The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Avnet, Inc.
|
(AVT)
|
9/13
|
9/28
|
0.26
|
0.29
|
11.54%
|
2.72%
|
10
|
Brady Corporation
|
(BRC)
|
10/6
|
10/28
|
0.225
|
0.23
|
2.22%
|
2.02%
|
37
|
Citizens Financial Services, Inc.
|
(CZFS)
|
9/15
|
9/30
|
0.475
|
0.48
|
1.05%
|
2.34%
|
24
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
9/8
|
9/23
|
0.25
|
0.3
|
20.00%
|
2.57%
|
10
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Sep 5
Markets closed in observance of Labor Day.
Tuesday Sep 6 (Ex-Div 9/7)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Canadian National Railway Company
|
(CNI)
|
9/29
|
0.7325 CAD
|
117
|
1.90%
|
27
|
First American Financial Corporation
|
(FAF)
|
9/15
|
0.52
|
53.19
|
3.91%
|
13
|
H&R Block, Inc.
|
(HRB)
|
10/3
|
0.29
|
44.47
|
2.61%
|
7
|
MDU Resources Group, Inc.
|
(MDU)
|
10/1
|
0.2175
|
29.95
|
2.90%
|
30
|
Northrim BanCorp, Inc.
|
(NRIM)
|
9/16
|
0.5
|
40.64
|
4.92%
|
13
|
Principal Financial Group, Inc.
|
(PFG)
|
9/30
|
0.64
|
74.44
|
3.44%
|
13
|
Texas Pacific Land Corporation
|
(TPL)
|
9/15
|
3
|
1888.01
|
0.64%
|
17
|
Triton International Limited
|
(TRTN)
|
9/22
|
0.65
|
59.37
|
4.38%
|
6
Wednesday Sep 7 (Ex-Div 9/8)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
|
(ADP)
|
10/1
|
1.04
|
238.48
|
1.74%
|
46
|
AMERISAFE, Inc.
|
(AMSF)
|
9/23
|
0.31
|
48.01
|
2.58%
|
10
|
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(AUBN)
|
9/26
|
0.265
|
27.7
|
3.83%
|
21
|
Becton, Dickinson and Company
|
(BDX)
|
9/30
|
0.87
|
252.84
|
1.38%
|
50
|
CME Group Inc.
|
(CME)
|
9/27
|
1
|
194.69
|
2.05%
|
12
|
CNO Financial Group, Inc.
|
(CNO)
|
9/23
|
0.14
|
18.04
|
3.10%
|
11
|
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
|
(DKS)
|
9/30
|
0.4875
|
108.23
|
1.80%
|
8
|
Elevance Health Inc.
|
(ELV)
|
9/23
|
1.28
|
481.99
|
1.06%
|
12
|
Exponent, Inc.
|
(EXPO)
|
9/23
|
0.24
|
92.27
|
1.04%
|
10
|
First Horizon Corporation
|
(FHN)
|
10/3
|
0.15
|
22.6
|
2.65%
|
10
|
Farmers National Banc Corp.
|
(FMNB)
|
9/30
|
0.16
|
14.21
|
4.50%
|
7
|
Genpact Limited
|
(G)
|
9/23
|
0.125
|
46.22
|
1.08%
|
6
|
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
|
(JKHY)
|
9/29
|
0.49
|
191.19
|
1.03%
|
32
|
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|
(KMB)
|
10/4
|
1.16
|
126.48
|
3.67%
|
50
|
Lancaster Colony Corporation
|
(LANC)
|
9/30
|
0.8
|
168.25
|
1.90%
|
59
|
Insperity, Inc.
|
(NSP)
|
9/23
|
0.52
|
108
|
1.93%
|
12
|
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
|
(PEG)
|
9/30
|
0.54
|
64.01
|
3.37%
|
11
|
South Jersey Industries, Inc.
|
(SJI)
|
10/4
|
0.31
|
33.89
|
3.66%
|
23
|
Schneider National, Inc.
|
(SNDR)
|
10/10
|
0.08
|
22.52
|
1.42%
|
6
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
9/23
|
0.3
|
46.61
|
2.57%
|
10
|
The Travelers Companies, Inc.
|
(TRV)
|
9/30
|
0.93
|
162.7
|
2.29%
|
18
|
United Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UBCP)
|
9/20
|
0.1575
|
15.55
|
4.05%
|
9
|
United Bankshares Inc.
|
(UBSI)
|
10/3
|
0.36
|
36.42
|
3.95%
|
47
|
Unity Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UNTY)
|
9/23
|
0.11
|
27.49
|
1.60%
|
10
|
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
|
(VSH)
|
9/28
|
0.1
|
19.19
|
2.08%
|
6
|
Waste Management, Inc.
|
(WM)
|
9/23
|
0.65
|
168.45
|
1.54%
|
19
|
The Williams Companies, Inc.
|
(WMB)
|
9/26
|
0.425
|
33.72
|
5.04%
|
5
|
WesBanco, Inc.
|
(WSBC)
|
10/1
|
0.34
|
34.41
|
3.95%
|
12
Thursday Sep 8 (Ex-Div 9/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Air Lease Corporation
|
(AL)
|
10/7
|
0.185
|
36.17
|
2.05%
|
10
|
Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
|
(CCBG)
|
9/26
|
0.17
|
31.95
|
2.13%
|
9
|
CTO Realty Growth, Inc.
|
(CTO)
|
9/30
|
0.38
|
20.86
|
7.29%
|
10
|
Spire Inc.
|
(SR)
|
10/4
|
0.685
|
69.01
|
3.97%
|
19
|
UMB Financial Corporation
|
(UMBF)
|
10/3
|
0.37
|
88.88
|
1.67%
|
29
|
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
|
(UNH)
|
9/20
|
1.65
|
516.35
|
1.28%
|
13
|
V.F. Corporation
|
(VFC)
|
9/20
|
0.5
|
40.75
|
4.91%
|
49
Friday Sep 9 (Ex-Div 9/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Evans Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EVBN)
|
10/4
|
0.64
|
38.09
|
3.36%
|
11
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Analog Devices, Inc.
|
(ADI)
|
9/8
|
0.76
|
2.0%
|
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
|
(ADM)
|
9/7
|
0.4
|
1.8%
|
American Electric Power Company, Inc.
|
(AEP)
|
9/9
|
0.78
|
3.1%
|
Amgen Inc.
|
(AMGN)
|
9/8
|
1.94
|
3.2%
|
Badger Meter, Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
9/9
|
0.225
|
1.0%
|
BWX Technologies, Inc.
|
(BWXT)
|
9/8
|
0.22
|
1.7%
|
Cabot Corporation
|
(CBT)
|
9/9
|
0.37
|
2.1%
|
CDW Corporation
|
(CDW)
|
9/9
|
0.5
|
1.2%
|
CRA International, Inc.
|
(CRAI)
|
9/9
|
0.31
|
1.4%
|
Chevron Corporation
|
(CVX)
|
9/12
|
1.42
|
3.6%
|
Discover Financial Services
|
(DFS)
|
9/8
|
0.6
|
2.4%
|
Emerson Electric Co.
|
(EMR)
|
9/9
|
0.515
|
2.5%
|
Evercore Inc.
|
(EVR)
|
9/9
|
0.72
|
3.1%
|
First BanCorp.
|
(FBP)
|
9/9
|
0.12
|
3.4%
|
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FDBC)
|
9/9
|
0.33
|
3.2%
|
Forward Air Corporation
|
(FWRD)
|
9/8
|
0.24
|
1.0%
|
First National Corporation
|
(FXNC)
|
9/9
|
0.14
|
3.2%
|
The Gorman-Rupp Company
|
(GRC)
|
9/9
|
0.17
|
2.6%
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
|
(HII)
|
9/9
|
1.18
|
2.1%
|
HNI Corporation
|
(HNI)
|
9/8
|
0.32
|
4.1%
|
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
|
(HOMB)
|
9/7
|
0.165
|
2.9%
|
Littelfuse, Inc.
|
(LFUS)
|
9/8
|
0.6
|
1.1%
|
Eli Lilly and Company
|
(LLY)
|
9/9
|
0.98
|
1.3%
|
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
|
(LMAT)
|
9/8
|
0.125
|
1.0%
|
Moody's Corporation
|
(MCO)
|
9/9
|
0.7
|
1.0%
|
3M Company
|
(MMM)
|
9/12
|
1.49
|
4.9%
|
Microsoft Corporation
|
(MSFT)
|
9/8
|
0.62
|
1.0%
|
Materion Corporation
|
(MTRN)
|
9/8
|
0.125
|
0.6%
|
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
|
(NUS)
|
9/7
|
0.385
|
3.8%
|
Otter Tail Corporation
|
(OTTR)
|
9/9
|
0.4125
|
2.2%
|
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
|
(PH)
|
9/9
|
1.33
|
2.0%
|
Park National Corporation
|
(PRK)
|
9/9
|
1.04
|
3.2%
|
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
|
(ROK)
|
9/12
|
1.12
|
1.9%
|
Rush Enterprises, Inc.
|
(RUSHA)
|
9/12
|
0.21
|
1.8%
|
The Sherwin-Williams Company
|
(SHW)
|
9/9
|
0.6
|
1.0%
|
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|
(SMG)
|
9/9
|
0.66
|
4.3%
|
Snap-on Incorporated
|
(SNA)
|
9/9
|
1.42
|
2.7%
|
Sonoco Products Company
|
(SON)
|
9/9
|
0.49
|
3.1%
|
S&P Global Inc.
|
(SPGI)
|
9/12
|
0.85
|
1.0%
|
Tractor Supply Company
|
(TSCO)
|
9/7
|
0.92
|
2.0%
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
|
(WBA)
|
9/9
|
0.48
|
5.4%
|
Exxon Mobil Corporation
|
(XOM)
|
9/9
|
0.88
|
3.7%
|
Yum! Brands, Inc.
|
(YUM)
|
9/9
|
0.57
|
2.0%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMGN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
