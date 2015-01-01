Justin Sullivan

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I constantly seek opportunities to buy income-producing assets at attractive prices. With the S&P 500 almost 20% down year to date, there may be some opportunities to find attractive investments. I sometimes add to my existing positions to capitalize on attractive valuations, and sometimes I add to new ones to diversify my holdings.

I analyzed the shares of Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) in the past. Despite interesting risk-reward plays, I found it a HOLD and preferred CVS (CVS) for my portfolio. Since I last analyzed Walgreens, the company's share price has declined significantly. It is time for me to revisit the company and see if the current decline in the share price made it an attractive investment.

I will analyze the company using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier to compare researched companies. I will examine the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

Walgreens Boots Alliance operates as a pharmacy-led health and retail beauty company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. Walgreens sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise. Walgreens Boots Alliance was founded in 1901 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

Fundamentals

The revenues of Walgreens increased significantly over the last decade. Revenues are up almost 90% over the previous ten years. The growth in sales happened organically as the company grew sales in stores and online and through M&A activity. The most notable acquisition was the Rite Aid acquisition in 2015 for almost $20B. In the future, analysts' consensus, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects Walgreens to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~2% in the medium term.

The EPS (earnings per share) grew faster over the last decade. With EPS up more than 150%, the situation may look promising for Walgreens. However, using non-GAAP earnings, the company has struggled to grow since 2018. Despite some buyback activities, the operating margin decreased from 5% a decade ago to 3% in 2021, hindering growth. In the future, analysts' consensus, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects Walgreens to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~3% in the medium term.

Walgreens has been paying a growing dividend for 46 years. The company is on its track to reaching a dividend king status. The dividend of Walgreens is attractive with a 5.4% yield, and it is also relatively safe with a 31% GAAP payout ratio and a 35% non-GAAP payout ratio. The company raised the dividend by 0.5% in July. Investors should expect lower dividend increases in the medium term as the company is working on its turnaround plan to return to growth.

In addition to the dividends, Walgreens returns capital to shareholders via buybacks. Buybacks are an efficient way to supplement EPS growth by lowering the number of shares. They are efficient when a company is growing as it supports growth. Walgreens bought back almost 8.5% of its shares in the last decade despite the massive share issuance needed to buy Rite Aid. As the company invests in growth, less capital is allocated for buybacks.

Valuation

The company's P/E (price to earnings) ratio has decreased over the last twelve months. Using the forecasted EPS for 2022, the company's future P/E ratio is roughly 7.5. It is an attractive valuation for a company that maintains its fundamentals. If the company can stop the EPS bleeding, this is an attractive valuation as it plans to reignite growth.

The graph below from Fastgraphs emphasizes what an opportunity Walgreens may offer. The company's current P/E ratio is less than half the average P/E ratio of 18.7 that we have seen over the last two decades. The growth rate is also significantly lower than the average growth rate of 8.15%. If Walgreens succeeds in stabilizing and growing its business, investors will have a significant upside.

To conclude, Walgreens is struggling at the moment. The company seeks its path for growth while stabilizing its core business. The expected growth is still slow, but the dividend is attractive. At the same time, the company enjoys a significant discount on its average valuation. Therefore, the company offers struggling fundamentals. It is an attractive investment if the company has a positive growth path.

Opportunities

Stabilization of the core business seems to be succeeding. The company enjoyed increased revenues due to Covid vaccines, and as the pandemic fades, it needs to keep growing using its legacy pharmacy business. A stable core business is crucial for Walgreens to chase growth opportunities beyond the core. In the last quarter, retail sales are up 2.4%, excluding tobacco. Moreover, following the pandemic, stores return to regular opening hours despite labor shortage.

In addition, the company also sees improvement in its online business. Walgreens attracted almost 100M users to its myWalgreens app, increasing engagement with its clients. U.S digital sales are up 25% in Q3, following a 95% increase last year, with 2.8 million same-day pick-up orders. Clients enjoy both the delivery options and the option to pick up from Walgreens stores that are now open for longer times.

In addition to its core business, and its expansion with a digital and omnichannel offering, Walgreens is trying to grow with its Walgreens Health offering. The offering includes significant growth of its pharmacy business and combining it with patient care. The company invested in VillageMD and Shields to offer physician care together with pharmacy products and to offer specialized pharmacy services to hospitals. Walgreens is trying to become a more customer-centric business and offer its clients a more comprehensive value proposition.

Risks

The most significant risk for Walgreens is execution failure. Turning around its core business that seeks growth and building a new business is challenging. We saw many large caps like Walgreens seeking a turnaround. Some succeed, like McDonald's (MCD) and Procter & Gamble (PG). Others have prolonged, like the turnaround of IBM (IBM), and some even fail, like Yahoo. Therefore, the most important aspect to follow is whether the company manages to gain traction.

The second risk is competition. Even if we assume that the turnaround will be successful, we see a higher competitive intensity. With its different strategy for entering the insurance business, CVS is the closest competitor. Yet we also see online retailers, most notably Amazon (AMZN), entering the arena. Walgreens has the advantage of its stores and the ecosystem it builds, but it is still likely to pressure the margins.

The third risk is inflation and rate hikes. Higher inflation means the company will have to increase prices in a highly competitive environment. It happens when the operating margins are already low at 3%, and the company is trying to stabilize the business. Moreover, with a debt to EBITDA ratio higher than 4, the company will also be affected by the increase in interest rate, limiting its ability to acquire more companies.

Conclusions

Walgreens is an excellent American brand name with a significant challenge ahead. The company is dealing with challenging fundamentals as it struggles to grow. The company has several growth opportunities to support future sales and EPS growth. Still, it has to execute its plan well in a challenging business environment with higher inflation and interest rates.

There is also the competitive risk and the execution and macro risks. The current valuation seems very attractive in the optimistic scenario, yet if the pessimistic scenario materializes, there might be more room for a downside. Therefore, Walgreens is a risky play for patient investors willing to have little exposure to the company to gain significant upside in the next 3-5 years while enjoying the dividend. It is still a HOLD for most investors, as the risks are substantial.