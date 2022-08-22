Ethan Miller

Thesis

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock has underperformed the broad market since our post-earnings update highlighting investors should be cautious and wait for a pullback first. Accordingly, QCOM posted a return of -14%, compared to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF's (SPY) 5% decline since our article. The broad weakness in semi stocks also affected QCOM. Coupled with the recent US export controls on data center and AI-based GPUs that sent AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) stock tumbling, we think QCOM looks more attractive now.

Notably, QCOM has given up most of its gains from its recovery in July as it closes in on its June lows. Therefore, it has moved much closer to QCOM's critical support zone ($118), undergirding its robust consolidation range since early 2021.

Qualcomm has also faced worsening macro headwinds relating to weak end-spending in Android smartphones. Coupled with a recent lawsuit brought by Arm against Qualcomm's Nuvia division, some investors could be worried about Qualcomm's fledgling ambitions in Arm-based CPU chips moving ahead. In addition, its arch-rival MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF) is also moving purposefully into IoT chips, forging a partnership with Intel (INTC) as it aims to take on Qualcomm.

Despite the recent pessimism in the market on semi stocks, we are confident that QCOM has likely staged its medium-term bottom in June. Therefore, we are ready to re-rate QCOM and urge investors to consider starting to layering in their exposure with the deep pullback.

Accordingly, we revise our rating on QCOM from Hold to Buy.

Qualcomm Could Face Further Smartphone Headwinds

Despite the weakness in the end market for Android devices and the marked slowdown in China, Qualcomm's handsets business has continued to perform admirably. As a reminder, its handsets segment revenue grew by 59.2% YoY in FQ3'22, up from FQ2's 55.6%. Therefore, the growth cadence in Qualcomm's most critical revenue driver remains robust, despite the sell-through headwinds faced by its downstream partners.

However, DIGITIMES reported that Qualcomm and MediaTek could face further pressure from their OEM partners to cut prices, given the continued weak consumer outlook, worsened by the recessionary and inflation headwinds. In addition, Qualcomm's key partner Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), could revise its shipments outlook for H2'22, renewing fears of a revision in mobile AP prices. DIGITIMES reported:

There have been reports that Samsung will likely lower its smartphone shipment target for the fourth quarter of 2022. This, coupled with the demand for AP price cuts by China-based handset brands, mobile AP suppliers may be unable to hold out the increasing pressure and begin slashing their AP prices in the fourth quarter. Most chip vendors reason that their clients are unlikely to place more orders even if the chip prices are reduced, given lackluster handset demand in the end market. Sources familiar with the mobile AP industry said that the top-two AP suppliers are reluctant to lower their quotes due to their production costs and the inventory levels at handset brands. - DIGITIMES

Qualcomm adjusted gross margins % and adjusted EBITDA margins % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Notwithstanding, the consensus estimates (bullish) indicate that the impact should not be material, as it projects that Qualcomm's profitability profile could have bottomed out in FQ3.

Given Qualcomm's leadership position in the premium mobile APs and its strong partnership with Samsung, we believe the estimates are credible. Management has also not highlighted any weakness seen in its pricing. However, we urge investors to carefully parse Qualcomm's FQ4 commentary for potential weaknesses in its ability to sustain its price leadership.

QCOM's Valuation Has Been De-risked

QCOM has also come under further pressure as Arm filed a suit alleging that Qualcomm's Nuvia unit has no valid licenses to pursue its Arm-based CPU ambitions. However, we don't think QCOM's recent weakness is directly related to the above lawsuit, given the broad semi stocks pullback.

However, QCOM could continue to come under pressure, given the importance of Nuvia to Qualcomm's ambitions to move beyond smartphones. Furthermore, Qualcomm's rumored data center plans are also predicated on the success of its Arm-based chips. Therefore, the lawsuit isn't constructive for Qualcomm in the near term. Nevertheless, it's imperative for CEO Cristiano Amon & team to resolve the matter eventually with Arm, given Qualcomm's diversification strategies.

QCOM EV/NTM EBITDA valuation trend (Koyfin)

It's pretty clear that QCOM has been de-rated markedly by the market since its highs in early 2022. As a result, it has struggled to regain its bullish bias above its 10Y NTM EBITDA mean, as seen above. However, we are confident that its bottom in July, in line with the one standard deviation zone below its 10Y mean, should hold robustly.

Consequently, we are not concerned with the recent pessimism in QCOM and view the deep pullback as an opportunity for investors to consider adding more positions as it closes in near that zone.

Is QCOM Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

QCOM price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

QCOM has moved closer to its June/July lows, which has supported its consolidation zone since early 2021. However, we are confident the lows should hold, given Qualcomm's strong profitability profile and well-battered valuation.

Therefore, investors can consider adding exposure through the pullback, despite the near-term downside volatility. If the price action on the potential re-test of its June/July lows is constructive, indicating downside rejection, investors can consider getting even more aggressive.

We revise our rating on QCOM from Hold to Buy.