Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 9/13 9/28 0.26 0.29 11.54% 2.72% 10 Brady Corporation (BRC) 10/6 10/28 0.225 0.23 2.22% 2.02% 37 Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) 9/15 9/30 0.475 0.48 1.05% 2.34% 24 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 9/8 9/23 0.25 0.3 20.00% 2.57% 10 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Sep 5

Markets closed in observance of Labor Day.

Tuesday Sep 6 (Ex-Div 9/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 9/29 0.7325 CAD 117 1.90% 27 First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 9/15 0.52 53.19 3.91% 13 H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 10/3 0.29 44.47 2.61% 7 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) 10/1 0.2175 29.95 2.90% 30 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 9/16 0.5 40.64 4.92% 13 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 9/30 0.64 74.44 3.44% 13 Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) 9/15 3 1888.01 0.64% 17 Triton International Limited (TRTN) 9/22 0.65 59.37 4.38% 6 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Sep 7 (Ex-Div 9/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) 10/1 1.04 238.48 1.74% 46 AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 9/23 0.31 48.01 2.58% 10 Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 9/26 0.265 27.7 3.83% 21 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 9/30 0.87 252.84 1.38% 50 CME Group Inc. (CME) 9/27 1 194.69 2.05% 12 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 9/23 0.14 18.04 3.10% 11 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 9/30 0.4875 108.23 1.80% 8 Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) 9/23 1.28 481.99 1.06% 12 Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 9/23 0.24 92.27 1.04% 10 First Horizon Corporation (FHN) 10/3 0.15 22.6 2.65% 10 Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 9/30 0.16 14.21 4.50% 7 Genpact Limited (G) 9/23 0.125 46.22 1.08% 6 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 9/29 0.49 191.19 1.03% 32 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 10/4 1.16 126.48 3.67% 50 Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 9/30 0.8 168.25 1.90% 59 Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 9/23 0.52 108 1.93% 12 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 9/30 0.54 64.01 3.37% 11 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) 10/4 0.31 33.89 3.66% 23 Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) 10/10 0.08 22.52 1.42% 6 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 9/23 0.3 46.61 2.57% 10 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 9/30 0.93 162.7 2.29% 18 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 9/20 0.1575 15.55 4.05% 9 United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 10/3 0.36 36.42 3.95% 47 Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 9/23 0.11 27.49 1.60% 10 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) 9/28 0.1 19.19 2.08% 6 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 9/23 0.65 168.45 1.54% 19 The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 9/26 0.425 33.72 5.04% 5 WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 10/1 0.34 34.41 3.95% 12 Click to enlarge

Thursday Sep 8 (Ex-Div 9/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Air Lease Corporation (AL) 10/7 0.185 36.17 2.05% 10 Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) 9/26 0.17 31.95 2.13% 9 CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) 9/30 0.38 20.86 7.29% 10 Spire Inc. (SR) 10/4 0.685 69.01 3.97% 19 UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 10/3 0.37 88.88 1.67% 29 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 9/20 1.65 516.35 1.28% 13 V.F. Corporation (VFC) 9/20 0.5 40.75 4.91% 49 Click to enlarge

Friday Sep 9 (Ex-Div 9/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) 10/4 0.64 38.09 3.36% 11 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) 9/8 0.76 2.0% Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 9/7 0.4 1.8% American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 9/9 0.78 3.1% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 9/8 1.94 3.2% Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 9/9 0.225 1.0% BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 9/8 0.22 1.7% Cabot Corporation (CBT) 9/9 0.37 2.1% CDW Corporation (CDW) 9/9 0.5 1.2% CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 9/9 0.31 1.4% Chevron Corporation (CVX) 9/12 1.42 3.6% Discover Financial Services (DFS) 9/8 0.6 2.4% Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 9/9 0.515 2.5% Evercore Inc. (EVR) 9/9 0.72 3.1% First BanCorp. (FBP) 9/9 0.12 3.4% Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 9/9 0.33 3.2% Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) 9/8 0.24 1.0% First National Corporation (FXNC) 9/9 0.14 3.2% The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 9/9 0.17 2.6% Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 9/9 1.18 2.1% HNI Corporation (HNI) 9/8 0.32 4.1% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 9/7 0.165 2.9% Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 9/8 0.6 1.1% Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 9/9 0.98 1.3% LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 9/8 0.125 1.0% Moody's Corporation (MCO) 9/9 0.7 1.0% 3M Company (MMM) 9/12 1.49 4.9% Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 9/8 0.62 1.0% Materion Corporation (MTRN) 9/8 0.125 0.6% Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 9/7 0.385 3.8% Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 9/9 0.4125 2.2% Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 9/9 1.33 2.0% Park National Corporation (PRK) 9/9 1.04 3.2% Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 9/12 1.12 1.9% Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) 9/12 0.21 1.8% The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 9/9 0.6 1.0% The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 9/9 0.66 4.3% Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 9/9 1.42 2.7% Sonoco Products Company (SON) 9/9 0.49 3.1% S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 9/12 0.85 1.0% Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 9/7 0.92 2.0% Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 9/9 0.48 5.4% Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 9/9 0.88 3.7% Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) 9/9 0.57 2.0% Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.