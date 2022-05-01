Bulgac/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) will be facing many new challenges in the upcoming months and years. The company invests in middle market companies but the U.S. middle market shows a slight decline and it is likely to continue in the next months. The revenue growth is shrinking, the cost of labor is on the rise and future investments are halted for now. These factors will make ICMB’s goal even harder to find great, growing middle-market companies to invest in. The company is slowly but surely destroying shareholder value and its NAV has been on the decline for more than 5 years. Its dividend yield seems high and attractive but do not be fooled by it because analysts and Seeking Alpha’s quant rating both suggest a possible dividend cut in the upcoming years.

Business Model

Investcorp Credit Management is a business development company that invests in U.S. middle market companies that have annual revenues of at least $50 million and EBITDA of at least $15 million. The management invests between $5-$25 million in each of its portfolio companies. Their goal is to invest in high-growth companies that are expanding their business growth organically or preparing for an acquisition. ICMB is the 41st of 48 publicly traded U.S. BDCs based on their market capitalization.

The U.S. middle market

Since ICMB invests in middle market companies it is essential for the company and for future investors to have an idea about the U.S. middle market trends. Since mid-2020 growth numbers, employment figures, and total revenue numbers were strong but this trend is likely to end in the next months. The RSM US Middle Market Business Index rose to 130.6 in the second quarter of 2022 from 126.3 in the first quarter but the third quarter figures may be lower. Usually, the revenue growth of the middle market companies is higher than the S&P 500 companies’ revenue growth rate. This will likely remain in the next 12 months however the revenue growth from the previous 12 months of 12.2% is estimated to drop to 9.1% which is a significant drop. The rising labor costs, inflation, and global discord will have a negative impact as companies look to sustain aggressive growth rates for the remainder of the year and in 2023.

What we can see is that middle market companies are starting to show a greater inclination to hold cash in reserve and expansionary plans for the next 12 months are halted compared to 6-8 months ago. CEOs indicated that they have already paid higher prices for inputs and 74% of them expect to do so in the next couple of months. Due to resignation trends, middle market companies need to introduce employee wellness programs and higher wages which means the cost of labor is on the rise since the beginning of the year and will likely remain high throughout the next months and possibly years. The M&A activity among companies had a rough first half of 2022 and analysts expect this trend to likely continue in 2022. This means some middle market companies that ICMB has equity in might have a lower return than expected previously. To sum it up, ICMB will have a hard time finding new investments to add to its existing portfolio companies. In addition, due to the already high and further increase in interest rates, middle market companies will likely delay future investments which makes ICMB’s situation even more challenging in terms of new loans.

Valuation

ICMB’s price-to-book ratio further declined to 0.63x from 0.67x since my last article and things are not looking great for the company. In the last 5 years, the stock price has plummeted by almost 56%, neither the valuation of their assets nor the stock price could have come back from the pandemic crash and I see no signs that it will return to pre-pandemic heights. The NAV per share has been on the decline for years. In Q3 2017 the NAV per share was $12.39 and 2 years later by Q3 2019, this figure has dropped to $10.51. During and after the pandemic the NAV per share declined further (Q3 2020 - $7.81; Q1 2022 - $6.93). At the same time, the debt to equity ratio has more than doubled from Q1 2017 of 0.67x to 1.71x by the beginning of 2022. Due to these factors, the total return of ICMB is almost -20% at the moment and I cannot see any indication that this might change in the upcoming years. Especially if the management needs to cut the current dividend.

Seeking Alpha

Company-specific Risks

There are some external and some internal risk factors the company has to face. Not to mention the obvious shareholder value destruction that has been going on for years. The only positive factor is that more than 90% of their loan portfolio is floating rate loans so the interest rate increase will not hurt ICMB. Despite this good news, the middle market external factors are against the company and the slowdown makes it hard to find new and prosperous targets. One of the risks (however it is common for BDCs) is that ICMB is managed externally. This means that the management is not as dedicated to the success of the company as internal management would be.

My take on ICMB’s dividend

The likelihood of a future dividend cut has risen since my last article. As I mentioned previously the management may have to cut the dividend. They did not do it just yet, but the probability has risen since my last article in May. Seeking Alpha’s Dividend Safety Score fell to an F which means there is an approximately 64% chance that the management will cut the dividend in the upcoming years. Analysts’ estimates are the same. They expect a 6.6% dividend decrease in the next 12 months. ICMB’s current payout ratio is almost 20% more than its 5-year average of 88%. The company’s net income margin has shrunk by 12% compared to its 5-year average. So ICMB’s future dividend is anything but stable and secure at the moment.

Final thoughts

I stated in my previous article that ICMB might be a fair choice for investors who are aware of the risks but I no longer consider these risks acceptable. Since my last article, I changed my rating from Hold to Sell. The reasons behind that are simple. The external factors are turning against ICMB and the management has to solve internal problems as well. The company has been continuously destroying shareholder value and now the current dividend is in danger too.