My objective as a dividend growth investor is to purchase quality stocks that can raise their payouts over time. This helps my passive income to outpace inflation, which along with dividend reinvestment and new capital, builds my purchasing power.

Accounting for 1.2% of my annual dividend income, the world's biggest asset manager BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is the 22nd largest holding in my individual stock portfolio that includes 95 dividend payers. Why do I have such confidence in the stock? Let's take a look at BlackRock's dividend safety, recent operating results, risks, and valuation for the first time since February to find out.

An Attractive Trifecta Of Yield, Growth, And Safety

BlackRock is a wonderful dividend payer for a variety of reasons.

The stock's 2.97% dividend yield is below the 4.07% average dividend yield of the asset management industry. Without even delving into BlackRock's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio, this implies that the dividend is more secure than its peers. And still, a yield approaching 3% is a sensible starting point for investors seeking income.

Based on the $16.52 in dividends per share that BlackRock paid to shareholders and the $39.18 in adjusted diluted EPS in 2021, BlackRock's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio was 42.2% during that time. Due to the downturn in financial markets in 2022, the payout ratio is expected to balloon to 57.9% in 2022. This is as the dividends per share set to be paid in 2022 will be $19.52 against the average analyst adjusted diluted EPS figure of $33.69.

Even though BlackRock's payout ratio will be somewhat high for an asset manager in 2022, this is only because of temporarily reduced profitability. This is why I believe dividend growth will only come in a bit behind earnings growth in the years to come.

And with analysts anticipating 8.4% annual adjusted diluted EPS growth through the next five years, I am adjusting my expectations to 7.5% annual dividend growth for the long run.

All Things Considered, First-Half Operating Results Were Decent

BlackRock reported $9.2 billion in total revenue in the first half of 2022. For context, this was up marginally over the year-ago period (details sourced from page 1 of 14 of BlackRock Q2 2022 earnings press release).

The company's average assets under management or AUM edged 3.3% higher year-over-year to $9.3 trillion through the first half. Net inflows of $460 billion over the last four quarters were able to help the company shine through immense market volatility. However, this slight growth in average AUM was mostly neutralized by BlackRock's lower performance fees (all info according to page 1 of 14 of BlackRock Q2 2022 earnings press release and page 1 of 15 of BlackRock Q1 2022 earnings press release).

Higher overall expenses led by growing distribution and servicing costs pushed the company's non-GAAP net margin 72 basis points lower year-over-year to 27.2% in the first half. This was only partially offset by a 0.9% drop in BlackRock's weighted-average diluted shares outstanding to 153 million for the period (figures per page 4 of 14 of BlackRock Q2 2022 earnings press release).

These elements explain why the company's adjusted diluted EPS fell 1.6% year-over-year to $16.43 in the first half of 2022 (details sourced from page 4 of 14 of BlackRock Q2 2022 earnings press release). Needless to say, as the economic outlook improves and stocks eventually rebound, BlackRock's operating results will strengthen.

But in the meantime, shareholders can rest assured that the company is immensely profitable, even in this market downturn. BlackRock's interest coverage ratio remained healthy at 28.3 through the first half of 2022 (interest coverage ratio calculation according to page 4 of 14 of BlackRock Q2 2022 earnings press release). This indicates that the company should have no difficulty covering its financial obligations in the foreseeable future.

Risks To Consider

BlackRock's performance through the first half was admirable. But there are still risks that prospective or current shareholders should monitor.

Economic uncertainty could lead stocks to retest lows set just a few months back, which would be a 7% drop for the S&P 500 from current levels. This would be a headwind for BlackRock's financial results in the near term.

And despite being a well-established asset manager, the company will have to continue to outperform its peers. Otherwise, it risks net outflows rather than the net inflows that it has consistently enjoyed throughout its corporate history.

A World-Class Business At A Discount

BlackRock is a stock that belongs in every dividend growth stock portfolio in my opinion. And based on my inputs into two valuation models, it appears to be undervalued as well.

The first valuation model that I'll use to estimate the fair value of BlackRock's shares is the discounted cash flows or DCF model. The DCF model involves three inputs.

The first input for the DCF model is adjusted diluted EPS. BlackRock has generated $37.80 in adjusted diluted EPS over the last four quarters.

The next input into the DCF model is growth assumptions.

My estimate is that BlackRock's adjusted diluted EPS will grow at 6% each year over the next five years. I will then forecast a drop to 5% annual earnings growth in the years that follow.

The final input for the DCF model is the discount rate, which is another term for the annual total return rate required by an investor. My preference is 10% annual total returns.

Factoring these inputs into the DCF model, I come out to a fair value of $828.95 a share. This suggests that the shares of BlackRock are trading at a 20.6% discount to fair value and can provide a 26% upside from the current price of $658.06 a share (as of September 2, 2022).

The second valuation model that I will employ to appraise BlackRock's shares is the dividend discount model or DDM. This includes three inputs as well.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is the annualized dividend per share. BlackRock's annualized dividend per share is currently $19.52.

The second input for the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is another way of saying the annual total return rate that an investor requires from their investments. I will again use 10% for this input.

The third input into the DDM is the annual dividend growth rate over the long term or DGR. As I elaborated on earlier, I will use a 7.5% annual dividend growth rate for this input.

Plugging these inputs into the DDM, I arrive at a fair value of $780.80 a share. This implies that shares of BlackRock are priced at a 15.7% discount to fair value and offer 18.7% capital appreciation from the current share price.

When I average these two fair values together, I get a fair value of $804.88 a share. This means that BlackRock's shares are trading at an 18.2% discount to fair value and can provide a 22.9% upside from the current share price.

Summary: BlackRock Is A Nice All-Around Buy

BlackRock is a quality dividend growth stock. The company has 13 years of dividend increases under its belt, which positions it as a Dividend Contender.

BlackRock's results in the first half normally wouldn't have been encouraging. But given the dip in financial markets, relatively flat revenue and earnings are a sign of strength.

And my inputs into the discounted cash flows model and dividend discount model have the stock trading at an 18% discount to fair value. This makes the stock a great buy for income investors, value investors, and growth investors.