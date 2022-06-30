Justin Sullivan

I bought SNAP put options in the fall of 2021, when the stock was above $70 and its market cap around $100B. With revenues of ~ $4B in 2021, this put the company at a whopping 25x sales. I refer to a multiple of sales only because the company wasn’t yet making a profit, despite its astronomical valuation.

I strongly believed that market participants were over-extrapolating a few years’ worth of high sales growth too far into the distant future. This growth was likely temporarily boosted as advertisers experimented during COVID, attempting to reach customers in new ways. In other words, it was benefiting from unsustainable forces.

Having followed the media space for two decades, one thing that I have observed is that change happens slowly. Advertisers rarely abandon an old medium in a wholesale fashion or embrace a new one in such a way. Instead, they shift their budgets incrementally, experimenting and measuring Return on Investment (ROI) along the way.

Snap might be an interesting and, to a segment of the population, useful social media app. It’s quite possible that its usage will grow, as will its revenue. However, the likelihood that the business would grow at a magnitude and duration implied by the stock market price was very low. That’s just not how advertising works.

I bought the put options for January 2023 with a strike price of $27. I believed that this would give us both a reasonable amount of time for the bubble to burst, and a ~ 10x risk/reward. The position was sized as 0.5%. Many such options will expire worthless, and risk management is important.

Fast forwarding to July 2022, less than a year later, and the same stock was now trading in the single digits. Mind you, sales are still growing, just not quite as rapidly as starry-eyed investors thought they would.

We got close to the 10x targeted payoff. The extra benefit is that this capital became available just as a number of our holdings reached extreme valuation levels in the 30% to 50% range. If I am proven to be correct on their values, the 10x return from the SNAP put options will be further magnified, to our benefit.

Lest you think this is going to be a frequent occurrence or that I somehow fancy myself to be a put options guru, rest assured, neither of these are true. The 10x payoff is necessary because so many such capital commitments will expire worthless. Furthermore, the extremes that we witnessed in 2021 are not an every year, or even an every decade occurrence. This appears to have been a true bubble, as I wrote at the time. The vast majority of the time you should expect me to focus on investing in predictable, cash flow-rich businesses at depressed valuations. There might not be another opportunity to buy put options such as these at attractive prices for many years to come.

