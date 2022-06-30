hapabapa

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) made some not so good headlines lately, especially after the electric vehicle company lowered its production outlook a second time to 6-7 thousand EVs in 2022. Lucid adjusted its production forecast in August when it reported earnings for the second-quarter. At the end of August, Lucid filed a so-called S3 shelf registration with the US regulator, which would authorize the company to issue new shares to finance the ramp of its Lucid Air as well as its various special models. While shares of Lucid are down 60% year to date and the shelf registration has added to recent selling pressure, I believe investors don’t have to worry about the offering of additional shares.

LCID data by YCharts

Shelf registration and minimal dilution impact

According to Lucid’s S3 shelf registration filing from August, the electric vehicle company has informed the market and its shareholder base that it may sell common stock, preferred stock, depositary shares representing preferred stock, debt securities, warrants or other instruments with a combined value of up to $8B. Specifically, the company may issue up to 44,350,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock. The prospectus also said that selling securityholders could sell up to 1,189,450,445 shares of common stock as well as 44,350,000 warrants.

The proceeds from such sales are meant to be used for general corporate purposes which here means the ramp of the Lucid Air, Lucid’s first-ever production car. Lucid may need additional capital to finance its international expansion, especially into Europe and the Middle East. In the second-quarter, Lucid broke ground on its AMP-2 facility in Saudi Arabia, which is being built to help satisfy an up to 100,000 EV order from the Kingdom.

There are two issues here with the shelf registration that affects shareholders.

The first is that the shelf registration filing shows that only 44,350,000 million Class A shares may be issued by the company, meaning Lucid would get the proceeds of such a raise with which it can finance model development and capacity expansion. As of June 30, 2022, Lucid had 1.67B shares outstanding, meaning the issuance of the Company’s Class A common stock would represent just 2.7% of the currently outstanding share volume. The implication here is that the dilution effect that typically comes from issuing additional shares is rather limited for Lucid shareholders. The second is that the majority of available shares would come from selling securityholders which may create selling pressure for Lucid stock in the short term. However, such proceeds would go to the sellers of the stock, not Lucid itself, and therefore would not have a dilutive effect. The biggest shareholder in Lucid is Ayar -- a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (“PIF”) -- which, at the end of the second-quarter, had a 60.7% ownership interest in electric vehicle maker Lucid. If this investor starts to sell a larger amount of shares, it would likely make an impact on the pricing of Lucid’s stock, but it would not be dilutive.

Lucid’s international expansion is practically guaranteed

Lucid already has a very strong balance sheet with $4.3B in cash/cash equivalents/short term investments available to the company as of June 30, 2022. I assume Lucid has liquidity needs of approximately $550-560M per quarter for the next two years -- including cost of revenue and R&D/SG&A operating expenditures -- which gives the EV company a liquidity run-way of approximately 7-8 quarters even with revenues stagnant at about $100M per quarter.

With $4.3B in cash available already plus a potential offering of Class A common stock -- which at Lucid's current valuation could bring $670M in capital -- Lucid continues to have one of the best capitalized operations in the EV industry.

Lucid Group: Q2'22 Balance Sheet

Risks with Lucid

The biggest risk for Lucid is the timeline. The electric vehicle manufacturer has twice lowered its production forecast for 2022, first lowering its outlook from 20 thousand EVs to 12-14 thousand EVs in February 2022. Then Lucid cut its production forecast for 2022 a second time by 50% to 6-7 thousand electric vehicles due to persistent supply chain problems. Because of these down-grades in estimated production, shares of Lucid have revalued lower dramatically and the stock currently trades at just $15.16, 74% below its all-time high. Further production delays may create additional sentiment overhang for Lucid’s stock.

Final thoughts

Lucid’s new S3 shelf registration statement is nothing to worry about. Companies routinely inform the market that early investors may want to sell some or all of their shares at some point. As a start-up in the EV industry it is not uncommon to raise additional capital and I don’t believe Lucid would have any problems placing new shares with investors. Since Lucid's balance is already very healthy, a new Class A common stock offering would virtually ensure that the EV company has the financial means to finance the Lucid Air production ramp as well as its international expansion.