds smarter. The reasons are simple. The factors to support a bull case are almost always the same (and hence boring): good profitability, strong financials, and reasonable P/E. It is kind of like all happy families are happy for the same boring reasons. While bearish theses, kind of like each unhappy family is unhappy for its unique reason, have more room to be different, novel, and therefore exciting.

And Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is a good example here. There is, of course, always an endless list of reasons to be concerned. The list can range from the more traditional ones of its heavy capital requirement and deep cyclicality to the more exotic arguments concerning the uncertainties of electric vehicle ("EV") and future autonomous driving technologies. And all these concerns seem to miss the most obvious and basic facts. It is a business with a strong and stable capital structure, it consistently earns a healthy profit far exceeding its cost of capital, and yet it trades at a single-digit P/E. Historically, these traits have served investors (including ourselves) really well, and the thesis of this article is simply that it will continue this way.

With this, let’s go over the basics surrounding Ford.

Ford and our UTMA Account

A bit background of us first. We are a family preparing for our early retirement and we have a young kid (who is the main roadblock on our early retirement journey – a good one we enjoy having though). To help him and ourselves, we have created a small UTMA (Uniform Transfers To Minors) account for him. More details of our UTMA can be found in our recent article or on this Fidelity page (where our account is). In case it is of interest to you too, the key considerations for us to have such an account are recapped below briefly:

First and foremost, provide a nest egg for our son. Second, use it as an educational tool for him to learn investing and financial responsibility (it is a wish and we will see how it goes when he is old enough). And finally, it offers some tax advantages and the time horizon to accommodate more aggressive investment ideas.

Our current holdings are listed below. And as you can see, F is one of the few holdings in this account. We set some buy limit orders for it back in June at $11 (corresponding to an FW P/E of about 6x) and accumulated some shares. For performance tracking purposes, the table below used the prices on July 11, 2022 (the date I first published this portfolio) on SA as the entry price. So, it's easier for readers to verify and track its performance. The portfolio has been holding up well and leading SPY despite the market turmoil since then and the small number of holdings (only 6) as you can see. Currently, it is leading the market by a small margin of 3.28% since then adjusted for dividends.

Next, we will detail our thinking for buying F at about 6x P/E and keep holding it.

Stable and strong capital structure

The following table shows the capital structure of the stock in recent years. First, let’s address the debt issue. The debt issue (in the more general sense including pensions obligations et al) from the auto sector probably left a bad taste in many investors’ mouths during the 2008 crisis. However, my view is that at least in the case of F, the restructuring efforts since then have really put their financial house in order. At the same time, thanks to the secular decline of interest rates in the past decade, the cost of the debt has decreased dramatically and provided further help.

Combined with its cash generation ability, its ability to service debt has improved substantially over the past decade. Its leverage ratio (defined as debt divided by EBITDA earnings) has been steadily improving in the past decade as you can see from the following chart. It started around a dangerously high level of 17.9x at the beginning of the decade and steadily improved. It reached a bottom level of only 4.8x in 2022 and currently stands at 6x, near the safest level in a decade.

From the next chart, you can also see that its capital structure has been very stable and consistent. In terms of equity/EV ratios, the number has been hovering above 70% most of the time and currently stands at 76%, a quite safe level.

Low cost of capital and high profitability

After checking its financial position, let’s move on to profitability. This section evaluates its profitability by two approaches – first by comparing its cost of capital to its return on capital, and second by comparing its margins to its peers. This analysis uses the Weighted Average Cost of Capital ("WACC") to evaluate its cost of capital. As elaborated in my earlier article, the WACC is calculated as:

WACC = portion of equity * cost of equity + portion of debt * cost of debt * (1- tax rate) We already have all the inputs above for the WACC calculation from the capital structure evaluation. So the next chart directly shows the WACC results. Note that the cost of equity is calculated using the Capital Asset Pricing Model (“CAPM”), considering the volatility of the stock (the beta) and the risk-free return (the 10-year treasury bond yield).

As seen, the cost of equity for F has been quite stable in a range of 12% in the past decade, a bit higher than the typical range of 8~10% commonly quoted. The main reason is its higher volatility (its beta is about 1.3 in the past few years). And finally, its cost of capital has been also quite stable in the range from 10% to 12.1%, with an average of only 10.9%.

The next chart also compares the WACC against the return on capital employed (“ROCE”) for F. As seen, the ROCE has been systematically higher than WACC with a healthy margin. As detailed in my blog article,

I am comparing ROCE vs WACC here is because WACC is the hurdle rate of return, or the minimum required return, that a business needs to make to overcome the cost of the capital. And for a business like F, the calculation of ROCE considers the following items as capital actually employed: working capital (including payables, receivables, inventory) and net PPE (property, plant, and equipment).

All told, F’s ROCE has been on average 40.5%, substantially and consistently higher than the average WACC of 10.9%. And this comparison shows that the business can sustainably earn a healthy return on capital raised. Also note that the ROCE has been actually quite stable, only fluctuating in a range between 33% and 42% most of the time despite the perception of its cyclical business nature.

Valuation and expected return

Here I will use the discounted cash flow model (“DCF”) for its valuation and expected returns. In the DCF model, the fair value of a business is the summation of all its future free cash flow (“FCF”). And this analysis uses the WACC as the discount rate. F’s current FCF is about $0.7 per share ($2.25 per share of operating cash minus about $1.55 per share of CAPEX expenditures). The final input we need for the DCF model is the projected growth rates. As you can see from the following consensus estimates, its projected growth rates are in the range of 6% to about 15%. And I will use this range as a starting point in my projections.

Seeking Alpha

With all the above inputs, the DCF calculations for F are shown below. These calculations considered different combinations of WACC and terminal growth rates (“TGR”). Because did and could fluctuate in a certain range, and therefore, it makes sense to explore a range of possibilities. The color in the background shows the possibility of each combination. The darker the background color, the more probable the scenario is expected to materialize. And as can be seen, I consider the following to be the most probable scenarios: a WACC around 11.5% consistent with its long-term average and a TGR around 7% to 8%, a bit higher than the low end of 6% growth from the above consensus estimates. With its 40% ROCE, a 10% to 15% reinvestment rate can lead to a 4% to 6% real growth organically and sustainably. Adding an inflation escalator of say 2% to 3% can justify a TGR of 7% to 8% in the long term. The higher end of the projected growth rates (15% CAGR) might be possible in the next few years, but I do not see such rates as sustainable in the long term.

Under these considerations, the return projections are summarized in the next chart.

As a base case, I expect the fair value to be about $20. In this case, the current price represents a margin of safety of about 30% and an ROI of about 5.2% per annum in the next 5 years.

The bull case considers a lucky combination of a higher growth rate (8%) and a lower cost of capital (11%). The fair value in this case will be about $25. In this case, investment at the current price features a considerable margin of safety of 61%, and the five-year annual return is estimated to be in the double digits (10%).

And even in the bear case with a projected value of $16, investment at the current price still has a small margin of safety as seen.

Final thoughts and risks

There is always an endless list of reasons for a bearish thesis. In the case of F, the list can range from its heavy capital requirement, cyclicality, competition in the EV space, the uncertain future of autonomous driving, et al. Some of these concerns are valid to a degree (like the capital requirement and cyclicality), some are too futuristic (like the autonomous driving), and some are simply all-encompassing and can be applied to pretty much any stock.

While the most obvious and basic facts are, despite all these concerns, its strong financials, healthy profitability, and a single-digit P/E. Its finances are at a strong point in a decade. Its ROCE has been consistently in the 30% to 40% range, far exceeding its WACC of about 11%. And yet, it is currently trading at about 7.3x FW P/E only.

Historically, such a combination has served investors (including ourselves) really well, and I do not see why it should be any different this round.