JasonDoiy

Technology companies haven't been a core focus for me, not because I don't like tech, but rather because it's hard to find value and meaningful yields in this sector. It shouldn't come as a surprise, then, that Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has piqued my interest in recent months because of the drastic fall in share price.

While no investor should be so naïve to think that the company doesn't come with headwinds, I believe that the market has overreacted to the challenges Intel is facing. As such, I think there's a compelling case to be made for owning this stock.

Why INTC?

For those unfamiliar with Intel, the name is nearly synonymous with semiconductors, as world's largest manufacturer of microprocessors for the global PC and data center markets. It pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors, and in recent years has made moves beyond its core market to expand into areas such as AI, automotive, and IoT, with acquisitions including Altera and Mobileye.

Intel has become very cheap from a technical standpoint. At the current price of $31.22, it's now trading materially below its 200 and 50 day moving averages of $44 and $36, respectively. As shown below, INTC now carries an RSI score of 27.85, indicating that it's officially in oversold territory.

INTC Stock Technicals (StockCharts)

The material drop in share price occurred after INTC had already seen a bear market for its share price. This has effectively pushed up its dividend yield to levels not seen in its history since the depths of the Great Financial Crisis of 2008-2009, as shown below.

INTC Dividend Yield (YCharts)

Of course, whenever a company's dividend yield pushes up by this much this fast, investors will question its safety. That's why it's important to take a look at the statement of cash flows. Based on that, INTC generated $22.5 billion and paid out $5.8 billion in dividends over the trailing 12 months, equating to a dividend payout ratio of 26% based on operating cash flow.

While some may point out that free cash flow should be used to measure dividend safety instead, I believe operating cash flow is more apt for cyclical industries, especially the semiconductor industry, which has its up and down cycles in terms of capital investment. A poster child for this is the oil major Exxon Mobil (XOM) which has paid a dividend even during times of negative free cash flow, due to its mantra of investing during counter-cycles.

Risks to Intel are fairly well known at this point, with margins under pressure and AMD (AMD) chipping away at its market share in PCs and the Data Center. However, I don't think it's a foregone conclusion that this trend will continue into perpetuity, and that Intel's management is going to just sit on their laurels and let it happen without a fight.

There are high hopes for Pat Gelsinger, and while hope isn't a strategy, I believe he has the expertise and management gravitas as one of the architects of the original x86 processor. An investment in Intel isn't for the impatient, however, as turning around a ship in this industry takes time, and buy and hold type investors need to be patient. The good news is that the market is expanding at an exponential rate, opening plenty of opportunities for Intel to capture the upside, as noted by the EVP and GM of Intel's Datacenter and AI Division during a technology conference this week:

Data continues to grow 50% every single year. It's done that for many, many years, and it continues in the meta process and compress and encrypt and move and store all that data. Still is driving the need for more compute. And so we are still operating in a growth market. And for us, we have a lot of opportunities, particularly in the areas of high growth workflows like AI, like networking, like encryption, like storage, where we have strong leadership position. And so we are leaning into a lot of that opportunity in terms of where we're focusing our efforts.

I also see value in Intel's IDM 2.0 strategy, with a $30 billion investment to build 2 new fabs to expand Intel's foundry business. This could be a reliable cash generator for decades to come, as Intel utilizes its manufacturing prowess and scale to manufacture chips for other companies.

I'm also encouraged by the co-investment by Brookfield (BIP), which I see as being beneficial to both parties. The Semiconductor Co-Investment Program calls for a 51% to 49% equity ownership split between the two parties, with Intel maintaining full control of the factory construction, operations, and intellectual property.

Brookfield benefits from having a stable cash generating real estate asset, while Intel gets capital flexibility, which protects its dividend, hastens its payback period, and has the upside potential should revenues take off. Moreover, INTC is seen as the primary beneficiary of funds from the recently passed CHIPS Act, which provides funds to support domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

As shown below, management expects to see an earlier cashflow breakeven point utilizing the SCIP model compared to the traditional self-funding model.

SCIP Breakeven (Investor Presentation)

While TSMC (TSM) is also planning a $20 billion chip facility in Chandler, Arizona, it is doing it at the behest of the U.S. government's push for domestic chip manufacturing and less foreign reliance. It's far more difficult for an overseas company to establish a reputation with local employees, recruit/train, and manage than it is for Intel, which already has an established presence and local experience.

Aside from paying a 4.7% dividend yield, Intel also appears to be undervalued from a P/E perspective, with a blended P/E of just 9.5x, sitting well below its normal P/E of 11.9 over the past decade. Morningstar has a fair value estimate of $50 and sell side analysts have an average price target of $40.37, translating to a potential one-year 34% total return based on the lower of the two estimates.

Investor Takeaway

Intel is a ship that needs righting, but I believe Pat Gelsinger is the right captain for the job. The market opportunity is large and growing, and Intel's current valuation reflects an excessively pessimistic outlook in my opinion. INTC is not a stock for investors who can't stomach volatility and near-term ups and downs, as they would be doing themselves a favor by staying away. However, I believe patient long-term investors who prize a far above average yield would do well to buy into the stock at the current price.