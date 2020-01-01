The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Those of you who own a backyard pool already know the Pool Corp. story quite well. (Honey, why is the pool water green?) Those who don’t own a pool, well, we recommend a little rent-seeking on your neighbor’s pool by owning these shares. The Pool Corp. strategy is beautifully simple; build a pool and become its customer for life. Once the major discretionary expenditure of building a pool is made, that high-maintenance asset becomes an annual annuity for your local pool service company. Increasingly, that local pool service company could well be owned by Pool Corp.
Those who own older pools know quite well that pool maintenance is much more involved (read: expensive) than just annual chemicals in the early years. Once a pool reaches its early teen years (often sooner), maintenance reaches a very different level of (read: expensive) when every part of the pool’s filtration system wears out. As the years progress, then pool/backyard rebuild kicks off. Well, that original pool becomes a brand-new second pool. Rinse and repeat. Your local pool service company is assuredly not the lonely Maytag repairman.
A decade or so ago, most backyard pools were simply pools surrounded by some type of hard coping. Fast forward to today, and our backyards have turned into major entertainment centers. We are spending much more time outdoors, and the backyard is now a focal point of our homes. Healthier outdoor living is now ingrained in our lifestyles and budgets. According to Zillow Research Surveys, respondents asked of the importance of a house with a pool (or spa) jumped to 35% in 2021, from 25% in just 2019.
Pools are now surrounded by decking and patios, outdoor fireplaces and kitchens, majestic fireplaces and waterfalls, outdoor lighting, weatherproof speakers, hardscapes, landscapes, and irrigation – much of it connected to apps controlled by smartphones. Indeed, significant technological advancements are found across the entire spectrum of a modern pool, dominated by automation; sanitizing systems (salt systems, UV systems, ozone systems); heat pumps (which cool water too); robotic cleaners; whisper-quiet, variable speed pumps, and LED lighting. Pool Corp. distributed all this backyard evolution.
A short history of the Company may be in order now. It’s rare that multibillion-dollar companies don’t have some type of Horatio Alger founding, driven by a single-minded, focused individual with that unique combination of entrepreneurship, grit, and perseverance through adversity. Pool Corp. founders would no doubt make Alger proud.
South Central Pool Supply was founded in 1980 by Frank St. Romain in Metairie, Louisiana. Metairie is a suburb of New Orleans, which is in South Central Jefferson Parish. Starved for capital, the Company’s early years were marked by slow growth. In 1993 the Company was purchased by the Chicago-based private equity firm Code, Hennessey, and Simmons (CH&S).
CH&S used the Company as a “platform company” to aggressively integrate vertically and horizontally. CH&S’ capital would prove to be insufficient too for its growth desires, so, in 1995, the Company went public as SCP Pool. (CH&S would sell half of its stake in SCP in 1997 and exit the remainder in 1998.)
Then the POOL party commenced. The list of the Company’s acquisitions are too numerous to list here, but here are the first two-decade milestones, post CH&S:
Today, the Company with $5.3 billion in sales in 2021, is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related outdoor living products operating over 410 sales centers in 12 countries – North America, Europe, and Australia, distributing more than 200,000 national brand and private label products from over 2,200 vendors to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers.
Notable too is the Company’s November 2021 acquisition of Largo, Florida-based Porpoise Pool & Patio, including its main operating subsidiaries, Sun Wholesale Supply and Pinch A Penny. Sun Wholesale Supply is a wholesale distributor of swimming pool and outdoor-living products, including a key, state-of-the-art (chlorine) specialty chemical packaging operation, which until now only sold to Pinch A Penny franchisees.
Pinch A Penny is the largest franchiser of pool and outdoor living-related specialty retail stores in the U.S. with approximately 260 independently owned and operated franchised stores in Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, and Georgia and brings Pool Corp. substantial opportunities for expansion.
Most of the Company’s business mix, 90%, is derived in the U.S. Canada is 5% and Europe is 5% too. 60% of the Company’s business revolves around the installed base of pools (and spas). Pool renovations and upgrades are 20%, and new pool construction is 20% as well. Its typical customer, +80%, are local maintenance contractors and professional builders. Local backyard-related retailers make up 12% and the rest is a small mixture of do-it-yourself customers and commercial customers (hotels, theme-parks, universities).
The Company operates four distribution networks: SCP Distributors (SCP), Superior Pool Productors (Superior), Horizon Distributors (Horizon) and National Pool Tile (NPT). The Company further breaks down its business lines into two categories – “Blue” for its pool related products and services and “Green” for its outdoor, primarily backyard living products. Blue represents about 84% of revenue, Green represents 8%, and the rest is from outside the U.S.
The Company estimates its U.S. share of the pool industry to be around 38% in the $10 billion wholesale market ($22 billion retail) – based on the U.S. installed base of 5.4 million pools. The Company is about four times larger than its only national competitor (Heritage Pool Supply – a division of SRS Distribution). Horizon (Green), the fourth largest landscape distributor in the U.S., with 81 locations largely in the Sunbelt, services into a $14 billion national Green addressable market.
In addition to healthier outdoor lifestyles (plus the growing popularity of staycations), the Company also enjoys a significant tailwind of the migration to southern states. Such states include Arizona, Florida, and Texas. Texas is notable because its pool market is underdeveloped relative to other Sunbelt states. In U-Hauls annual review of interstate moves in 2021, it noted the following based on well over 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions:
The Company reports that +82% of the population in the Sunbelt lives within 20 miles of a Superior/SCP branch and 54% with 10 miles. (An industry joke: “No moving vans go north, right. They go north with oranges, south with furniture.”)
Pool Corp. has been a growth and profitability powerhouse for years. The Company reminds us of another powerhouse, Old Dominion Freight Line. Both share a long-ingrained culture of organic growth by nonstop capacity additions. Both too have surely benefited by strategic acquisitions, but at the end of the day, the consistent ability to serve more customers from existing locations is the seed-corn of organic growth. Such growth, on top of the long crawl of operating leverage is the mothers-milk of ever-increasing profitability.
Over the past 10 years or so, up to the pre-pandemic year or 2019, the Company’s operating margin increased slowly, but steadily from 6.3% to 10.7%., net profit margin from 4.0% to 8.2%, and return on invested capital from 12.3 % to 27.3%. And then the pandemic hit. The Company’s business boomed like no other time as the country was locked down in their residences. Consider the outsized the boom calendar years of 2020 and 2021 and the outsized stock performance, respectively:
On the most recent earnings release and conference (1Q 2022, April 21st) demonstrated that the Company is still firing upon all cylinders. Here are the highlights of that call:
While 2022 has started quite well for the Company, our growth expectations for late-2022/early 2023 encompass a material decline in 2020-2021 growth rates. Namely, for calendar double-digit growth in revenues and low +20% growth in earnings per share – and back to high single-digit growth in each during 2023.
The current bear market has corrected the once excessive valuation in the stock. As of this writing, the stock has sharply declined by -38%, year-to-date and -43% from its mid-November high to its most recent low in mid-June. In terms of valuation, the stock is much more reasonably valued at 19X calendar year EPS expectations of around $19 per share.
