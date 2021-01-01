Darren415

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Aug. 27.

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the fourth week of August.

Be sure to check out our other Weeklies - covering the Closed-End Fund ("CEF") as well as the preferreds/baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space. Also, have a look at our primer of the BDC sector, with a focus on how it compares to credit CEFs.

Market Action

BDCs were down marginally on the week but remain in the green, in aggregate, over August.

Systematic Income

The MidCap Financial Investment Corp (MFIC) which is leading returns over August is the newly rechristened AINV. Recall there was a kind of reverse merger with MidCap Financial – a private BDC owned by Apollo. AINV has a terrible track record so they probably figured they couldn’t do any worse with the public BDC also run by MidCap. The performance of MFIC will probably improve, if for nothing else that it will eventually shed its legacy portfolio and will acquire lower-risk / lower-yielding assets that MidCap seems to specialize in. In our view, the stock has gotten ahead of itself as the management change will not shift performance overnight.

BDC sector valuation remains slightly below average at right around 100%. In our view, this is on the slightly expensive side given the macro outlook. That said, we continue to expect net income gains over Q3 alongside further dividend hikes - two factors which will continue to support BDC prices, particularly, in the face of the Fed policy rate which is likely to remain elevated for longer.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

An important question came up on the service recently - exactly how recession-resilient are BDCs really? This is a topical question given the last two quarters of negative GDP prints and leading indicators that have been heading lower for 5 months now.

The skeptical view of BDCs has it that in a recession BDCs will have a double-whammy of wider credit spreads (which would hit NAVs) and falling short-term rates (which would hit income).

The first thing to say is that it’s as important to think about potential macro developments like recessions alongside actual developments like valuations. BDC prices have already fallen fairly hard (recovering somewhat since mid-June). This was on the back of widening credit spreads which at their recent peak were around 6% - a level that was fully pricing in a mild recession.

In our view investors should gauge both the likely direction of the macro environment and the valuation on offer at any given moment. Investors who wait for an “all clear” signal will just tend to buy assets when they are very expensive.

For example, in 2021 the macro picture looked very strong and credit spreads were near their historic tights of 3%. So, going by the logic of "let’s wait till the recession has passed" it would have made sense to pile into credit in 2021 but that would have been the exact wrong thing to do because credit valuations were also at their peak and no one knew when a recession would come.

Unfortunately, environments where the macro picture is great and valuations are amazing don’t exist – so there are two choices: 1) buy credit when credit is expensive / fundamentals look great or 2) buy credit when valuations are cheap / fundamentals look bad. Because the macro environment / credit valuations tend to be fairly mean-reverting the former strategy is not a good one in our view because it offers no margin of safety.

The latter strategy makes more sense because very often valuations overshoot to the downside i.e. near credit spread peaks the scenario that is priced in is usually much worse than what actually happens. Obviously allocating exactly at the troughs in valuations is impossible but allocating through the drawdown (starting at a reasonable level) ensures that some of the capital goes in at the trough, offering significant upside potential during the inevitable recovery as well as making up for earlier less optimal allocations.

To sum up the potential recessionary impact on NAVs - yes BDC NAVs can be hit hard due to widening credit spreads, a rise in non-accruals and realized losses but that's only a problem for those investors who were maxed out at peak valuations or who got into poorly run value traps. Investors who had capital to add through the drawdown to BDCs that have been resilient through past periods of weakness should be fine.

Turning to the income portion, it’s certainly not a foregone conclusion that short-term rates will move back to zero if a recession hits. If inflation remains elevated during the recession, then rates could as easily stay at a high level since the Fed may want to purge inflation from the system. In fact, this is precisely what Powell said at Jackson Hole - "higher for longer" is the new mantra.

And in any case even if short-term rates fall they aren’t going to drop below where they were in early 2022 since they would need to be negative. Finally, because BDCs have Libor floors the only downside in income if short-term rates start falling today is something like 0.5-1% because that’s what has gotten accrued so far above the typical 1% Libor floor. So there is not much downside on that front.

Stance & Takeaways

While we view the broader BDC sector as trading at a somewhat expensive valuation, pockets of value do remain. We continue to rate the Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) and the Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) as Buys in our High Income Portfolio. These BDCs have a high net income beta to rising short-term rates, maintain higher-quality portfolios and trade at a significant margin-of-safety valuation of around 92% for both. BXSL features an 8.9% yield while GBDC trades at an 8.6% yield.