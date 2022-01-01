everythingpossible

Investment summary

Defensive healthcare continues to look increasingly attractive in the forward-looking climate. As the distribution of probabilities for the global economy points to a weaker economic outlook, names such as STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) offer compelling value when stripping back the restrictive covenants of GAAP accounting measures. As we demonstrate, after reconciling items from GAAP to non-GAAP measures, STE's corporate value increases substantially. This offers a pricing asymmetry to the upside. We rate STE a buy on a $249 valuation.

Q1 FY23 earnings resilient, but behind consensus.

First quarter earnings were mixed for the company with upsides at the bottom line but a miss relative to consensus at the top. Revenue of $1.2 billion came in 19% higher YoY from $968 million ("mm"). Underscoring the growth was upside in healthcare revenue of 16% YoY to $698mm [$6.98/share], backed by a ~700bps tailwind [$0.84/share] from acquisition revenue. Meanwhile, the applied sterilization technologies ("AST") segment grew ~600bps YoY to print ~$221mm [$2.21/share], whereas the lifesciences business saw 9% YoY growth, contributing $132mm [$1.32/share] to the top line.

Moving down the P&L, and STE saw GAAP net earnings of $113.3mm or $1.10 per diluted share. CAPEX came in to ~$116mm or 9.6% of turnover, and this was ahead of guidance from higher investment into the AST segment. Management guide CAPEX of $330mm for FY23 and this is important in our further analysis below. Moreover, the hospital capital budgeting cycle is in an upswing, and this was reflected in STE's $500mm backlog in its healthcare operations.

It brought non-GAAP NOPAT of $330mm down to free cash flow ("FCF") of $117.1mm and up 185%, stemming from a reduction in net working capital ("NWC") and a reduction in costs associated with the Cantel Medical transaction. The gain in FCF also funded the increase in CAPEX from our analysis. Meanwhile, investors saw a dividend of $0.47 for the quarter.

The distribution of potential outcomes for the global economy increasingly includes the prospect of recession, or weakening economic growth. As a sign of this in STE's case, management have narrowed top-line guidance from 12% back in May and now forecast 9% in revenue growth [organic 10%]. This is a wind-back from the 13% YoY growth at the top in FY22. Weakness in the pound and the euro are contributing factors to the tighter outlook.

Reconciliation to earnings for valuation

We note there are several adjustments required to STE's earnings in order to reflect the true corporate value of the company. Firstly, we capitalize ~$24.7mm in R&D expenditure onto the balance sheet and back out $110mm of depreciation and amortization from OPEX [we assume 5-year useful life and straight-line expenditure]. We also remove $93mm in non-cash amortization expenditure from STE's cost of revenues. Moreover, adding stock-based compensation of $8.9mm to OPEX adjusts OPEX to $208mm from $359mm, and operating income therefore to $402mm from $158.3mm, as seen in Exhibit 2.

Meanwhile, we removed $4.3 Billion in goodwill from asset value on the balance sheet as well. After reconciling these items on the balance sheet as well shareholder equity adjusts to $2.2 Billion from $6.4 Billion. As a result of these adjustments, substantial differentials are observed in GAAP and non-GAAP corporate valuation. From our adjustments to GAAP earnings, both investment value and continuing value [earnings] increase for STE. This must be factored into the investment debate.

Exhibit 2. Reconciling non-cash items and realized expenditures from operations + capitalizing R&D results in superior adjustments to corporate value

Valuation

As a result of the adjustments outlined above, the changes to valuation are observed in Exhibit 3. Noteworthy is that shares are trading at 3.1x book value and ~3.6x enterprise value ("EV") to book value of equity. On GAAP earnings, we'd be paying an implied $200-$230 at these multiples. However, after adjusting to reflect a more accurate snapshot of corporate value, the price we'd theoretically pay for STE narrows substantially - more than 33% at the upper bounds.

In addition, investor FCF return on equity increases more than 5 percentage points to 7.6%, reducing the implied payback period to 9.5 years at STE's current rate of free cash flow conversion.

Exhibit 3. Significant differentials to implied price at current multiples post-adjustment

Question is, does this represent an actual discount, or is the asymmetry in pricing to the downside justified. Return on invested capital ("ROIC") has narrowed on a sequential basis for STE from FY20 to date, coming in at 4% for the T12M last quarter. This is well below the WACC hurdle of 8%, and cash narrowing from $535mm to $316mm YoY, and current ratio narrowing to 2x, the company's return on investment is not attractive by our measure.

Hence, we look to continuing value in forward earnings. Below, the composite factors in a breadth of features related to the fair cost of STE's equity. As noted, shares look to be fairly priced at $249 apiece, a 25% value gap to the upside.

Therefore, if we are paying $76 to receive $249 in value [$173/share], this presents as compelling value. It actually satisfies sound investment criteria - present value of future cash flows is greater than the cost. Paying an implied 6.76% for 25% upside is respective relative value as well. At the market price level, ~$50/share is still reasonable as well. This is a point that the market is undoubtedly overlooking in using GAAP earnings to guide investment decisions. We believe this will show up in STE's forward earnings with surprises to the upside, as has been the case consistently in this name.

Exhibit 3. Forward earnings estimates

We believe there are unrecognized earnings tailwinds that have yet to be priced in by the market in STE. With defensive healthcare looking increasingly attractive in the forward-looking climate, we believe STE has the defensive credentials that warrant its inclusion into the equity risk budget. Post-adjustment valuations are supportive of compelling value and look to offer a pricing asymmetry to the upside. On these points, we rate STE a buy on a $249 valuation.