Razvan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

A month after the finish, I have finally compiled a summary of investable sponsors of the 2022 Tour de France. While American viewership has been lagging ever since Lance Armstrong's doping scandal of the 2000s, European viewership has continued thanks to the sport's lack of bad press over the past decade. This is important, as Deloitte puts it, because:

By sponsoring a sporting event, an athlete or a team usually associates the image of a brand with that of the party being sponsored.

The most value can be derived through positive imagery, even if negative events cause an increase in viewership. The 2022 tour was the epitome of this as viewers continually commented on the sportsmanship between eventual winner Jonas Vingegaard and runner-up Tadej Pogacar.

This includes when leader Vingegaard waited for Pogacar after he fell on a descent during the final mountain stage. However, partly due to cycling's dark past, doping calls against the dominant Jumbo-Visma team have arisen post-race. This has important implications as Deloitte states:

If an increase in [brand visibility and placement] metrics cannot be seen during the sponsorship period or shortly after, it is likely that the sponsorship investment was not wisely spent, which can be considered as a measure of failure.

2022 was a great year for the tour, and should initially be thought of as beneficial for sponsors. The problem is, will the viewership be a bump on the radar, financially, for these sponsors? Well, according to data by Sports Pro Media, the tour had one of the highest levels of viewership for years.

Sports Pro Media

However, it is difficult to pin down the exact financial impacts of these sponsorships. Numerous metrics in this modern era revolve around not just viewership, but social media data as well. A leader in sponsorship analytics, IEG, provides annual sponsorship reports (2021 Version), and some interesting data is as follows.

IEG 2021 Sponsorship Report

As you can see, each sponsorship should be tailored to the audience base for the most value. Results also vary, but for the most part results are beneficial. There is one problem. Measuring the value of sponsorships is difficult to determine for public companies. When looking at the following list of companies, we see the major issues revolves around the sheer size of most sponsors.

With most market caps over $10 billion, and many in the hundreds of billions, I decided it is more important to look for patterns rather than expect significant financial differences following the sponsorship (especially since many companies sponsor year after year). As I discuss each official partner in depth, perhaps will see the trend.

Official Partners

Sponsors of the Tour de France can be split into three groups: official partners, suppliers, and team sponsors. All publicly relevant for this year's tour can be attributed as: 1.) mostly consumer-facing businesses, and 2.) mostly European-based entities. This means that the majority trade over-the-counter here in the US, but some brokerages may allow for higher liquidity trading. For official partners, I will provide a small summary for each below, but the suppliers and team sponsors will have quick summaries.

LCL

LCL, or Credit Lyonnais, is one of the more prominent partners, including the sponsor of the leader's yellow jersey. The bank is part of French banking conglomerate Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARY), a $26 billion, 13% yielding OTC asset. Although the European economy is facing weakness due to inflation and the war in Ukraine, credit rating firms remain positive on the stability of the company and they have earned a Bank for International Settlements G-SIB score above banking peers Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (SMFG), Santander (SAN), or Credit Suisse (CS). However, the large size is unlikely to be affected by a Tour de France sponsorship, but the company is certainly worth a look for the current high yield.

Skoda

Skoda is the official car sponsor of the tour. The company is part of Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VWAPY) and is the third largest brand within the conglomerate (after VW and Audi, by unit sales). Again, VW Group is the world's largest car company by revenues, and sees little impact by sponsoring the tour, but European viewership allows for a potential boost in sales. This is welcome as the economy in Europe is squeezed by high prices. VW is certainly worth a look for its current low valuation and chance to outperform rival Tesla in the EV space.

Continental

Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAY) is more than just a tire seller. In fact, the company pursues research in a variety of materials science applications around the world, mostly for vehicular applications. Currently, they have partnerships with VW, BWM, Ford, and more, to drive safety, efficiency, and other innovations. At a $15 billion market cap, and sponsorships with dozens of sporting entities worldwide, Continental gains most of their marketing from more than just the Tour de France. Like most European companies, Continental is slow moving and facing weakness at the moment, but that always leads to opportunities for long-term returns. Certainly worth a watch!

Vittel

Vittel is a mineral water brand part of Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and continues the pattern of European conglomerates funding their marketing through sponsorships. As a food and drink provider, Nestle offers one of the more stable investments in the market, and can survive the economic pressures of inflation and slowing growth quite easily. A great choice for low-risk investors!

Orange S.A.

Orange (ORAN) is a multinational telecom provider at a $25 billion market cap. Unfortunately, the entire sector is already quite poor performing, and Orange is performing worse than peers. I am unsure whether the sponsorship will aid in turning the company around, and I would not recommend the company at the moment.

NTT

NTT, also known as Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCPK:NTTYY), is another multinational telecom, but unlike Orange, NTT offers linear upwards growth. At a $100 billion market cap, the sponsorship is hardly going to move the needle. However, one catalyst would be for increased foreign revenues for the Japanese company and this will increase net income significantly thanks to favorable exchange rates in 2022. I would certainly look to NTT as a great international diversifier for a low-risk portfolio.

Century 21

Century 21 is one of the flagship realtor groups in the newly formed Anywhere Real Estate company (HOUS). The company also owns Coldwell Banker and Sotheby's International Realty, all leading real estate groups. The sponsorship helps drive views during the current period of weakness for real estate, especially with a focus on providing data services and luxury listings. However, real estate remains risky as long as prices are at all-time highs but interest rates are rising. Keep an eye on the company and buy if or when home prices fall.

Tissot

Tissot is the official timekeeper of the tour and is owned by Swatch Group (OTCPK:SWGAY). Being part of the luxury watch group offers a relatively stable investment, but revenues are falling over the years. Further, a reliance on high income spenders creates poor sentiment during poor financial periods and so the valuation currently is quite low. Swatch has been quite active in gaining sponsorships over the past few years, but the results are yet to be seen. I would recommend staying on the sidelines.

Antargaz

Antargaz is a subsidiary of UGI Corp (UGI). a gas utility. One would initially think that utilities are not very consumer facing, but Antargaz also is an important provider of next-gen and renovative services with the goal of providing lower carbon solutions at a residence or business. UGI has done well over the years to negate the effects of commodity prices and improve profit margins, but it will be important to watch for cyclicality. However, the long-term pattern is quite stable, and the company is worth further consideration for dividend seekers.

Shimano

Lastly, one of the more important sponsors was Shimano (OTCPK:SMNNY). The Japanese manufacturer plays an important role in developing technology for bicycles and were the sponsors of neutral technical support for riders during the event. Appearing frequently on tv to aid riders, Shimano is one of the highest viewership impact sponsors. This is reflected in strong profit growth over the past 10 years, and I do not expect this trend to stop. Shimano is certainly a strong company financially and is a candidate for best investment out of all the sponsors.

Suppliers

While sponsors may provide services to the tour organization, most value lies in the viewership. This is the opposite case for suppliers who stand to gain value from contracts for goods and services. For the Tour, the selection is mostly local food stores in France, but there are some public entities. None offer the same financial strength of the title sponsors (except Waze), but the large size negates the impact of the contract value. Unfortunately, this means this list of companies are not the best choices for an investment. They are as follows:

Waze - A map app subsidiary of Google (GOOG) (GOOGL)

La Francaise des Jeux Societe anonyme ( OTCPK:LFDJF ) - French lottery and gaming

OTCPK:LFDJF - French lottery and gaming Yamaha (OTCPK:YAMHF) (OTCPK:YAMCY) - Bikes to shoot footage and carry supplies

Senseo Coffee - Owned by Phillips (PHP) and JDE Peet's (OTCPK:JDEPF)

Sodexo (OTCPK:SDXAY) - Restaurant and personnel services provider

Adecco Group (OTCPK:AHEXY) - Swiss HR and temporary staff organization

Bostik (OTCPK:ARKAY) - Part of Arkema S.A, a French specialty chemicals provider

AkzoNobel (OTCQX:AKZOY) - Specialty chemical company

DNP Photo Imaging - Part of Dai Nippon Printing (OTCPK:DNPLY)

XPO Logistics (XPO) - Trucks and logistics

Team Sponsors

The last group to consider are the team sponsors. However, this is a mixed bag of entities that are similar to the main sponsors. With market caps in the multi- to hundred- billions USD, I do not expect to see much impact for these sponsors. Although none will see meaningful changes to their financial performance, we can see that all are fairly strong entities that will be able to continue performing well.

Clear winners of the event, Team Jumbo-Visma, are unfortunately on of the many teams that are not investable. Jumbo is private while Nordic cloud services provider Visma is set to IPO in 2023 at over $19 billion valuation. UAE Team Emirates and INEOS Grenadiers are major private organization sponsored teams (although INEOS will be a major Ford and GM competitor once the Grenadier is out!).

Public team sponsors include Hansgrohe of Bora-Hansgrohe, who is owned by Masco (MAS), Movistar, owned by Telefonica (TEF); Deceuninck of Alpecin-Deceuninck that is owned by Sofina Societe Anonyme (OTCPK:SFNXF); Team DSM, part of Koninklijke DSM N.V. (OTCQX:RDSMY); TotalEnergies Team (TTE); B&B Hotels which is owned by Goldman Sachs (GS); and BikeExchange-Jayco, one traded on Australian exchange (BEX) and the latter owned by Thor Industries (THO), respectively.

Conclusion

One pattern is clear: key sponsors are profitable. With the funds available to pay for their names to show up in front of millions of people, a certain level of income is necessary. Most official partners and team sponsors are large, profitable enterprises, and the main goal is to drive consumer spending. Others such as NTT are looking to advertise to other organizations, such as NTT, the technological sponsor driving internet and data services for the event. Either way, the goal is for revenue growth.

Suppliers, on the other hand, do not highlight strong financial profiles, and instead are attempting to leverage a lucrative contract. The goal could be for viewership as well, but the main goal is to sell their services at a good price. Unfortunately, the problem with scale prevents any tangible differences from being reflected in the financials. In the scheme of things, I believe looking at high profit partners and team sponsors would be the way to go for investors.

My Top 5 are as follows, in no particular order and without regard to current valuation.

NTT

Waze/Google

Thor Industries

Shimano

Nestle

Those five are worth a look by all investors, and should be the starting point for further research. I hope this article helped convey a way to find key holdings by looking at event sponsorships. With profitability being a key indicator of a sponsor, I find that the financial impacts are of little importance. Instead, look to them to maintain their pattern of profitability and growth. Feel free to list your top five from the sponsor list and recommend other major sport events to consider for the next round of research!

Thanks for reading.