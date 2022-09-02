cemagraphics

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund (NYSE:GHY) is a high-yield bond fund with a fairly elevated exposure in global positions. High-yield bonds can offer a bit more protection against higher interest rates relative to their investment-grade counterparts. They often trade with a higher correlation to equity investments but are still differentiated enough that they can be a part of any diversified portfolio.

One of my main concerns about GHY was the fund's distribution. Primarily, the lack of coverage for the distribution was set only to get worse. That is happening now, with coverage ticking a bit lower. It is set to worsen now that the fund has been deleveraged. This doesn't appear to be a forced deleveraging but a choice by the management team.

Of course, they could have deleveraged at a perfect time to catch some lower-priced bonds before they might potentially rebound. That could be the play they were looking at. I think it will ultimately hurt the fund and a distribution trim is more likely now.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -0.32

Discount: 9.08%

Distribution Yield: 10.84%

Expense Ratio: 1.28%

Leverage: 14.55%

Managed Assets: $611.873 million

Structure: Perpetual

GHY seeks "to provide a high level of current income by investing primarily in below-investment-grade fixed income instruments of issuers located around the world, including emerging markets."

This is a fairly straightforward high-yield bond fund with greater flexibility to invest more internationally. Investing outside the U.S. can help provide greater diversification for investors, eliminating "home country bias." In a previous article on GHY, I noted how high the correlation was with its U.S. peer, PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (ISD). So despite its global focus, these two had historically shown a high correlation.

The fund had borrowings of $149 million at the end of January 31st, 2022. That was a decline from the $249 million it had at the end of its previous fiscal period. Now, they've taken down their leverage levels once again. They appear to have only ~$89 million in borrowings now.

It wasn't done all at once, though. Interestingly, their latest N-PORT filing showed borrowings at $129 million. That was reported as of April 29th.

GHY Portfolio Assets (PGIM)

The borrowing interest rate is based on 1-month LIBOR plus 0.75%. At the end of their last semi-annual report, it was an average of 0.84%. Since rates are rising, the costs here will also be rising. It will, of course, be offset now by the reduced overall borrowings that GHY has.

Performance - Lacking Results Due To Credit Risks

The fund seems to continue to act quite similarly to its sister fund, ISD. On a total return price basis, it's actually very close. On a total NAV return basis, YTD has been a bit of a divergence in recent months.

Ycharts

Pushing these funds lower are the higher interest rates, but also their focus on high-yield investments means credit risks are rising. The fund's holdings will be under closer watch for potential defaults with a weaker economy. They are high-yield investments for a reason. They aren't financially sound companies; they will get disproportionally hit during a slower economy.

The fund's discount is compensating for some of that at this point. The fund's underlying portfolio declines are also accounting for that increased risk. We are looking at a fund that is heavily discounted, plus underlying bonds that are discounted. That combines to put GHY in a fairly interesting spot in terms of its valuation.

Over the longer term, the fund is trading right near its longer-term discount average. For that reason, I'd still like to see a wider discount before finding this fund even more interesting.

Ychart

Distribution - Coverage Going In The Wrong Direction

The distribution yield for the fund comes to quite an enticing 10.84%, with the NAV yield at 9.86%.

Earlier this year, we looked at the distribution coverage for the fund. FYTD coverage ratio came to 78.3%. That coverage has now slipped a bit further to 77.5%.

Admittedly, it is holding up better than I thought it would have, considering the deleveraging. However, the full impact of the deleverage I don't think is fully in yet.

GHY Earnings Report (PGIM)

The fiscal year-end for this fund is July 31st, and so that puts this latest coverage level at what it produced for the entire year. FYTD stands for fiscal year-to-date, with the latest report being as of July 31st, 2022. That is the whole fiscal year.

Since the deleveraging process took place between January 31st, 2022 and September 1st, 2022, the impact can be more reflected in the next report. As we noted above, it seemed to be a process of deleveraging through the period, not all at once.

This lack of coverage is similar to what we've seen with the fund's previous reports now.

GHY Semi-Annual Report (PGIM)

In their previous six-month report, NII coverage was 77.9%, and the prior fiscal year was 86.17%. The coverage has continued to slide lower, and they continue to pay the same distribution. However, it should be noted that the fund realized more than enough capital gains during the six months to effectively "cover" its distribution. We often see equity funds utilizing capital gains as a more reliable way to fund a distribution. For fixed-income funds, we would ideally see NII coverage instead.

GHY Distribution History (CEFConnect)

At some point, the higher yields will pay off if rates keep rising. However, the negative impacts on the fund's underlying portfolio set in first before higher income can be generated.

As they continue to pump out the same distribution - while a regular distribution is quite appreciated - it becomes harder for the fund to take advantage of those higher yields when they come. That would be because the fund is paying out capital now; it could otherwise keep invested. They once again announced they are maintaining the same distribution for the next quarter.

GHY's Portfolio

Double and single B rated bonds dominate the fund's portfolio. That's fairly standard for high-yield bond funds. In fact, I recently updated my thoughts on The New America High Income Fund (HYB), which shows many similarities in credit quality ratings and portfolio positioning. At the same time, the fund is fully covering its distribution, albeit with significantly higher leverage and a lower yield.

The fund is actually running a bit more in the investment-grade category, though it is quite small overall. This is to be expected as it is a "high-yield" fund, after all. The portfolio's average maturity comes to 6.4 years, with a leverage-adjusted duration of 4.6 years. The data is provided as of July 31st, 2022.

GHY Credit Quality (PGIM)

Since the previous update, it appears they have reduced some of their CCC exposure. At the same time, they increased the AAA and BBB (investment-grade weightings) and increased the BBB and B more significantly. That could be a reflection of the fund deleveraging out of riskier assets. That's why the deleveraging, while it hurts distribution coverage, could still come in handy during a recession. That would be when they could put that capital back to work in higher yields or in companies that are surviving through a recession.

GHY's portfolio also goes significantly further outside of U.S. investments. The bulk of the portfolio is actually outside of the U.S., despite the actual significant weighting in U.S.-based companies. This fund could offer an investor more of those global assets that one is potentially looking for. That being said, we saw an increase in its U.S. positioning with this latest update. Perhaps the move towards higher quality names also meant a shift towards U.S. assets.

GHY Geographic Allocation (PGIM)

The top ten and the overall portfolio still show that the fund is strongly diversified, with 326 holdings. The top ten make up 15.8% of the portfolio.

GHY Top Ten (PGIM)

Their exposure to Ukraine's government debt is through 12 different positions, but it makes up only 0.37%. The fund has no exposure to Russian government debt.

For the sector weightings, we see a good mixture in that case too. Once again, a similarity with HYB is that energy makes up the largest industry allocation.

GHY Industry Allocation (PGIM)

Conclusion

GHY continues to have weak distribution coverage that is only set to fall further. At the same time, investors might have enjoyed seeing their leverage decline. That means they have more capacity going forward to take advantage of further declines in bond prices should they come. That certainly appears to be a likely case as the Fed looks set to continue raising interest rates, even if it means "some pain." Overall, it is an interesting fund, but I'd like to see its discount widen further to compensate for additional risks. At this time, we are near its longer-running average valuation.