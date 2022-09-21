The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Stolt-Nielsen is a Norwegian provider of bulk-liquid logistics and storage and a distributor of bulk liquids and chemicals, with the world’s largest fleet of chemical tankers, a global terminal network and over 43,000 tank containers. The company is also an investor in transport infrastructure for liquified natural gas and a leader in sustainable land-based seafood production. Stolt has experienced cumulative average growth in revenue and EBITDA of 9.1% and 10.3%, respectively, since 2015 with 2021 revenue and EBITDA margin rebounding above the pandemic-impacted 2020 levels.
This has facilitated a reduction in net leverage from 5.1x in 2017 to 4.3x at the end of 2021 with further de-leveraging expected in 2022 through free cash flow generation. Confident in the quality of its assets, its key role in global logistics for bulk-liquid and its improving credit quality, we have been involved with the company’s bonds for several years. During 2Q22, we began buying the 6.375% senior unsecured bonds due September 21, 2022 at a yield to maturity in the 6-7% range.
The company has more than enough cash on its balance sheet to retire the bonds but appears likely to repay them at maturity. Ordinarily, we would not see bonds with such a short maturity and high probability of repayment offered for sale.
However, with the bonds denominated in U.S. dollars, Norwegian funds that hedge their positions back into Norwegian kroner have become forced sellers as the sharp rise in the U.S. dollar has caused them to face margin calls on their currency swaps. This has provided us the opportunity to accumulate a significant position at an attractive short-term yield. To further enhance the rate of return, we are considering offering the issuer the opportunity to purchase our position at a price that would provide us with a capital gain but would also be advantageous for the company relative to the interest cost of its bank facility.
